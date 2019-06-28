The R&D Sector in India and Investing in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh – China Outbound
Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.
INDIA BRIEFING
R&D in India: Trends and Opportunities
India offers a unique blend of massive market opportunity, technical competencies, cost efficiency, proactive government support, and a highly scalable and low-cost workforce for companies setting up their R&D centers in the country.
RUSSIA BRIEFING
Russian Investments into Asia – Using Singapore as a Base
It is easier for Russian businesses to establish bank accounts in Singapore, although the banks will conduct the usual “know your client” protocols.
Corporate establishment in Singapore is also relatively quick and easy, while dealing with Singapore’s government regulatory authorities is also precise and efficient.
SILK ROAD BRIEFING
China Invests in Tajikistan Silver Deposits, Roads, and Aluminum
China’s Kashgar Xinyu Dadi Mining Investment Company, based in China’s Far West Xinjiang Province, has agreed to develop the major Yakchilva deposit, which is situated in the remote Murghab region of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province high in the Pamir Mountains.
VIETNAM BRIEFING
How Vietnam’s Quang Ninh Province Can Complement Your Guangdong Operations
Vietnam features high on the radar for foreign businesses scaling up or choosing alternate sites outside China due to its success in creating an adaptable production base – that is geared toward higher value manufacturing.
Quang Ninh province is a strategic investment location in northern Vietnam and part of the economic triangle in the North (Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh).
The province is host to over 15,638 businesses and has four economic zones and 10 industrial parks.
About Us
China Briefing is produced by Dezan Shira & Associates. The firm assists foreign investors throughout Asia from offices across the world, including in Dalian, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Readers may write to china@dezshira.com for more support on doing business in China.