Indonesia’s E-Commerce Law, 3PL Services in Vietnam – China Outbound
Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.
ASEAN BRIEFING
Indonesia’s Law on E-Commerce: Clear Guidelines and Compliance by November 2021
Indonesia’s government introduced GR 80, 2019 in November 2019 aimed at providing legal guidelines for the country’s e-commerce industry. The regulation, which will apply to domestic and international internet companies, defines the type of entities that can engage in e-commerce.
Additionally, the regulation addresses the specific set up requirements businesses will need to comply with, as well as the framework for online contracts and transactions, and the provisions for consumer right protection.
Businesses will have until November 2021 to adhere to the new provisions.
INDIA BRIEFING
Year in Review: What Foreign Investors Expect from India in 2020
As India’s economy enters 2020 and aims for a larger profile in the global supply chain, it will need to deliver on key reforms to attract more investors.
Specifically, foreign investors want reforms to make it easier for companies to acquire land and more flexibility when it comes to hiring with respect to legal compliance.
RUSSIA BRIEFING
Russia Raises Minimum Wages by Nine Percent from January 1, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law the setting of the minimum rate of labor payment in Russia at 12,130 rubles (US$195.5) starting January 1st, 2020. The last increase saw the minimum wage rise to 11,280 rubles (US$181.8) a year ago since the previous review in May 2018.
However, as local governments can set their own minimum wages, minimum wage levels in cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg are considerably higher than many other regions. The minimum wage in Moscow is 18,781 rubles (US$303) and in St. Petersburg 17,000 rubles (US$275).
SILK ROAD BRIEFING
Typical China Loan Deals to Belt and Road Countries Revealed
A new book, titled China’s Belt and Road Initiative: Potential Transformation of Central Asia and the South Caucasus written by Evgeny Vinokurov, Chief Economist at the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development provides a qualitative assessment of infrastructure investment made as part of the BRI, as well as of volumes and disbursements.
In doing so it answers the issue over loans that China has been making to low-income and lower-middle income countries are often concessional.
VIETNAM BRIEFING
Third-Party Logistics Networks in Vietnam: How to Engage Partners to Boost Sales
In general terms, third-party logistics, or 3PL as it is commonly referred, involves the outsourcing of logistics functions – such as customs clearance, storage of products, and order fulfillment – to a third party.
Depending on the 3PL provider and range of services utilized, third party logistics can completely remove the need for a foreign company to establish a market presence in Vietnam. Instead, all operations can be run out of a single regional management center where the costs and risks of doing business are lower.
China Briefing is written and produced by Dezan Shira & Associates. The practice assists foreign investors into China and has done since 1992 through offices in Beijing, Tianjin, Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Please contact the firm for assistance in China at china@dezshira.com.
We also maintain offices assisting foreign investors in Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, The Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand in addition to our practices in India and Russia and our trade research facilities along the Belt & Road Initiative.