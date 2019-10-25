Indonesia’s Halal Law, Russian Investments in Africa – China Outbound

Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.

Indonesia’s Halal Product Law (“Halal Law”) came into effect on October 17, 2019. Many consumer products and related services that enter or are traded in the country must now be Halal-certified, while some products and services will have until 2022 to comply.

Businesspeople will need to study implementing regulation (Reg 31, 2019), which was issued in May, and sets out the scope and requirements for the types of products subject to be Halal certified.

For foreign companies looking to export products that require Halal certification into Indonesia, they first must be Halal-certified by an agency from their own country, and that agency must already be registered with the Halal Products Certification Agency (BPJPH), a new government agency under the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Russia is considering the creation of industrial zones in Mozambique and Namibia to develop exports to Africa, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview at this weeks Russia-Africa forum.

Mozambique is on Africa’s east coast and provides access to markets in neighboring South Africa as well as export potential to the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia.

Namibia is on Africa’s west coast and also shares a border with South Africa, with additional export potential to Europe.

The US has made moves to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by approving a huge expansion of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) into a new agency, the International Finance Development Corporation (IDFC), which can co-invest about US$60 billion with US and non-US private sector companies in the same markets targeted by China’s BRI program.

Vietnam’s next generation of consumers – Generation Z, will shape Vietnam’s future consumer market influencing decisions on entertainment activities, shopping as well as food and beverage.

By 2025 this consumer group will rise to 15 million, presenting significant opportunities for investors.

For Generation Z, growing up in a digital atmosphere has influenced their decision-making process. With multiple forms of media at their immediate disposal, online engagement with consumer media and products has become hyper-personalized for many people in this generation.