Capital Gains Tax in India, FDI in Vietnam – China Outbound
Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.
INDIA BRIEFING
Capital Gains Tax in India: An Explainer
In India, any profit or gain arising from the sale of a capital asset is deemed as capital gains and is subject to tax. The tax on capitals gains depends on two factors: first, the nature of the capital asset and, second, the period for which it has been held.
RUSSIA BRIEFING
Putin/Xi SPIEF Meeting Could Pave the Way for a Russia-China Free Trade Agreement
With the United States imposing sanctions upon Russia, and increased tariffs on thousands of Chinese products entering the US, analysts in China feel that potential for a Russia-China Free Trade Agreement is high.
SILK ROAD BRIEFING
China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom has not signed up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, although the current British Chancellor, Phillip Hammond, did visit the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing earlier in the year and offered British expertise in the financing of China’s Belt and Road project.
VIETNAM BRIEFING
FDI in Vietnam – Where is the Investment Going?
Vietnam attract record foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of 2019, reaching a four-year high of US$16.74 billion. This inflow represented a year-on-year increase of 69.1 percent.
Around 1,363 new projects were licensed with a total registered capital of US$6.46 billion in the January – May period, up 38.7 percent against the same period last year.
About Us
China Briefing is produced by Dezan Shira & Associates. The firm assists foreign investors throughout Asia from offices across the world, including in Dalian, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Readers may write to china@dezshira.com for more support on doing business in China.