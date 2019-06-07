Capital Gains Tax in India, FDI in Vietnam – China Outbound

Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.

In India, any profit or gain arising from the sale of a capital asset is deemed as capital gains and is subject to tax. The tax on capitals gains depends on two factors: first, the nature of the capital asset and, second, the period for which it has been held.

With the United States imposing sanctions upon Russia, and increased tariffs on thousands of Chinese products entering the US, analysts in China feel that potential for a Russia-China Free Trade Agreement is high.

The United Kingdom has not signed up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, although the current British Chancellor, Phillip Hammond, did visit the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing earlier in the year and offered British expertise in the financing of China’s Belt and Road project.

Vietnam attract record foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of 2019, reaching a four-year high of US$16.74 billion. This inflow represented a year-on-year increase of 69.1 percent.

Around 1,363 new projects were licensed with a total registered capital of US$6.46 billion in the January – May period, up 38.7 percent against the same period last year.