Chengdu Airlines Introduces Harbin to Vladivostok Route

Chengdu Airlines has introduced a new route from Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang Province, to Vladivostok in the Russian Province of Primorsky Krai. Direct flights will be made on the Chinese-built Comac ARJ21-700 aircraft and are scheduled at two times a week.

Aleksandr Bobrov, Commercial Aviation Director of Vladivostok International Airport, said: “This year, we have focused on promoting Vladivostok to Chinese tourists, and their flow is growing steadily. The airport is continuously working on attracting airline companies from China. We are happy to welcome our new partner, Chengdu Airlines. In 2019, Vladivostok airport has attracted three air carriers from China: Juneyao Airlines, Beijing Capital Airlines and now Chengdu Airlines. In addition, the biggest Chinese air carrier, China Southern, operates flights to Vladivostok.”

Vladivostok is proving a hit tourism destination among northern Chinese nationals, looking for adventure, cheap yet excellent seafood, and a nearby overseas destination. Cross-border trade is also on the increase – China is developing a Free Trade Zone near Harbin to service the Russian export market, while bilateral trade is set to double to US$200 billion in the next five years – and will see growth at 20 percent per year.