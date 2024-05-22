China Briefing News

We cover the latest economy and trade, legal and tax updates, industry insights, and HR and payroll news that are most relevant to doing business in China. Here are our top China news summaries.

Shanghai Lingang New Area Releases Whitelists for Data Export, Facilitating Cross-Border Data Flows

by

Shanghai’s Lingang New Area has released general data lists that will facilitate data export for companies in the automotive, biopharma, and mutual fund sectors.

Tianjin Free Trade Zone Releases China’s First Negative List for Cross-Border Data Transfer

by

The Tianjin Free Trade Zone has released China’s first data Negative List outlining the types of data that must undergo a security review by China’s cybersecurity bureau to be transferred out of China.

China’s New Measures to Support Foreign Investment in Sci-tech Firms

by

China seeks to attract sci-tech foreign investment by relaxing rules, fostering partnerships, and enhancing the investment climate.

Shenzhen’s Qianhai Cooperation Zone Expands Preferential IIT and CIT Policies

by

The Shenzhen Municipal Tax Bureau, Shenzhen Municipal Finance Bureau, and State Tax Administration have issued two notices broadening tax incentives for individuals and companies in the Qianhai Cooperation Zone.

China’s Economy in H1 2025: GDP, Trade, and FDI Highlights

by

China’s economy grew 5.3 percent year‑on‑year in H1 2025, driven by robust industrial output, export strength, and targeted investment.

Shanghai Raises Minimum Wage in 2025

by

Effective July 1, 2025, Shanghai raised its minimum wage to RMB 2,740 per month and RMB 25 per hour. The adjustment reflects a stable, cautious wage policy amid shifting economic conditions.

A Guide to Minimum Wages in China (As of July 16, 2025)

by

This article offers a guide to minimum wages in the Chinese Mainland and discuss how labor costs are affected by changes to the minimum wage levels. The data is current as of June 3, 2025.

EU-China Relations After the 2024 European Elections: A Timeline

by

Timeline tracking key developments affecting EU-China relations, including trade and business engagement, under the new European Parliament.

China Company Law Follow-Up: Rules Clarified on Use of Reserve Funds, Non-Monetary Capital Contributions

by

China’s Ministry of Finance has clarified compliance procedures for using reserve funds to offset losses and making capital contributions through non-monetary assets, with implications for financial reporting, compliance procedures, and fund management.

High-Temperature Allowance in China: FIEs’ Compliance Checklist

by

This article provides a comprehensive guide for foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) on China’s high-temperature allowance system, including eligibility rules, payment methods, tax treatment, and regional variations.

Cross-Border Restructuring: A Strategic Response to Rising Geopolitical and Supply Chain Risks

by

Rather than exiting China altogether, many multinationals are embracing cross-border restructuring to manage geopolitical tensions and diversify risk. This article unpacks how the approach works and why it’s gaining momentum.

US-China Relations in the Trump 2.0 Era: A Timeline

by

This timeline was created on January 21, 2025, and was last updated on May 21, 2025. Most recently, US and China agreed to cut reciprocal tariff rates to 10 percent for a period of 90 days; US reduced de minimis tariff rates but costs remain high for small parcels.

