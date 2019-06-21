Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.

Businesses that locate in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in India can realize a number of incentives, in addition to greater access to competitive infrastructure, labor pools, and suppliers.

In the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), which is made of the capital Delhi and parts of its neighboring states, there are 14 operational SEZs.

Russia is set to introduce a streamlined electronic visa for visitors from 2021, allowing a 16 day stay valid for both tourist and business travel. It is expected to cost about US$50.

The list of countries that will be eligible are expected to include all EU members, plus non-EU countries signed up to the Schengen area, such as Norway.

Residents of China, South Korea, Japan, and New Zealand are also being considered although the full list of approved countries is to be finalized.

Iran, one of China’s Belt and Road partners but subject to sanctions after the United States pulled out of the nuclear deal framework, has just launched its own cryptocurrency to try and get around the sanctions.

It is currently unable to access international payment networks, such as SWIFT to enable it to trade.

The number of foreign skilled workers coming to Vietnam surged over 80,000 at the end of 2018.

Most foreign workers in Vietnam are employees of foreign contractors, working for or establishing foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, and come from over 100 countries.

This article explains breaks down the types of visas and legal procedures for securing work permits when hiring foreign staff in Vietnam.