China’s Peace Plan For Ukraine, Russia, the European Union and United States

By Chris Devonshire-Ellis

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi is in Moscow holding extensive talks with Russian President Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and several high-ranking security officials. The release of a China proposed ‘Peace plan’ between Russia and Ukraine is expected on Friday.

To some extent, the contents are partially known in terms of statements that the Chinese side have previously made in terms of perceived support for Russia. These include a recognition of ‘Russia’s legitimate security concerns’, the ceding of the Ukrainian regions of Donbass to Russia, the recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, and that Ukraine will not join NATO.

On the opposite side, Ukrainian President Zelensky has stated that no Ukrainian territory will be ceded to Russia, that Crimea must be returned, and that Moscow must pay full reparations for the damage caused. The two sides therefore appear at opposite ends. Yet Zelensky has also stated that he is aware of China’s “peace plan” and deems it important to draw up a unified plan for ending the crisis.

That position has been supported by the EU, who have ‘expressed concern’ that any proposed Chine peace plan will not follow their own position, which largely follows that of Ukraine. It also means that if correct, the EU doesn’t wish to follow the Chinese proposals mainly because they are Chinese concepts, and not European.

Clearly there is impasse here and it seems likely that the Chinese proposals will fall on deaf ears. However, there is more to the agenda than meets the eye and there could be optimism for some breakthrough provided certain physical realities can be accepted.

Crimea

The region has now been integrated into Russia and operated as such since 2014, meaning it hasn’t been governed by Kiev for close to a decade. There has been no attempt by local Crimean residents to engage in discontent with Moscow as they see the investments made by Russia into the region as positive – whereas under the previous Kiev regime, Crimea – ethnically Russian and Turkic – had been economically neglected. Resuming Kiev administration over Crimea would be costly, likely to meet with local resistance and almost certainly open another area of military conflict. That is not the ideal situation when preparing a peace agreement.

Donbass

This region has also been largely under Russian military control since 2014 (the downed Air Malaysia jet was shot down at that time) and fighting along that front has continued since then. The Donbas position is one of the creators of the current conflict, and while isn’t essentially new, it has been accelerated. Part of the reasoning for Russian fighting in this region is that again the territory is ethnically Russian, and Kiev had been ignoring this as a ‘pro-Russian’ part of Ukraine. The Donbass region was subsequently economically and politically neglected, leading to further local unrest.

The Ukrainian President Zelensky for example had stated that all ethnic Russians in Donbas should leave – regardless of their being born and living there. Those that stayed (which was the majority) were subsequently intimidated, leading to Russian accusations of genocide. Kiev has also bombed the Donbas region – leading to Moscow pointing out that Kiev was attacking its own citizens, accusations that fell on deaf ears in Brussels. In hindsight, that was a mistake.

The Donbas is roughly geo-physically divided by the Donetsk River with the ethnically Russian section on the east bank. That eastern section has also not been administered from Kiev since 2014 when fighting meant Kiev moved the administrative capital to Kramatorsk, further to the West. Kiev is not in control of much of the Donbas and hasn’t been for some time.

With fighting in Donbas taking place for nine years, and the border shifting a little back and forth over this period with nothing to show for it but destruction, resolving the Donbas element of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and addressing the future of its pro-Russian inhabitants is a key point. It should be remembered that Kiev has not been the administrative government, yet it is home to about 3.5 million people.

Solving this will require parts of the Donbas to be ceded to Russia. Where border demarcation should take place, the need for any no-man’s land, and the presence of a UN security force to monitor this may well be part of any proposed settlement. Only then can both sides begin the reconstruction necessary to uphold human life and dignity.

Russian Security Concerns & NATO

Another flash point that ignited the current conflict is the proposal for Ukraine to join NATO. That is deemed unacceptable by Moscow who have long made this position known. The reasoning behind this is Russia’s own security concerns, with the distance from the Ukrainian border to Moscow being about 850km.

Back in the day, this distance was acceptable, however new rocketry and US military systems include hypersonic missiles that fly at Mach 5. That means they have the capability to hit Moscow in about 30 minutes and this is deemed too short a window for Russia to be able to respond. This then has become a serious matter of Russian national security.

Part of the Chinese peace proposals are sure to deal with this, with an agreement that Ukraine should not be permitted to join NATO almost certainly part of it.

Ukraine and the European Union

The NATO issue doesn’t mean that Russia would stand in the way of Ukraine joining the EU as membership of NATO is not an automatic given. Ukraine has effectively given up its membership of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) – a move that was not warmly greeted by fellow members and has fractured relations between Kiev and Central Asia. It is clear though that Ukraine needs to belong to some trade bloc. The EU would be an obvious answer, although how long it would take to meet standards, and the views of other European candidate nations seeing Ukraine leapfrog them will be a headache for Brussels to solve. Moscow will be ambivalent.

Reparations

Russia may also be prepared to make concessions should the above realities be accepted as a way to peace. The West has already frozen some US$330 billion of Russian assets held overseas. It is a legal minefield as some of these are privately owned and do not belong to the Russian state. Yet Putin is not overly fond of Oligarchs who transferred money out of Russia either.

The Russian economy is already showing signs of recovery in 2023, while the EU’s Joseph Borrell acknowledged that the Russian economy in 2022 did pretty well. This indicates that Russia has already taken the financial hit and may be prepared to write off the US$330 billion in exchange for a peace deal.

The reconstruction of Ukraine is estimated by the World Bank Vice President Anna Bjerde to take about US$500 billion. With a lump sum of over half of that available, wise infrastructure investments (the money is currently frozen) could see that capital equate to the reconstruction costs. It would also be a boom for European contractors at a time when they need all the financial support they can muster. It would not require any EU or other Government funding to achieve. Putin may be persuaded to see that as a solution and is probably strong enough at home to resist any complaints.

The United States Position

At this stage of the conflict, the US has largely achieved what it has wanted – the severing of EU energy ties with Russia, meaning that Europe is now a client energy bloc for US oil and gas companies. According to Kpler, American LNG exporters boosted shipments to Europe by more than 137% in the first 11 months of 2022.

Washington has also used the conflict on a global basis (including Taiwan) to talk up security concerns and sold huge amounts of weapons to the EU and beyond. Weapons exports from the United States grew by 48.6% to US$153.7 billion in 2022. With these two significant wins, and the EU energy demand a constant sale, corporate America has probably felt it now has enough in terms of gaining from the Ukraine conflict and especially now as the situation teeters on the increasingly dangerous.

Should President Biden be seen as instrumental as brokering a deal, his US and global popularity would soar through the roof, and a certain to win the coming 2024 election.

The European Union Position

The EU will ultimately follow the US position and can look ahead to – assuming the above potential scenarios arise – to a period of reassuring their electorate that they politically managed the conflict without immediate impact on European livelihoods – although energy prices are likely to remain high. However, that can be countered by its construction and infrastructure businesses being given US$330 billion to rebuild Ukraine. With the European public still worried about Russia, the new proposals to develop a European Union army as well as boost German, French and UK military capabilities will be seen as a win. European security can be expected to be a vote winner in upcoming elections.

The Chinese Position

China will have been pleased to avoid being pulled into a conflict. It will also be happy to recommence the strategic infrastructure developments it has put into the Belt and Road Initiative and be satisfied that a nasty trade distraction has receded. Trade under the new geopolitical normal can recommence.

The Russian Position

President Putin has already laid out his development plans for Russia, going into some detail in his speech earlier this week. I discussed the economic, trade, and development aspects of that in this article here. Essentially, that means the continuation of Russia’s face east, and the development of trade and infrastructure ties with and into Asia.

It remains to be seen what the Chinese Peace Plan contains. However, as outlined above, it would be foolish to dismiss it out of hand as a lot of what can be expected to be included, when looked at in some detail, makes sense. It will no doubt be debated long over the weekend and into next week. But if President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people can be persuaded that leaving the ethnically Russian areas of the Donbas as they currently are, in Russian hands, is the price for EU membership, then the other pieces of the ceasefire jigsaw puzzle may start to fall into place.

Chris Devonshire-Ellis is the Founding Partner of Dezan Shira & Associates. Contact: asia@dezshira.com

