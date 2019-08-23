CSR in India, Vietnam’s Rules of Origin – China Outbound

Posted by Reading Time: 1 minute

China-Outbound-banner-updated-01-(002)

Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.

INDIA BRIEFING

Corporate Social Responsibility in India

India is the first country in the world to make corporate social responsibility (CSR) mandatory, following an amendment to the Companies Act, 2013. Businesses can invest their profits in areas such as education, poverty, gender equality, and hunger as part of CSR compliance.

RUSSIA BRIEFING

German Investment into Russia Highest for Past Ten Years

German businesses invested more than €3.3 billion (US$3.7 billion) into Russia in 2018, reaching the highest levels in a decade and exceeding numbers not seen since 2014, according to data from the Russia-German Chamber of Commerce. German investment into Russia illustrates the growing opportunities for foreign investors.

SILK ROAD BRIEFING

Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Area Gets its First Foothold in Europe

The Eurasian Economic Union, a free trade area that sits between the European Union and China, is about to gain inroads into Europe. Serbia, which borders EU members Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, as well as Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, and North Macedonia, has agreed to sign an FTA with the EAEU on October 25.

VIETNAM BRIEFING

Made in Vietnam: Draft Regulations on Rules of Origin

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) recently released draft regulation – Decree No. 31/2018/ ND-CP – on labeling criteria for domestically consumed goods. Goods must have a localization ratio of at least 30 percent to be designated as Vietnamese made.

About Us

China Briefing is produced by Dezan Shira & Associates. The firm assists foreign investors throughout Asia from offices across the world, including in DalianBeijingShanghaiGuangzhouShenzhen, and Hong Kong. Readers may write to china@dezshira.com for more support on doing business in China.

Previous Article
«

Next Article
»

Related reading

Expand Your Business in Asia

Dezan Shira & Associates helps businesses establish, maintain, and grow their operations.

Learn More

Recommended for you