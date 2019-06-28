Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.

India offers a unique blend of massive market opportunity, technical competencies, cost efficiency, proactive government support, and a highly scalable and low-cost workforce for companies setting up their R&D centers in the country.

It is easier for Russian businesses to establish bank accounts in Singapore, although the banks will conduct the usual “know your client” protocols.

Corporate establishment in Singapore is also relatively quick and easy, while dealing with Singapore’s government regulatory authorities is also precise and efficient.

China’s Kashgar Xinyu Dadi Mining Investment Company, based in China’s Far West Xinjiang Province, has agreed to develop the major Yakchilva deposit, which is situated in the remote Murghab region of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province high in the Pamir Mountains.

Vietnam features high on the radar for foreign businesses scaling up or choosing alternate sites outside China due to its success in creating an adaptable production base – that is geared toward higher value manufacturing.

Quang Ninh province is a strategic investment location in northern Vietnam and part of the economic triangle in the North (Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh).

The province is host to over 15,638 businesses and has four economic zones and 10 industrial parks.