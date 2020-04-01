Hainan Island to be Moved Closer to Hong Kong to Provide More Development Land

Move aims at creating Greater Bay Area plus one, giving Hong Kong an additional 36,000 square kilometers of territory.

Authorities in Hong Kong and Hainan Island have reportedly agreed to join the two islands together by physically floating Hainan – together with the capital Haikou, the beach resort of Sanya, several million coconut trees, and the entire 35,354 km of territory the island possesses – and anchor it offshore the outlying Lamma Island just off Hong Kong’s New Territories. It will add an additional 9.5 million residents to Hong Kong’s population of 7.5 million, a huge boom for both. Hong Kong gets a massive increase in available workers, while Hainanese get to see a huge increase in Hong Kong tourism to its beaches.

Reports obtained by China Briefing have revealed that Hainan Island in its entirety actually rests on something known as 滚珠沙, or “Ball-Bearing Sand,” which given enough pressure, can mean the entire island can be relocated with a series of strong enough pushes.

The project, which is estimated to take two years to complete, will see Chinese barges and newly developed “Big Bicep” Class Ten huge submarines line up on the southern coast of Hainan and gently push the island northeast.

“It will be a slow process,” says Mr. C. Lang of the Hainan State Development Island Moving Company, “Residents of Hainan may feel a slightly more than average breeze as the island moves, and the coconut trees might sway a bit more, but we have stocked up on sea-sickness pills for residents. There will be no long term effects.”

Shareholders of the Hong Kong Red Chip listed Sino-Bridge and Cross-Harbour Tunnel have also reacted positively. “We are tendering for the amazing new bridges we can build, and the numerous new tunnels we can develop,” said a Mr. Qian Dai. “And Hong Kong’s coconut industry needs a bit of a boost.”

Next Article: Gondwanaland set to join Belt & Road Initiative.

Previous Article: Ian Botham: “China invented cricket”

Disclaimer: This is an April Fools’ Day story.

Related Reading