Labor Compliance in India, Vietnam’s Payroll Norms – China Outbound

Shops and establishment registration is a state-based license applicable to every business planning to set-up in India.

The registration is an important labor law compliance that informs the business about the number of hours it can keep its employees working, and dictates other working conditions for employees.

A Russia-Thailand business forum will kick off in August in the capital, with a focus on cooperation in robotics, pharmaceuticals, transportation, agriculture, and banking. In September a bilateral forum on digital cooperation (which is also one of the key ASEAN priorities), will be held in Bangkok, with Russian companies presenting the latest telecoms and computer security technology.

Meanwhile, Russia and Thailand already have a Double Tax Treaty (DTA) to facilitate trade and avail tax reduction mechanisms. Thailand is also understood to be holding negotiations with Moscow over a potential Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Development along the Belt and Road Initiative is all about creating – and taking advantage of – the sustainable cash-flow business opportunities that the infrastructure build provides.

VIETNAM BRIEFING

Foreign employers that want to attract and retain the best talent need to ensure they understand payroll in Vietnam and coordinate salary structures with HR management. This article explains the payroll basics and best practices for employers in the country.