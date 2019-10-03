Tax, Accounting and Audit in China 2019-2020 (11th Edition), the latest publication from China Briefing and Dezan Shira & Associates, is out now and available for download through the Asia Briefing Publication Store.

Tax, Accounting, and Audit in China, updated for 2019, offers a comprehensive overview of the major taxes and tax-relevant obligations that foreign investors are likely to encounter when establishing or operating a business in China. This is a concise, detailed, and pragmatic guide, ideal for CFOs, compliance officers, and heads of accounting who must navigate the complex tax and accounting landscape in China in order to effectively manage and strategically plan their China-based operations.

Taxation affects almost all aspects of doing business in China. With an idiosyncratic legal system widely different to that of Western countries, having a strong understanding of China’s tax liabilities enables foreign investors to simultaneously maximize the tax efficiency of their overseas investments while ensuring full compliance with the country’s tax laws and regulations.

In this guide, we discuss China’s tax laws and administration, corporate income tax, value-added tax, and individual income tax calculation methods and applicability. We also cover annual compliance requirements, profits/dividends repatriation and financial due diligence. In the international taxation context, we address topics such as transfer pricing and double taxation treaties.

This practical and easy-to-understand guidebook will be of invaluable use to all executives involved in handling company finances concerning China, including:

Chief Executive Officers;

Chief Financial Officers; and

Accounting Managers Tax Specialists.

The Guanghua School of Management, Peking University – a top university in China – has used the Guide as course reference material.