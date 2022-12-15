An Introduction to Doing Business in China 2023, the latest publication from Dezan Shira & Associates is out now and available for complimentary download through the Asia Briefing Publication Store.
2022 turned out to be a difficult year for businesses operating in China. Unexpected lockdowns caused by COVID-19 outbreaks, weak consumption trends, a struggling real estate sector, and newfound geopolitical tensions caused serious disruptions to supply chains and damped global business confidence in the country.
Still, the actual use of foreign direct investment (FDI) in mainland China expanded in the first 10 months of 2022 – growing 14.4 percent year-on-year to over US$152 billion from January to October. The whole year’s FDI is expected to create double-digit growth.
Another silver lining has emerged out of the tough challenges overcome in 2022 – an easing of the zero-COVID policy is now in sight, with Beijing proposing a relaxation of the travel restrictions.
Economists expect China will fully reopen in the second half of 2023, pushing GDP growth to around five percent from three percent in 2022. Industries in line with Beijing’s policy priorities, such as the healthcare sector, green sectors, consumer market, and sectors related to industrial automation, are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries.
Under these circumstances, it is vital that foreign investors are familiar with the changes happening in China’s business landscape – to identify areas of risk in advance and take steps to prepare for new market opportunities. This is the only way investors can stay nimble in an otherwise difficult time.
WEBINAR – Investing and Doing Business in China 2023: Reopening and Rebound (January 9, 2023)
4:30 PM China Time / 3:30 PM Vietnam / 9:30 AM CET
With the new publication of our latest An Introduction to Doing Business in China 2023 guide, our China investment experts Guilherme Campos, International Business Advisory Manager covering the GBA area, and Simon Laube, Senior Associate from our East China International Business Advisory team, will provide guidance on the critical aspects for foreign investors to consider for their business development and expansion in the new year in the upcoming webinar.
This webinar is FREE of charge.
REGISTER TODAY
Designed to introduce the fundamentals of investing in China, An Introduction to Doing Business in China 2023 is compiled by experts at Dezan Shira & Associates, a specialist foreign direct investment firm providing corporate establishment services, business advisory, tax advisory and compliance, accounting, payroll, due diligence, and financial review services to multinationals investing in emerging Asia.
Doing Business in China 2023 covers the following:
- Establishing and Running a Business
- Tax, Audit, and Accounting
- Human Resources and Payroll
- Cybersecurity and Data Protection
Within these chapters, we discuss a range of different topics that affect doing business in China, including investment models, intellectual property considerations, key taxes applicable to foreign companies, various types of employment contracts, and a chapter explaining the evolving data and cybersecurity compliance requirements in China.
About Us
China Briefing is written and produced by Dezan Shira & Associates. The practice assists foreign investors into China and has done so since 1992 through offices in Beijing, Tianjin, Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Please contact the firm for assistance in China at china@dezshira.com.
Dezan Shira & Associates has offices in Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, United States, Germany, Italy, India, and Russia, in addition to our trade research facilities along the Belt & Road Initiative. We also have partner firms assisting foreign investors in The Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh.