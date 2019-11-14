Transit Visa Exemptions in China: 24-Hour, 72-Hour, and 144-Hour Options
Foreign travelers transiting through China have several options for transit visa exemptions. These transit visa exemptions allow eligible foreign travelers a visa-free visit for 24, 72, or 144 hours.
Although requirements for each transit visa exemption are different, each transit visa exemption stipulates that foreign travelers are only eligible when traveling through China between two different countries. Further, onward travel must occur within 24, 72, or 144 hours of arrival.
To obtain a transit visa exemption, travelers should review eligibility requirements, and confirm their eligibility with their local Chinese embassy.
After confirmation, travelers must communicate their intention to obtain a transit visa exemption to their airline prior to travel. The airline will liaise with border control officials, who grant transit visa exemptions to travelers that meet requirements after verification.
In most cases, the transit visa exemption only allows the traveler to visit the province of their arrival. However, travelers entering China via Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Nanjing can travel within Shanghai, Zhejiang province, and Jiangsu province, and travelers entering via Beijing, Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, and Qinhuangdao can travel within the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
Starting from January 1, 2019, the 144-hour visa-free transit policy was implemented in Xiamen, Qingdao, Wuhan, Chengdu, and Kunming. On May 1, 2019, the 144-hour visa-free policy in Guangdong province was further expanded.
From December 1, 2019, the 144-hour visa-free transit policy will expand the stay area in Sichuan province; Zhejiang province will allow it to be accessed from more ports of entry; and Chongqing and Shaanxi provinces will get upgraded from the 72-hour visa-free transit policy. In Sichuan, the 144-hour visa-free transit will expand the stay area to 11 cities besides Chengdu. Similarly, in Zhejiang, Ningbo will also be an applicable point of entry to access this visa-free transit; previously, it was applicable only from Hangzhou Xiaoshan Airport.
The 24-hour Transit Visa Exemption
Foreign travelers transiting through China within 24 hours to reach another country of destination may be eligible for a 24-hour Transit Visa Exemption. This visa exemption is available to all foreigners, and most ports of entry in China.
The 72-hour Transit Visa Exemption
Foreign travelers transiting through China within 72 hours to reach another country of destination may be eligible for the 72-hour Transit Visa Exemption. This visa exemption is only available to citizens of participating countries traveling through participating ports of entry in China.
To obtain this visa exemption, the foreign national must have a valid passport from one of the 53 countries, which includes:
- 24 Schengen countries in Europe (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland);
- 15 other European countries (Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland, Macedonia, Monaco, Montenegro, Romania, Russia, Serbia, UK, and Ukraine);
- Six countries in North and South America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico, and US);
- Two Oceanic countries (Australia and New Zealand); and
- Six Asian countries (Brunei, Japan, Qatar, Singapore, South Korea, and UAE).
Further, eligible travelers must be transiting through one of the following cities – Changsha, Guilin, or Harbin.
Xi’an and Chongqing currently enjoy the 72-hour policy but will upgrade to 144-hour one starting from December 1.
Authorities will continue to expand the list of cities where 72-hour Transit Visa Exemptions are applicable.
(Beijing, Chengdu, Dalian, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Kunming, Nanjing, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenyang, Tianjin, Wuhan, and Xiamen have already upgraded to the 144-hour visa-free transit policy.)
The 144-hour Transit Visa Exemption
Foreign travelers transiting through China within 144 hours to reach another country of destination may be eligible for the 144-hour Transit Visa Exemption. This visa exemption is available to citizens of countries that are eligible for the 72-hour Transit Visa Exemption; however, the number of participating cities is more limited.
To obtain this visa exemption, the foreign national must have a valid passport from one of the 53 countries that are eligible for the 72-hour Transit Visa Exemption.
The 144-hour Transit Visa Exemption was first introduced to three cities in East China’s Shanghai-Jiangsu-Zhejiang area: Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Nanjing. The exemption was then expanded to North China’s Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, namely: Beijing, Shijiazhuang, Tianjin, and Qinhuangdao.
On January 1, 2019, the 144 hour visa-free policy was implemented in the cities of Xiamen, Qingdao, Wuhan, Chengdu, and Kunming.
As of May 1, 2019, Guangdong province expanded the 144-hour visa exemption policy to cover every international airport in the province – Guangzhou Baiyun, Shenzhen Bao-an, and Jieyang Chaoshan – as well as four railways, eight land entries, and 15 ports. Travelers who obtain a transit visa exemption in Guangdong can travel freely throughout the province for the duration of the exemption.
Starting December 1, 2019, travel to the following regions will benefit from the 144-hour visa-free transit policy:
- Xi’an and Chongqing, which currently enjoy the 72-hour visa-free transit policy, will allow the 144-hour visa-free transit policy from Xi’an Airport and Chongqing Airport, respectively.
- Ningbo will be added to the 144-hour visa-free transit zone of Shanghai-Jiangsu-Zhejiang and passengers can enter or leave China from Ningbo Airport and travel within the transit zone.
- Chengdu, which currently enjoys the 144-hour visa-free transit only in Chengdu city, will get its stay area expanded to 11 cities, including Leshan, Deyang, Suining, Meishan, Ya’an, Ziyang, Neijiang, Zigong, Luzhou, and Yibin.
After this expansion, the 144-hour visa-free transit policy will be implemented in 27 ports across 20 cities.
The 20 cities are – Beijing, Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Qinhuangdao, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shenyang, Dalian, Qingdao, Chengdu, Xiamen, Kunming, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Jieyang, Chongqing, Xi’an, and Ningbo.
Hainan Visa Exemption
Since May 1, 2018, visitors from 59 eligible countries can travel to South China’s Hainan province visa-free for up to 30 days.
Unlike other visa exemptions in China, visitors to Hainan enjoying visa-free access do not need to be traveling to a third country. However, they must book their visits via travel agencies registered in Hainan and approved by China’s National Tourism Administration.
To be eligible for visa-free travel to Hainan, visitors must hold a valid passport from one of the following countries:
- 25 Schengen countries in Europe (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland);
- 15 other European countries (Albania, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland, Macedonia [FYROM], Monaco, Montenegro, Romania, Russia, Serbia, the United Kingdom, Ukraine;
- Six countries in North and South America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico, the United States);
- Two Oceanic countries (Australia and New Zealand); and
- 11 countries in Asia and the Middle East (Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and UAE).
Confirm eligibility before departure
Travelers planning on visiting China with a visa exemption are advised to confirm their eligibility with the relevant port of entry in China or their local Chinese embassy/consulate before departure. The nature of the traveler’s itinerary and other factors may influence eligibility to qualify for a visa exemption.
Prospective travelers may also use a tool released by China’s State Council to determine their eligibility for a visa exemption based on their nationality and port of entry. The tool can be accessed here.
Travel China Cheaper’s “China Visa-Free Transit Guide” is also an excellent resource for travelers.
(This article was originally published on September 6, 2017. It was updated on May 7, 2019 and November 14, 2019.)
I have a few comments regarding this article:
1. By referring to it as a “visa exemption” then you are inferring that there is no visa that is required, but it is rather a visa on arrival.
2. Passengers arriving in one area may not leave that area for the duration of the time. So, if you arrive in Beijing then you can’t leave the Beijing city with that visa. There is an exception in some areas for a greater area allowed.
3. Passengers must show a ticket for an on going destination in the same direction of travel, so for example Los Angeles –> Beijing –> Los Angeles would not work because the continuing destination is not westward.
Thanks for taking the time to read our article. Now, let’s dig-in:
In response to your first question, the transit visa exemption is a very much a visa exemption. You receive an exemption for a visa that you would normally need to have. We are splitting hairs here, but it’s slightly different from visa free travel, and it’s the language used by authorities in the country.
In response to your second question, each region has its own stipulations – some regions restrict movement within the region itself. Any restriction will have the greatest effect on travelers who obtained a 72- or 144-hour exemption and want to fly on to another city (which won’t be allowed).
In response to your third question, the direction of the flight is not as important as the destination – you can’t get a visa exemption with a return ticket. To obtain a visa exemption, you need to be flying through China in transit to another country: from the US through China to India, for example.
We hope this is helpful, but please feel free to reach out to our visa experts here: http://www.dezshira.com/services/payroll-human-resource-administration
It’s good to see an article explaining something that could confuse people a lot. However,
1. I don’t think the 144-hour Guangdong province transit policy has been implemented yet. At the moment it’s still only the 72-hour visa transit policy.
2. Citizens from Japan, Singapore, Brunei and Serbia actually wouldn’t benefit from this policy because they can already travel to China visa free for either 15 or 30 days.
Hello, and thanks for taking the time to write – we are happy to know this topic interests you.
Thanks for raising the issue regarding Guangdong province-wide implementation. To date, we understand the 144-hour exemption is only available in two cities within Guangdong: Guangzhou and Shenzhen. As it’s a new option, we suspect that this exemption will remain limited to a small number of cities over the next year before any further expansion.
And you are right — international travelers transiting through China should first check whether or not they are eligible for visa free travel. If Chinese authorities have granted citizens of your country permission for visa free travel, there is little need to exempt yourself from a visa in the first place. In either case, it’s always best to check with your local Chinese embassy before travel.
Thanks again for your feedback.
Hi,
Thanks for your reply! From what I know though in Guangdong province right now the only airport that allows visa-free transit for 72 hours is Guangzhou Airport which was implemented years ago now. Shenzhen Airport and the other airports haven’t implemented the policy yet.
Hi – I am planning to fly from London – Shanghai and use the 144 hour exemption as I will fly on to Japan. I will then fly from Japan back to Shanghai to spend 1 night and take the return flight to London, leaving the airport to go to my parents place in Shanghai and then re-checking my bags in, using the 24 hour exemption. Would there be any issue using two exemptions within a 2 week period? Thanks in advance!
Hello,
I do have a specific question on the 144 hours Exemption Visa.
I will be travelling from Japan to Shanghai by a cruise. I will arrive on a Friday morning and will depart on Monday evening with a Flight to Paris.
As a French citizen, I believe I am eligible for the 144 hours Exemption Visa however, I would like to confirm this with you. I believe the port of entry and departure are in the list of Shanghai approved ones.
Can you confirm that I do not need a visa in such situation?
Thanks in advance,
Eric
Hello,
I see from your article that……. as of December 28, 2017, the 144 hour Transit Visa Exemption should by now have been extended to North China’s Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, namely: Beijing, Shijiazhuang, Tianjin, and Qinhuangdao.
Does this mean that when I arrive in Tianjin by Cruise Ship; I will be able to leave the ship to go on tours in Beijing area by obtaining a 144 hour Transit Visa Exemption at the port ?
We are in port for 60 hours, before the ship leaves for South Korea. I think this makes us eligible as UK passport holders, but I cannot get the cruise company to recognise this recent change.
Do you know if it is possible to get the 144 hour Transit Visa Exemption at Tianjin Cruise Terminal ?
I hope you can help by clarifying this as It would mean we wouldn’t need to apply for full tourist visas just to visit Beijing.
Thank you
Mike
Hello Michael,
The 144 hour visa exemption should apply at the cruise port. However, we recommend contacting your cruise line, local Chinese consulate, or the visa office of the Tianjin port to confirm your eligibility. Please contact our HR specialists for more information: http://www.dezshira.com/services/payroll-human-resource-administration
Thank you for your information. We intend to travel from Guam-Philippines-Beijing-Philippines-Guam under the 144-hr TWOV program. 1) Will this travel itinerary work? 2) Can we travel within the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region under this program? 3) If yes, can a minor with less than 1 year before expiration on passport (11 months) travel in this program? The regular tourist visa requires >1 year left in passport.
We are here now at Shanghai Intl Airpor for a 12 hr layover between Manila and Los Angeles. We were not allowed to go outside the airport to tour. We were not able to avail the 24-hr transit visa. Immigration told us that beginning Feb 1, 2018, they are not allowing foreigners to go out the city on a transit visa.
Thank you for sharing your experience; we are certainly interested to find out more about what is happening with the 24-hour transit visa program. If the change you describe becomes a regular feature, it will only increase the importance of the transit visa exemption program.
I am a US resident with Philippine passport, We are traveling to the Philippines this March and we have a 24 hr lay over in China. Are we allowed to go out of the airport (Pudong) and stay ina hotel in Shanghai? Your response is greatly appreciated.
Hello Kristine,
Thank you for your inquiry. Eligibility for visa exemptions in China depends on your passport, not your residency. We recommend that you contact Pudong airport to confirm whether you are eligible for a visa exemption.
Hi,
I hold a Canadian passport and will be flying from Canada to Shanghai in April 2018 and staying for 3 days in Shanghai then going on a cruise from Shanghai port to Japan. I will return back to Shanghai 7 days later and then flying out from Shanghai to Canada.
Please confirm if the 144 hours visa exception applies in both situations.
Thank you in advance!
Hello Jennifer,
As a Canadian passport holder, you should qualify for a visa exemption when traveling to Shanghai by air. However, you should contact the relevant port that your cruise ship is entering and exiting from to confirm that it is eligible to process visa exemptions.
I am a canadian passport holder at pudong airport had a 20hrs layover immigration did not allow us to go out of the terminal they said we need visa. They said if you stay 2 nights in china they will give you visa.
Hello!
My husband and I are Canadian citizens. We will be traveling from Vancouver to Beijing, hope to spend one night, then fly onward to Ulanbaator, Mongolia. On the way back from Ulanbaatar Mongolia, about 3 weeks later, we would like to get the 144 hour visa exception to stay in Beijing before flying home to Vancouver. Will there be any problem using the visa exception twice in one month?
Thanks,
Jane
Hi,
We’re planning a trip to North Korea and the only way to do this is for us to pass through Beijing. Our itinerary will be: Amsterdam – Beijing – Pyongyang – Beijing – Amsterdam. We will be staying in Beijing twice on 2 separate occasions of no more than 48 hours per stay within a week. Will the 144 hour maximum reset after we go through customs and onwards to Pyongyang? So will we have another 144 hours when we arrive back in Beijing from Pyongyang? Our 2 stays combined will be more than 144 hours if it does not.
Thanks!
Wyu
HI I am a Canadian passport holder travelling to Mongolia via Beijing
in May 2018. I have purchased a return ticket Vancouver-Beijing-Vanouver
and a separate Beijing-Ulaan Baator-Beijing return ticket. I will be 1 month in Mongolia.
I plan to spend 1 night in Beijing en route to Mongolia, and up to 144 hours in Beijing en route returning to Vancouver. Am I eligible for transit exemption both ways?
Hi Wyu,
Assuming that you are using a Dutch passport, you should be eligible for two 72 hour transit visa exemptions. We recommend that you contact your airline, tour group, or the Beijing airport to confirm your eligibility first.
Hi Jane,
You and your husband should be eligible for a 24 or 72 hour visa exemption, followed by a 144 hour visa exemption. However, we recommend that you contact your airline or the Beijing airport to confirm your eligibility first.
Hi Paul,
You should qualify for either a 24 hour or 72 hour visa exemption on your first trip, and then a 144 hour visa exemption on your second.
To qualify for the visa exemption, you must prove that you are en route to a third country. When arriving from Vancouver, you should bring proof of your plans to transit to Ulaan Baator. Likewise, you must show evidence of your next trip to Vancouver upon your return to Beijing.
We recommend that you contact your airline or the Beijing airport to confirm your eligibility.
Has there been any recent changes to the laws for the 24 hour visa exemption? My wife and I recently had a 12 hour layover in Shanghai going from Cambodia through Shanghai to Honolulu. We filled out the form required but were turned away by China’s Customs officer. She said since our connecting flight was the same day as our arrival, we were not permitted to enter China using the 24 hour visa exemption. We had made several reservations in Shanghai to go site seeing and try some restaurants. Is there something political that has made China’s Customs discriminate against Americans? We talked to other passengers on our flight and no one that was from America was allowed in on the 24 hour visa exemption, however many others who had a different countries’ passport were allowed in. Since it was a hazardous air quality day in Shanghai, it’s probably for the best we didn’t visit, but I’m just wondering if there were any laws that recently would prevent us from using the 24 hour visa exemption? Thanks!
With Canadian passport,In June I am flying from Vancouver to Kathmandu with 15 hours stoppage in Shangai,then kunming(10 hours layover) to Kathmandu.Do I get a visa exempt to go and visit Shangai and kunming.
Hello
My husband and I are Iranian citizens.We are traveling from Tehran to the Tokyo this May and we have a 9 hour lay over in Beijing. Are we eligible for 24-hour transit visa to get the boarding pass for our second flight to Tokyo? bit confused because some says 24 hours transit visa is available for all foreigners who hold tickets to a third country and have booked seats on international airlines, ships, trains no matter of their passport. I know our passport is not eligible for 24 hr transit visa in some airport in China but not sure if it is the case in Beijing. Unfortunately China embassy in Tehran are not very help full on this matter. Your help much appreciated. Thanks!
Hello Tina,
If you are not leaving the airport, you are eligible to stay for 24 hours to connect your flight. You will not be able to leave the airport, however. To confirm your status, we recommend that you contact your airline.
Hello Jon,
Travelers who would like to leave the airport usually apply for a 72 hour or 144 hour visa exemption. The officials may have considered the layover too brief to grant such an exemption. We recommend contacting the relevant port of entry prior to arrival to confirm eligibility.
Hello Navaraj,
Because you are traveling to two Chinese regions before transiting to the third country, it is possible that you will not be granted a 72 hour or 144 hour visa exemption. The visa exemption only allows you to travel in the region of your port of entry. We recommend that you contact your local Chinese embassy or consulate for more information.
Hi my parents r travelling to Tianjin on a cruise Ship n staying for one night in Beijing n catch the flight back. Bacelona the cruise company tell us that we don’t need a visa could u please email us back because we r leaving tomorrow to catch our cruises.
So I am a US citizen and I am flying to Shanghai (staying ~96 hours), then traveling to Tokyo and Chiang Mai Thailand for 2 weeks, then flying back to Shanghai to connect to a flight back to the US. Am I able to apply for a 144 hour TWOV for my first trip, and then 24 hour TWOV for when I come back for my flight to the US?
Hello,
We recommend that you contact the port of entry in Tianjin to confirm whether the port can grant a visa that would allow your parents to travel to Beijing on a visa exemption.
Hello Bailey,
The scenario you outlined should be feasible. For the 24 hour exemption on your return, however, you might not be able to leave the airport, unless you are able to get a 72 hour or 144 hour exemption. We recommend that you check with the airport or the entry-exit bureau for confirmation.
My wife and I are British Passport Holders,and flying to Guangzhou in December 2018, from Taipei with onward flight to Christchurch. We want to stay in Guangzhou on a visa free exemption but I cannot establish whether or not the 144 hour has come into force or it is still 72 hours. Please advise.
Hello Maurice,
From our understanding, the 144 hour visa exemption will be announced for Guangzhou but has not been implemented yet. However, by December 2018 it could be. We recommend that you contact the Guangzhou airport or entry-exit authorities closer to your travel date for confirmation.
I have 2 questions:
1. Are you able to use the 144 hour visa exemption if you are flying with multiple carriers? For example, flying from Manila to Shanghai, staying for 4 days and then departing to Canada with another air carrier.
2. Do the flights need to be booked as a multi-city flight to use the 144 hour visa, or can you book multiple 1 way tickets? Example: one way ticket from Manila to Shanghai and then another one way ticket from Shanghai to Canada.
Hello I am considering flying Stockholm-Paris-Shanghai-amsterdam-Stockholm ( I will only be connecting in Paris and amsterdam)
and i just contacted the immigration in shanghai and they told me that they only count the last flight for me that would be the Paris-shanghai and Shanghai-Amsterdam flight, for example i can fly Stockholm-Paris-Shanghai but not the same route back on the return flight i must fly to another country/City like Shanghai-Amsterdam-Stockholm?!
My final route would be as i mentioned above including the connecting flights in Paris and Amsterdam
Stockholm-Paris-Shanghai-Amsterdam-Stockholm
Do you guys think this is the right way and am i entitled to the 144-hour visa if i fly this routes? just double checking with you guys?!
Hello Wilmar,
For both of these issues, having proof of travel to your next destination should be sufficient to qualify for the exemption. However, we still recommend that you confirm with the airport before you travel.
Hello Hamzao,
Your proposed itinerary sounds like it should work. However, we recommend that you speak with immigration once more to reconfirm before your trip.
I’m an american citizen and I will be traveling in June from Toronto to Beijing 3 days and then leave to Hong kong and then back to toronto. will I be able to use the 144 hr transit visa, what documents do I need to give Airline in Canada?
I am travelling by air from Australia to Shanghai for a 4 night sightseeing tour before boarding a 22 night Princess cruise back to Australia. The first port after departing China is Busan Sth Korea. On arrival I would like to apply for a 144hr transit free visa. I will have all the necessary documentation ie: valid Australian passport, proof of accommodation and boarding passes for the cruise. Is there any problem to be expected? Thank you
Would it be possible to fly from Amsterdam to Shanghai, stay 144 hours and fly back to Brussels, Belgium?
Would it be possible to fly Brussels- Shanghai, stay 144 hrs, fly back to Amsterdam?
Hello,
I have a roundtrip from Orlando-Newark-Beijing-Shanghai and then have a flight booked to Manila from Shanghai. Will this be eligible?
Hello Maria,
You should present your airline as well as the Beijing airport with proof of your travel to a third destination. We recommend that you contact the Beijing airport before your trip to confirm your eligibility.
Hello Peter,
Your itinerary sounds valid for the 144 hour visa. However, we recommend that you contact the Shanghai airport to confirm your eligibility and ensure that you don’t encounter any unexpected problems.
Hello Bas,
If you have proof of travel to a third country, you should be eligible for the 144 hour exemption. However, we recommend that you contact that Shanghai airport to confirm your eligibility.
Hello Lorin,
The visa exemption generally only allows you to travel in the region of your port of entry. Because you are going to both Beijing and Shanghai, you may encounter difficulties. We recommend contacting both of the ports of entry to confirm your eligibility and consider your options.
Hello,
Is there any limit for how many times I can use 144 hour visa examption in a period of time?
I already applied once 144 hour free visa in march, and would like to travel again.
I have meetings planned like this travelling by air:
Home – Shanghai 4 days – Korea 2 days – Shanghai 2 days – HongKong – Home
So it will be two times entering China, but both of them will be less than 144 hours.
Do you think it could work?
Thank you in advance!
Kind regards,
Anna
Hello,
I am an American citizen and passport holder residing in Italy with an upcoming planned trip this August from Milan-Beijing-Tokyo, and then 2.5 weeks later from Tokyo-Shanghai-Milan, planning on using either the 72 or 144hr visa-free transit travel as my option each way. I have three questions:
1) I possess an Italian residency permit which expire annually in August each year, whereupon I submit the renewal application and fee and await the new permit card which is given in November. While waiting for the card, I am given a receipt with all the identification numbers as a sort of ‘stand-in’ for the permit card itself. Will this cause a problem? Could I just travel without bringing up the residency in Italy given that my passport is American?
2) I often layover for 24hrs when going to and from the USA/Italy, meaning I have several Turkish stamps in my passport. Is this something which will raise eyebrows and/or result in denial of visa-free-transit permission? I have heard rumors of some people being denied entry due to Turkish stamps in their passport, so I am just checking.
3) I have an expired Italian visa issued in the United States in my passport for ‘motivi religiosi (religious motives)’ due to work with a non-profit. Will this cause problems in the eyes of the customs officials?
Thanks in advance for any further clarity,
Mark
Hi Anna,
Your itinerary sounds valid for the exemption. However, we recommend that you confirm with the Shanghai airport to confirm your eligibility.
Hello Mark,
Thank you for your inquiry. Please contact our HR specialists for more information on your situation: http://www.dezshira.com/services/payroll-human-resource-administration
Hello
I am an Australian citizen and will be arriving at Beijing Capital Airport via overnight transit in Singapore. I will be sightseeing within the Beijing area for 3 nights and then leaving on a cruise out of Tianjin back to Singapore. The first country on the cruise is Japan. I understand it is only the last country before arriving and the first after leaving, that is considered by Immigration when granting the 144 hr Transit Visa.
As such, just double checking that my itinerary would be acceptable for the 144hr Transit Visa?
Thanks.
Hello Rob,
The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region is integrating in terms of visa-free travel, but it’s possible that you may not be able to enjoy this benefit everywhere in the region at the moment. We recommend that you confirm with the Beijing airport that you will be able to leave via Tianjin on the visa exemption. You will also need to present proof of your travel plans to Japan.
Hi. Could you help me ? I am flying from the U.K. to Beijing in August, staying for 4 days and then flying on to Hanoi. I am a UK fullnpassport holder. My flight to Hanoi changes planes in Guangzhou but as the stop is only for 1 hour then I will not be leaving the airport or going through immigration checks . Am I still eligible for the visa free 144 hour transit or with the stopin Guangzhou disqualify me ? Thank you
HI
I am a spanish citizen planning the following route:
UK-Beijing (4-5days) – HKong (2 days) – Thailand – UK
Does this itinerary apply to the 144 transit visa?
Thanks in advance
Hello Steve,
If you go through exit customs when leaving Beijing and directly transfer flights in Guangzhou, you should be eligible for the visa exemption. However, we strongly recommend that you contact the Beijing airport before your trip to confirm your eligibility.
Hi, my family and I are flying Thailand-china(Beijing)-UK.
And we would be staying 4 days in Beijing. Are we entitled to 144h transit visa?’
Should we apply for this visa prior our trip or we apply at the airport in Beijing (PEK) when we arrive?
Tks Karine
Hello Toni,
If you are staying in Beijing for 144 hours or less, you should be eligible for the exemption with that itinerary. We recommend that you confirm with the Beijing airport prior to your travels.
Hi, need advice.
I’m holding Indonesian passport.
I will fly from Jakarta to Paris through Shanghai Pudong Airport on June 13.
Jakarta Shanghai by Garuda Indonesia
Shanghai-Paris by KLM (operated by Air France.
My flight ticket is in the one booking number.
I will be landed in Pudong terminal 2 at 7am. And in the same day, I need to move to Pudong terminal 1 to catch my flight to Paris.
Total transit time is only 3 hours.
Little bit tight. Due to I need to through immigration and go to terminal 1 (walk from terminal 2 to terminal 1 will approx 20 minutes, I think)
I don’t have checked baggage, so can save time little bit.
Do I eligible for 24 hours TWOV?
Do you think 3 hours is enough for transit in Shanghai?
Thank you so much.
Hello Karine,
If you hold a passport from one of the countries included in the scheme, that itinerary should qualify for the transit visa exemption. You will have to present proof of travel to the third destination upon your arrival. You apply for the visa exemption when you arrive at the airport, but we recommend you contact the airport in advance in ensure your eligibility.
Hi there,
I am looking to travel London – Beijing – Seoul – London in October this year.
Are you able to advise if the 144hr visa would work for this trip? I have a British passport.
Kind regards,
Chelsi
Hello,
Indonesia is not one of the countries listed as eligible for a transit exemption. However, you may be eligible for a transfer, as explained here: http://www.shanghaiairport.com/en/cjzn/index_225640021.html
We recommend that you contact the Shanghai airport to confirm whether you will be able to transfer flights in your situation.
Hello Chelsi,
Yes, your proposed trip should qualify for a 144 hour visa exemption. However, we recommend that you contact the Beijing airport to confirm your eligibility.
Hello,
I have a US Passport and my flight is on Tuesday at 12:40 am to land in Beijing Wednesday at 4:30 am and then to Seoul Thursday at 11 am. Am I eligiable for a transit visa? Thank you for your help!
Hello,
My whole family has an expired PR card here in Canada and the application for our citizenship is on process. We have a Philippine passport and is planning to visit Philippines 30th of June 2018. We will be having a 26 hours layover in Shanghai. Can we stay in the airport without any china visa? Actually our airline has 1 day free tour with hotel accommodation. Can we go out of the airport without visa? Thank you and I will wait for your reply.
Hello,
Yes, if you are traveling to a third location, you should be eligible for the visa exemption. However, we recommend that you contact the Beijing airport to confirm.
Hello Noli,
The travel document that is needed for a visa exemption is the passport. Unfortunately, the Philippines is not one of the eligible countries for a visa exemption. Because the layover is also longer than 24 hours, you may not be able to stay in the airport for that period of time. We recommend that you contact the Shanghai airport for further clarification.
Hello China Briefing, I am a Ukrainian national.
I was flying from Istanbul,Turkey to Macau with a connected flight through Shanghai. In shanghai they said that I broke the transit visa rules and they sent me back to Istanbul. I have an official residence permit in Turkey which I provided. I was invited with my esports team for a tournament IN Macau and I provided both invitation and round trip tickets. We were a total of 4 people :2 Turkish nationals and 2 Ukrainian citizens. Only I got my visa denied. I know that as a rule of 144 hours I am eligible plus we were to get a Macau visa upon arrival (as we researched before coming to China).the other Ukrainian national was admitted. As for me-they didn’t let me fly to Macau and sent me back to Istanbul with the first possible flight. Then I got a paper saying not fit to Chinese transit rules . Can you please be specific and explain me if there is anything wrong or what I missed. Thank you!
Hi, we are travelling to canada this coming december, 2 canada passport holder and 3 philippine passport holder. we have 16hrs layover in shanghai airport, can we tour for our 16hrs layover? or we should just stay inside the airport? TIA
It is quite a long time that my request is awaiting moderation, isn’t it? The admins usually reply within 1-2 days….hmmmmmm
Hello Olena,
From the information you provided, it sounds like you would qualify for a transit visa exemption, given that Ukraine is one of the qualified countries and that you were traveling to a third destination. We recommend that you contact the Shanghai airport or your nearest Chinese consulate or embassy for clarification on your case.
Hello,
The Canadian passport holders should be eligible for the visa exemption, but not the Filipino passport holders. Because the layover is less than 24 hours, they should be allowed to stay inside the airport. We recommend that you contact the Shanghai airport in advance of your arrival to confirm eligibility on both aspects.
Can I use the 144 hours transit visa exemption two times? I am a US citizen. My plan is US to Shanghai and stay in Hangzhou for 6 days. Then leave Hangzhou to Japan for two weeks. Then Come back from Japan to Hangzhou for another six days . Then leave Shanghai to US. Will this work? Thanks!
Hi,
I have a 22hr layover in Guangzhou on my way to Sri Lankan from Canada and I hold a Sri Lankan passport (Canadian PR). Do I need a transit Visa? and can I to go out of the airport to go explore the city till I catch the connecting flight?
Hello Lori,
The transit visa exemption normally only allows the holder to travel in the city or region of the port of entry. Therefore, you might not be able to travel to Hangzhou on a visa exemption acquired in Shanghai. We recommend that you contact the Shanghai airport in advance of your trip to confirm your eligibility.
Hello Anne,
It is your passport that determines your eligibility for a transit visa. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka is not one of the countries eligible for a transit exemption. Because your connection is less than 24 hours, however, you should be able to stay in the airport while waiting for your connection. We recommend contacting the Guangzhou airport in advance of your travels to confirm your status.
Hi there
Thanks for clarifying this on your website, super helpful.
I am due to visit a few friends in Asia in September:
So, I am flying out to Seoul from London first for six days (with a 2 hour stopover in Hong Kong) and then travel to Shanghai for six days before returning to London (with another 2 hour stopover in Hong Kong).
So technically it’s Seoul > Shanghai > Hong Kong
I arrive at 1:30pm on Tuesday 18 September in Shanghai and leave at 9:40am on Monday 24 September.
Would this work? Slightly worried with timings if I dont get entry permit hoping to get one on arrival and I dont qualify.
What do I need to show to get one? I am staying with friends in Shanghai so wont have a hotel booking.
Thanks – any help much appreciated!
Hello Jessika,
Thank you for reading our article. Assuming that your passport is from an eligible country, your proposed itinerary should qualify for a 144 hour visa exemption.
If you receive the exemption, you will be able to stay for 144 hours starting from midnight (i.e. 00:00 on September 19 for your case).
Along with your passport and arrival card, you will need to present the immigration officers with proof of your ticket to travel to a third country within the allotted time period.
Please note that if you are staying with friends rather than a hotel, you will need to register at the local police station to receive a temporary residence permit.
For greater certainty, we recommend that you confirm your eligibility for the visa exemption with the Shanghai airport prior to your travels.
Hello
I’m an American who is traveling to Beijing and Shanghai from Chicago and also plan on visiting Japan during the middle of my trip. So my itinerary looks something like this: Feb 16/17 depart Chicago and arrive into Beijing, Feb 21 fly from Beijing to Tokyo, Feb 24 fly from Tokyo to Shanghai, Feb 28 fly back from Shanghai to Chicago. My round trip ticket only includes the travel between Chicago and China, whereas I have a separate ticket for Beijing-Tokyo-Shanghai. Under the 144hr visa exemption, I understand the A-B-C country thing, but I’m not sure if all of the destinations have to be in one complete ticket itinerary to qualify for the exemption, because mine are not, and I don’t technically think I am transiting through China. And if I do qualify for the 144hr exemption, could I still apply for a tourist visa anyways?
Thanks
Hello Jacob,
What is relevant for qualifying for the visa exemption is that you travel to a third country each time rather than if a given ticket is a return package. Because your trips are Chicago-Beijing-Tokyo, then Tokyo-Shanghai-Chicago, you should qualify for the exemption. However, we recommend that you still contact the relevant entry points in China to confirm your eligibility.
Alternatively, you could apply for a double or multiple entry tourist visa to China in advance of your trip.
Hi
I have a flight from London to Shanghai PVG on Asiana with a 2 hour connection in Seoul.
I want to stay in Shanghai for 4 days and then fly back to Seoul for a few days and then return to London.
Should I qualify for the 144 hour visa exemption at PuDong airport even though I have technically arrived from Seoul and going to Seoul or is my flight from London via Seoul classed as origin London as I wont be clearing customs in Seoul?
Many thanks
Hello Antony,
The authorities would likely determine that you are making a round-trip from Seoul because you will be arriving on a flight that departed from Seoul, even if it is just a connection. We recommend that you contact the Pudong Airport to confirm your eligibility.
Hi,
I am a Malaysian passport holder and will be taking a flight from Kelowna (Canada) to Kuala Lumpur via Shanghai (PVG) airport. My transit is 3 hours long in Shanghai (PVG). Do I require a Transit (G) visa? I have read the description regarding 24-hours travel without a visa, however, in some other websites, it was mentioned that Malaysian passport holder is not included in the list of countries that are eligible for that exemption.
Thank you.
Hello,
A three hour in-airport transfer should not be a problem with the 24 hour visa exemption policy. However, we recommend that you contact the Pudong airport to confirm your eligibility.
My wife and I hold USA passports. We are going to take a cruise from Yokohama, Japan in October, 2018. The cruise line, Prince Diamond, will call at Xiamen, China on October 20 between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, it will not stay overnight at the port. Do we need a China visa to have a land tour around the port? Can we apply China visa exemption for just a day time visit ? I called up China Consulate in New York City for advice and was told to consult Xiamen port authority for confirmation. What is our option ?
My boss from Manila will go in Israel and will have a stop over in Guangzhou (canton) at 21:30 then will fly again at 1:35 via Hainan Airlines bound to Israel (TLV).Do he need a transit visa?
I have a 3 day layover planned in Beijing this Dec. Booked a flight Vancouver to Beijing (AIr Canada) on to Hanoi (AIr China); return flight with Air Canada from Taipai 2 weeks later. Was supposed to be all on same ticket but for some reason travel agent had to issue Air China segment separately (Air Canada shows it all as one). Air China also won’t give me a seat assignment for Beijing to Hanoi flight until I check in 24hrs prior (I’ll hopefully already be in beijing at that point). I noticed the visa-free entry requires a confirmed outbound ticket with seat, am I still ok? I’m not flying standby or anything but may not be able to get seat.
Hi my family and I will be to travelling to Dubai for 3days in October 2018, we will then fly to Beijing from Dubai to spend 3 days and are then cruising for 12 days on a cruise ship from Tianjin. Our first port of call is Okinawa Japan, Tawain, Hong kong, and then on to Vietnam for 3 days. The cruise ends in Singapore from where we will fly home to the UK. Are we eligible for the 72 hr visa pass and if so where do we aplly for this. There are so many conflicting websites and we do not know if a visa is required. Your help in this matter would be much appreciated. thank you
Hi Bernard,
According to this tool from the Chinese government, only Xiamen’s airport is eligible for a visa exemption: http://app.www.gov.cn/govdata/html5/2018/visafreetransit/pc/index.html
We recommend you contact the Xiamen port to confirm your eligibility. Additionally, your cruise line might be able to offer some advisory on standard procedures.
Hello,
Assuming that your boss holds a passport from an eligible country, Manila to Guangzhou to Israel, and then Israel to Guangzhou to Manila should qualify for the exemption.
Hello Tim,
If you have proof of a purchased ticket from Beijing to Hanoi, but haven’t been assigned a specific seat, that should be satisfactory to acquire the visa exemption. However, if it is not confirmed whether you will be able to board the flight, you may encounter some issues. We recommend that you contact the Beijing airport to confirm your status.
Hi Ann,
Because you are arriving from Dubai and then traveling to Japan after three days, you should qualify for the visa exemption (assuming that you and your family hold passports from an eligible country). The visa exemption is acquired on arrival at the airport. The visa exemption only covers your stay in mainland China (Beijing and Tianjin).
Dear China Briefing,
i am an Australian citizen living and working in Singapore. I will travel, for work purposes, from Singapore to Guangzhou city only and back to Singapore (10 sept – 15 Sept). I have flights and hotel already booked.
I have an appointment with the Chinese Visa center on Monday 3 sept in Singapore .
Would I qualify for a 144 hour Transit Visa?
thanks for your reply
Kate
Hello Kate,
Because you are not transiting to a third country, you unfortunately would likely not qualify for the transit visa. We recommend that you acquire a business visa (M visa) for your trip.
I am flying to Shanghia from the UK with a one hour stop in Doha. I will stay 24 hours to 30 hours in Shanghia the embark a cruise to Japan. Fly home from Singapore. Will not be re-entering China. Do I qualify for the 144 hour transit visa? Thank you
Hi Chris,
Assuming that you hold a passport from an eligible country, it sounds as though you would qualify for the transit visa. However, we still recommend you confirm your eligibility with relevant authorities.
Hello,
I am USA passport holder and flying from USA to Beijing (PEK) arriving at 2:55 PM nov. 23 then flying out on nov. 27 8:35 AM from Beijing (PEK) to japan Tokyo (HND) staying in Tokyo for 5 days then from Tokyo (HND) back to USA. am i eligible for 72hr or 144hr visa in Beijing?
Hello Pedro,
From the information you provided, it sounds like you should be eligible for a 144 hour visa exemption. However, we recommend that you still want to contact the Beijing airport to confirm your eligibility.
Hello I have an APEC card but my partner and son do not. We are intending to transit Shanghai for 96 hours France to New Zealand
Would my partner and son be eligible for the 144 transit visa
Hello I have an APEC card but my partner and son do not. We are intending to transit Shanghai for 96 hours France to New Zealand
Would my partner and son be eligible for the 144 transit visa
Thankyou in advance
Hello,
My family plans to come and visit me in Shanghai with flying itinerary Paris>Dubai>Shanghai Pudong Airport on September 21 and plan to leave China for Myanmar on September 25 with following flight itinerary Shanghai Pudong Airport>Kunming Airport>Mandalay Airport.
They are UK citizens.
After reading this page, I understand they can’t leave China from Kunming ! If they leave from Nanjing Airport, is it okay?
Thanks a lot for your help in advance.
Hannah
@Steve Rodhouse
Hi Steve,
I was wondering if you managed to enter China and receive the Transit Visa without any issue when flying to Beijing in August as my family will be having the similar kind of itinerary when they come late September.
My family plans to come and visit me in Shanghai with flying itinerary Paris>Dubai>Shanghai Pudong Airport on September 21 and plan to leave China for Myanmar on September 25 with following flight itinerary Shanghai Pudong Airport>Kunming Airport>Mandalay Airport.
They are UK citizens but I am worried that because they exit China from Kunming Airport, which is not a port for 144hour transit visa, even thought it’s just a transfer, they won’t be eligible for visa exemption.
Would be great to hear how it went for you and if all was okay in the end?
Thanks a lot,
Hannah
Hello Matthew,
If your partner and son hold passports from one of the eligible countries, based on the information you provided they should qualify for the transit visa. However, we still recommend that you contact the airport in Shanghai to confirm your family’s eligibility.
Hello Hannah,
As you mentioned, you might not qualify for a transit visa exemption because you are going to two different jurisdictions in China, i.e. Shanghai and Kunming. As well, Kunming is not a participating city for the 144 hour visa exemption. If you leave via the Nanjing airport, however, you may qualify, as it is in the joint Shanghai-Jiangsu-Zhejiang area. Given the nature of your itinerary, we recommend that you contact relevant airport authorities to confirm your eligibility.
Hi Matthew,
you mentioned thst Shenzen now allows transit without visa (entry permit on arrival) for the connecting flight within 24 hours. Could you please confirm that?
Thanks
Anton
I am after some advice – We fly into Beijing and have 3 nights hotel before a 12 night cruise (ports of call – Fukuoka-Japan, Taipei-Taiwain, Hong Kong, Hue/Danang – Vietnam, Ho Chi Mihn -Vietnam, Singapore) 2 nights hotel in Singapore then fly home.
I need to know whether a visa is required or if the 144 hour exemption is sufficient?
How do I apply for the exemption?
Thank you in advance for your assistance
Hi. I and my family are travelling to Pakistan from Vancouver with China Southern Airline. We have a stay of 14hrs at Guangzhou airport. All of us have Canadian passport(myself and my 2 kids) except for my wife who is a Permanent resident of Canada and will be travelling on her Pakistani passport. Will she be able to get a transit visa so we can go to a hotel and get some rest before our next flight from Guangzhou to Pakistan? Pullman hotel is next to the airport and that’s the one we are trying to book for our 14hrs stay but we need to confirm whether my wife will be able to get a transit visa to go to the hotel with us.
My husband and I will arrive in Beijing Central Railway Station from Ulanbataar and depart from Bejing airport on the same day. Please tell me can we get a 24-Hour TWOV visa at the railway station that we arrive at, in order to get to the airport?
Hi, I am a Singaporean and will be visiting Hainan for one week. I will fly from Singapore to Haikou, and then from Sanya back to Singapore. Understand there is a visa-free entry for Singapore passport holders. However, I read from some websites there is a need to book a local Hainan tour agency in order to enter Hainan Visa free. Is this true or I can enter Hainan Visa free WITHOUT having to book a local Hainan tour? Please advise, thank you.
Hello Joanne,
Assuming that you hold a passport from an eligible country and that you are not leaving the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, your proposed itinerary should qualify for a 144 hour exemption. A visa exemption gotten in Beijing would only be valid for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, so your cruise would have to depart from there. We recommend that you contact the Beijing airport to confirm your eligibility.
Hi, is 144 hour visa exemption now open to Shanghai and Beijing and does this allow me to visit both cities?
Hello Carla,
The visa exemption to Beijing allows you to travel within the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the visa exemption to Shanghai allows you to travel within Shanghai-Jiangsu-Zhejiang. However, on paper it does not allow you to travel between these different regions. We recommend that you acquire a tourist visa (L visa) for your trip. You can also contact the Beijing or Shanghai airports to confirm your eligibility.
Hello, We’re canadians with canadian passports. Our itinerary is as followers: March 2,2019 Vancouver to Shanghai -spend the night in Shanghai. March 3 Embark cruise ship to Busan – Fukuoka – Tapei – Disembark in Hong Kong. March 17 spend 3 nights in Hong Kong. March 19 Fly back to Vancouver. Are we eligible for the 144 hour visa exemption ?
Thank you in advance. Any help would be much appreciated.
My itinerary is SIN-PVG (with Singapore airline), stay 140 hours in Shanghai and then PVG-BKK (with Thai) , in 2 different tickets ( SQ – TG are both of them, Star Alliance members). Am I eligible to get a 144 hours transit visa?
I am traveling on a cruise ship from Singapore to Shanghai with stops in Thailand, Vietnam and Hong Kong. I will stay in Shanghai for 2 days and then transit to long Kong where I will stay 2 days before flying back to the U.S. Will I meet the visa exemption requirements?
Hello Kaxim,
The 24-hour transit visa exemption only allows travelers to stay within the airport. For the purposes of a transit visa exemption, it is that passport that matters, rather than residency status. While the Canadian passport holders should be able to leave the airport to stay in a hotel via a 72-hour visa exemption, unfortunately the Pakistani passport holder would not qualify.
We recommend you contact the Guangzhou airport in case they can offer any solution.
I’ll fly to Hanoi with China Southern at the End of November. I have a technical stop in Changsha (+ Immigration) and a layover in Guangzhou (~4 hours+ departure). My overall time in China doesn’t exceed 24 hours. I’m a vietnamese citizien btw.
I have multiple stops in China, is it a problem for the 24 TWOV? And am I even eligible for 24 TWOV?
Thank you.
Dear China Briefing,
I am a New Zealand passport holder and flying from Melbourne-Kathmandu-Melbourne and have 2 connecting flights from 2 different airports n China.
Melbourne/ Chengdu/Lhasa/ Kathmandu . -22nd December
Kathamandu/Lhasa/Chengdu/Melbourne -31St December
I have transit of 3 hours in Chendgu and 1 hour in Lhasa on 22nd December ( on the way to Kathmandu)
and 6 hours in Chengdu and 1 hours in Lhasa on 31st Dec ( on the fly back to Melbourne)
As I will be catching the connecting flights and not going out of airport – do I need to apply for China Visa or not?
Thank you
Hello
My in-laws are British citizens (on UK passports) and have booked a cruise that departs from China (Shangai), but I want to check if they qualify for either the 72-hour or 144-hour exemption. They’re flying out from Ireland, with a connecting flight through France, and land in Pudong International airport. They stay at a hotel for 3 nights (in Shangai), and then their cruise departs from Shangai port. They’ll be in Shangai for less than 72 hours, and won’t be leaving the province except to board their cruise (which goes to Japan as the first stop).
ive book a flight from london to bali( jan.15 2019- jan 25 2019) through china southern airlines
and it has 2 stops which are amsterdam and china guangzhou baiyun terminal 2.
i will arrive in china guangzhou from amsterdam on jan 16 2019, 6:45 then im willing to wait inside the china quangzhou airport for 11 hours 25 mins.
coz my flight to be Bali denpasar is at same day on jan 16 2019, 18:10
i have a philippine passport which will expire on june 2020.
and i have a 2 tier biometric identification card here in UK. coz im working as a nurse in nottingham for 3 months now.
and it is a 2 year working visa contract in Nottingham university Hospital.
my questions are.
i can get the 24 hour transit without visa when i arrive in china quangzhou.??
or do i still need to see a chinese embasy here in UK prior departure??
Hello,
I am Vietnamese passport holder planning to visit Beijing in 13h transit from Moscow (arrive Beijing at 7AM then depart at 8PM to Ho Chi Minh city by Air China in same day January 05th). I read some sources, it makes me confusing cause page says i can go to city with 24h visa exemption, page says I cannot go…
Would you please help me to respond that am i eligible for 24h visa transit exemption in Beijing? And how to apply that?
Thank you so much for your assistance!
Hi,
I have Indonesia passport. Can I apply the 24hr Free transit visa at the airport and go out from the airport?
My flightrom JFK to Beijing arrive at 7pm and will have the connecting flight to Jakarta next day at 3pm. Total layover time is 20 hours.
Hello,
According to this government tool, Beijing West Railway station is the only railway station in the city that can provide a visa exemption. Also, the 24 hour exemptions are generally for a transfer within the same port of arrival, eg. transferring to another flight without leaving the airport. Therefore you might need to get a 72 hour exemption to go from the railway station to the airport. We recommend you contact the authorities at your port of arrival to confirm your eligibility.
Hi Shauna,
Yes, to acquire a visa exemption for Hainan the trip must be booked via a travel agency approved by the China National Tourism Association.
Hello Ron,
Yes, it sounds like your itinerary would qualify for a 72 hour or 144 hour visa exemption as you are traveling to a third country, i.e. South Korea. You would only need the exemption to cover the one day in Shanghai, as Taipei and Hong Kong are separate jurisdictions for visa purposes. However, we still recommend you confirm your eligibility with your port of arrival.
Hello Steve,
Assuming you hold a passport from an eligible country, your itinerary should qualify for a 144 hour transit visa. However, we still recommend you contact authorities at the Pudong airport to confirm your eligibility.
Hello Randy,
It is possible that your itinerary might not qualify for a visa exemption because your travel plans will take you from Hong Kong to Shanghai and back to Hong Kong. To acquire a transit visa exemption, the traveler must be transiting to a third country directly (i.e. immediately before and after entry to mainland China). We recommend that you contact authorities at your port of arrival in Shanghai to confirm whether or not you would be eligible.
Hello
I am traveling to roundtrip from Toronto to Shanghai with a round trip in the middle to Japan
I have a 2 hour layover in Guangzhou but will not be leaving the airport
from Shanghai I will be flying to Japan 16 hours later using a different airline. I was wondering that since my flight makes a stop in Guangzhou first, do I still qualify to travel without visa?
Also, I am wondering on my way back do I need to reapply for the exemption? Is it possible to use two different exemptions during one trip?
Hello my wife and I will be flying to Shanghai for 2 days the board a ship for a 7 day japan cruise the return to Shanghai in the morning and leave the same day in the afternoon WHAT WILL WE NEED AS FAR AS A VISA GOES to visit China.I am just after a straight answer please
Hello Binaya,
Because you are not leaving any of the airports in China, you shouldn’t need a visa for your flight connections. However, we recommend that you contact relevant authorities to confirm your status.
Hello Natasha,
Your in-laws should qualify for a 144-hour transit visa exemption based off the information you provided. However, we still recommend that you confirm with the relevant port of entry to confirm your eligibility.
Hello Cynthia,
For acquiring a transit visa, it is your passport that is considered relevant by authorities rather than a work permit or other identification from another country. If you are transferring flights within the same airport and the layover is less than 24 hours, you should qualify for the 24-hour exemption. However, we recommend that you contact airport authorities to confirm your eligibility.
Is it possible to come from the states to Hangzhou get the 144hour visa for 4 days later, travel to Taiwan and come back to Hangzhou 2 days after, be there for another 4 days and later travel to Slovenia. Will that be eligible to get two 144hour visa’s?
Thank you
Hello,
If you are not leaving the airport and are staying for less than 24 hours, you should be eligible for the 24 hour exemption. If you qualify for one, there is no need to qualify in advance. We recommend you contact the Beijing airport to confirm your eligibility.
Hello,
Unfortunately, you cannot leave the airport with a 24-hour transit exemption. Because Indonesia is not a covered country for other transit visa exemptions, you would have to either stay inside the airport or acquire a China visa. We recommend you contact the Beijing airport to confirm your eligibility.
For more information on Chinese visas, please refer to this article: https://www.china-briefing.com/news/china-visas-explained/
Hello,
New relative with Palau passport/citizenship will travel from Seoul on China Eastern
arrival Terminal 1 Shanghai-Pudong connecting to United Airlines in Terminal 2 with
approximate 6 hour connection departing to Los Angeles. With terminal change and
Customs/Immigration required can this be transit without visa/visa exemption since
it appears there is no internal connection between the 2 Terminals and so a traveler
actually enters China to accomplish the connection? (Your posts here are very helpful)
Hello Mai,
Transit visas are generally granted when you are transiting directly to a third country. You may run into difficulties because you are technically transferring to a domestic flight from Changsha to Guangzhou. We recommend that you contact the airport authorities to confirm your eligibility.
Hello Brittany,
For the first Guangzhou/Shanghai leg of the trip, you might have to hold an interlining ticket from Toronto to Japan to be qualified for the visa exemption, because you are entering two different jurisdictions in China. It might be the case that the authorities consider Guangzhou to Shanghai a domestic flight, in which case the 24 hour transit exemption might not hold. For the return trip, if it is directly Japan > Shanghai > Toronto with no stop in Guangzhou, you should be able to acquire a visa exemption in Shanghai. We recommend that you contact the airport authorities to confirm your eligibility.
Hello John,
If you are entering Shanghai from a third country, (i.e. not Japan and not from another jurisdiction in China), and you hold a passport from a country covered by the 72-hour transit visa, you should qualify with your itinerary. However, we recommend that you confirm with relevant airport authorities to confirm your eligibility.
Hello,
Yes, if you are a passport holder of an eligible country, that itinerary should work. However, we recommend that you contact the airport authorities in advance of your trip to confirm your eligibility.
Is this route eligible for a 144-hour visa?
1. flight (from US flying through Hong Kong, flying to Hangzhou …like with a layover in Hong Kong)
2. flight after 6 days in Hangzhou (Hangzhou-US)
Thank you
Hi, I have a Nigerian passport but live in Canada as a temporary resident. My travel destination is Bangkok. My travel itinerary is Vancouver > Guangzhou > Bangkok. Then bangkok> Guangzhou > Vancouver. I have a 3hr layover in Guangzhou to Bangkok and 2hr layover on my return back to Canada. I’m only tranisting in Guangzhou. I was just wondering if the 24h transit visa applied here and if I need to reapply for another one on my return back to Canada. Thanks
Hello
My friends and I are Canadians and will be ending our cruise in Wusong kou international cruise terminal.
and then proceeding to Shanghai Pudong int. airport to return to Canada
Will the ship provide us with arrival/departure cards to complete or do we have to get them from the
Chinese Embassy
Thank you
Hello
I am holding a French passport and travelling from Phnom Penh (Cambodia) to Paris via Guangzhou. I would like to stop in guangzhou for 2 days. My issue is that flight to paris goes from guangzhou to Kunming and then Kunming to Paris. I just have to change plane in Kunming. Will it be ok for me to have the transit visa?
Regards
Dany
Hi
I m traveling from Vancouver to Islamabad Pakistan and Have a 23 hour layover at Beijing . I have Pakistani passport with Canadian permanent resident card would I be able to go out the airpot for some sight viewing or staying in hotel or I will just have to stay at the airport
Thanks
Sir, I hold a Pakistani passport, and I will be traveling from San Fransisco, USA to Lahore, Pakistan by China Southern Airline, through Guangzhou, China. The connecting flight has a layover of 26 hours. In case I do not intend to go out of the airport, do i need a transit visa or is there a need to apply for a visa exemption? Thank you.
Hi can I fly to Wuhan from Canada in year 2019 without a visa? I stay five days in Wuhan then fly back to Canada. Can this work? I use Canada passport.
Best regards,
Hello Yolanda,
The 144-hour visa exemption is valid from January 1. However, you would only be eligible for one if you’re transiting to a third country. If you are making a return trip from Canada to China and back to China, you would not be eligible for a visa exemption.
Hello,
If you are transiting without leaving the airport, your itinerary should qualify for the 24 hour transit exemption for both of your layovers in Guangzhou. Please note, however, that it is the passport that you hold rather than your residency that determines eligibility for visas. Nigerian passport holders qualify for the 24 hour exemption, but not the 72 hour or 144 hour ones. We recommend that you contact the Guangzhou airport ahead of your trip to confirm your eligibility.
Hello,
You should qualify for a 24 hour transit exemption even though you need to transfer terminals. Once you arrive, you will have to apply for a 24 hour visa exemption at immigration, and then likely pick up your bags. You will then need to transfer to terminals and pass through immigration again. However, we recommend that you contact airport authorities first to confirm your eligibility.
Hello,
You should be able to acquire arrival and departure cards at both the cruise terminal and the airport. Please note, however, that to qualify for a transit visa exemption you must be transiting between a third country, i.e. not directly from Canada to China and back to Canada.
Hello,
Pakistani passport holders can use the 24-hour visa exemption, but are not on the list of countries that can use the 72 or 144 hour exemptions. Because your layover is over 24 hours, you might encounter difficulties with your itinerary if you do not hold a valid Chinese visa, even if you are not planning on leaving the airport. We recommend that you contact the Guangzhou airport to confirm whether they will allow you to transit with your situation.
Hello,
For visa purposes, it is your passport rather than your residency that is considered relevant by immigration authorities. Pakistani passport holders are eligible for 24 hour transit visas in which they do not leave the airport, but are not eligible for 72 or 144 hour visa exemptions. In your situation, you would be able to stay inside the airport with a 24 hour visa exemption, but if you would like to leave the airport you would need a Chinese visa or would need to apply for a temporary stay permit.
Hello!
My family has US Passports with the following itinerary in April:
LAX > PVG (12hr layover with no intentions of leaving the airport) > MNL (4 days)
MNL > PVG (5 days in Shanghai) > LAX
Could we possibly run into issues obtaining for a 144-hour visa, due to the layover in the first leg of the trip? Thanks so much for your help!
Hi! I have Philippine passport and have 24hrs layover in Shanghai Toronto-Shanghai-philippines . what if my flight is delayed going to Philippines? Am i in trouble?
Hi! I have Philippine passport and have 24hrs layover in Shanghai Toronto-Shanghai-philippines . what if my flight is delayed going to Philippines? Am i in trouble? I know I’m qualified for 24hrs transit without visa but not 72. pls help. thanks
I am travelling with a Canadian passport from Toronto to Beijing and stay for 4 days in Beijing and continue flying to Singapore for 11 days, then coming back from Singapore to Beijing and transit for 4 hours to catch my connecting flight back to Toronto. Do i qualify for the 144 hours visa free transit for my Toronto to Beijing flight and the 24 hour transit visa for my return flight form Singapore-Beijing-Toronto flight The Toronto to Beijing and Beijing to Singapore are separate tickets and different airlines. Thank you.
Hello,
If the below is my itinerary, would I qualify for the 144hr China Visa?
Denver to Beijing
3 days stay Beijing
Beijing to Hong Kong
2 days stay HK
Hong Kong to Shanghai
4 days stay in Shanghai
Shanghai to Denver
Hello China Briefing,
We wish to travel for our honeymoon through beijing and visit beijing also as tourists.
We both own a dutch passport that are still valid for years upcoming.
Our travel route would be amsterdam > beijing > tokyo > sri lanka > amsterdam and in fully complying to the conditions of the 144hour visa transit excemptions. These would be single flight tickets booked and ofcourse within the 144hours.
My only question would be, because i’ve read stories of people on the internet that they were denied the transit visa because they had turkish stamps in their passport. And we also have Turkish stamps in our passport because we went there on holiday, would the customs in beijing also deny us a transit visa?
I am also going to contact the Chinese embassy in The Hague for more information on this.
Thank you
Hello Maria,
Your proposed itinerary should qualify for a 144-hour visa in Shanghai. Your earlier 12 hour transfer should not be an impediment in acquiring this. Nevertheless, we recommend that you contact the PVG airport to confirm your eligibility before traveling.
Hello,
If your flight is scheduled to depart within 24 hours (i.e. the applicable scope of the transit visa), your status should be accommodated if the flight gets delayed. Nevertheless, we recommend you contact the airport for more information on how such cases are handled.
We are Bulgarians and we will go on a cruise departing on February 03rd, 2019 from Shanghai. We will arrive in Shanghai on January 31st, 2019. The itinerary of cruise is Shanghai-Hong kong- Vietnam-Thailand-Singapore. From Singapore we will fly back to Bulgaria. Although we were trying to get an unambiguous answer from China’s consulate in Sofia, if we could benefit from 144 visa-free transit, we did not get one. That is why we are looking for other ways for this answer. We believe that we will get one of you.
Hi,
Have NZ passport.On Cruise from Hong Kong – stop at ports in Shanghai (overnight), Qingdao, and Beijing (overnight) – then cruise on to Japanese ports.
Will I require a One entry Visa or a Multi entry Visa for China?
Hi
I am a French citizen and I am travelling from Macau to Shanghai where I will stay less than 6 days then Shanghai to Hong Kong.
Do I need a visa?
Thanks
We are leaving on an Asian cruise April starting in Singapore -Bangkok-Vietnam-Cambodia-Shenzhen arrive (7;00am-2:00pm) then arrive Hong Kong (8:00pm – 6:00pm next day) then to Taiwan-Tokyo. I was told we need a Visa then told we do not. Do we need a visa, what type and where/who do I speak to first?
Hello Jim,
You should only require a single entry visa for your trip. The various stops at different cities would count as domestic travel. However, you may want to contact the cruise ship operator to confirm the travel details. Please note that a trip like this would require a tourist visa, and would not qualify for a transit visa exemption.
Hello Thierry,
If you are traveling directly from Macau to Shanghai and then to Hong Kong, you should qualify for a 144-hour transit visa exemption in Shanghai because these are considered three different jurisdictions for immigration purposes. However, you are recommended to confirm your eligibility with the Shanghai airport authorities before starting your trip.
Hello Marley,
If you hold a passport from an eligible country, you should qualify for a transit visa exemption in Shenzhen, as you would be considered transiting between Cambodia and Hong Kong. However, we recommend that you confirm that your port of entry is eligible to issue such a visa before your trip.
Hello Daniel,
Assuming you hold a passport from an eligible country, your itinerary should qualify for two 144 hour transit visas, as the trips would be considered Denver-Beijing-Hong Kong and Hong Kong-Shanghai-Denver. Nevertheless, we recommend that you contact the relevant airport authorities before your trip.
Hello,
If you are arriving in Shanghai directly from a jurisdiction other than Hong Kong, you should qualify for the 144-hour transit visa. Nevertheless, we recommend that you contact the relevant Shanghai airport to confirm your eligibility in advance of your trip.
Hello,
I am a US citizen flying non-stop from NY to Shanghai for 5 days, then I will travel to Thailand for 4 days and return back to China for 1 day and fly from Shanghai to NY. Does this qualify for the 144 hour visa free transit
Hi, please could you clarify if I and my wife will be eligible for the 72 or 144 hour visa exemption.
We will be flying into Beijing International Airport and staying in Beijing for 3 nights from where we will be taken to Tianjin Cruise Terminal to cruise to Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam and finally Singapore.
I would really appreciate any help.
Many thanks Alan
Hi,
I am from the UK. I have purchased a return ticket with China Eastern that involves the following:
9th – London to Shanghai Pudong (arrive 07:30 10th) – 10 hour connection in Shanghai, so I intend to explore the city a little, then fly out from Hongqiao
10th – Shanghai Hongqiao to Beijing (depart 18:00 10th) – 3 hour connection, won’t leave the airport
10th – Beijing to Sydney (depart 23:35 10th)
I have a return flight on the same ticket for 2 weeks later (Sydney, to Shanghai, to London).
Will I be ok with the 144 visa free transit for this?
Thank you
Joe
Hi,
If I flew directly into Shanghai Pudong from Manila arriving at 2:05am on the 12th whilst flying out directly to South Korea on the 18th, would I qualify for the 144hr transit without a visa exemption? I would want to travel to Nanjing on the 12th and then from Wuxi to Shanghai on the 18th. I have British nationality. I asked on another travel website and it was suggested that I would have to stay in Shanghai? Is it not allowed to travel to Wuxi or Nanjing without a visa?
HI. Is Philippines included in the 24 hr transit visa if I’m traveling to another county? I have a 12hr layover at Beijing airport and would like to avail of Air China’s Fee Hotel Accommodation.
Hi,
I am a Philippine passport holder and will be taking a flight from Manila (Philippines) to Jeju Island via Shanghai (PVG) airport. My transit is about 7 hours long in Shanghai (PVG). Do I require a Transit (G) visa?
I look forward to hearing from you soon.
PS: we are planning to travel by early next month.
Thank you.
Hello,
We are looking to stay in Beijing for two nights on our way to Singapore and looking to stay in Shanghai for one night on our way back to the US. We are both US passport holders. However, in my passport, I have a Turkish entry stamp and a Turkish exit stamp from 4 years ago when I stayed in Istanbul for one night for a layover. Will I encounter difficulties applying for the TWOV program in Beijing and Shanghai?
Thank you.
Im Traveling from Puerto Rico USA to S. Korea. I need to make two stop, one in Shanghai Pu Dong and the other in Shanghai Hongqiao. This change of airport will be for less than 12 hours. Do I have to have a phisical Free Transit document? Where do I ask for it?
Please let me know. My trip is in April 2019.
Hi Angela,
Yes, the itinerary you proposed should qualify for a transit visa exemption. Nevertheless, we still recommend that you confirm your eligibility with the Shanghai airport authorities before your trip.
Hello,
If you are a US passport holder, you will qualify for a transit visa exemption, which you can get upon arrival at the airport. We recommend, however, that you confirm your status with airport authorities prior to your departure.
Hello Albert,
Yes, the Philippines qualifies for 24 hour transit exemptions. However, you may not be able to leave the airport with this type of visa, and might be required to stay in the transit area.
Hello Bill,
Travelers who obtain a 144 hour transit visa in Shanghai are now permitted to travel to neighboring Zhejiang province and Jiangsu province (where Nanjing and Wuxi are located). Note that you cannot travel outside of Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu on a 144 hour transit visa obtained in this region.
Hello,
If you are not planning on leaving the airport, you should be able to transfer flights without acquiring a visa in advance. Nevertheless, we recommend that you contact the airport in advance of your trip to confirm your eligibility.
Please please can someone help me I am flying to Singapore staying for two nights and then a 12 night cruise finishing at Hong Kong then for a two night stay then flying to Beijing for a three nights stay we then fly home to Heathrow airport please can someone tell me if I am entitled to 72/144 transit Visa
Hi, we are UK citizens and flying to Singapore before taking a cruise to Vietnam, Hong Kong and finally Shanghai before flying home. We appear to be visa exempt in Vietnam and Hong Kong but want to use either the 72/144 China exemption. We arrive at international cruise terminal on 3rd June 2019 and fly out Shanghai Pudong on 5th June. We will be staying in Shanghai throughout the period in an hotel. Are we exempt? What do we need to do before departure and at ports of embarkation and dis embarkation?
Hello,
I am a Canadian citizen with a Canadian passport and my ticket has a 15 hours lay over in china. My return ticket has another 15 hrs of layover in China. I have no intention to enter the city during my layover. do I need a visa for that?
Thank you
Bahador
Hello Bahador,
If you are connecting flights within 24 hours and do not intend to leave the airport, you shouldn’t need to acquire a visa prior to your arrival. Nevertheless, we recommend that you contact the relevant port of arrival to confirm your status before your trip.
Hello Evelyn,
If your itinerary to China is Hong Kong-Beijing-UK and you hold a passport from a qualified country, you should be able to acquire a transit visa for your trip. Nevertheless, we recommend you contact the Beijing airport to confirm your status.
Hello Catherine,
Your proposed itinerary should qualify for a transit visa exemption. Once you arrive at the international cruise terminal, there should be a counter where you can fill out the relevant forms to acquire the transit visa exemption. You will need to show proof of your onward flight to the UK to acquire this. We recommend that you contact the authorities at your port of arrival to confirm your status.
Hello Jane,
As far as we know, there is no formal rule against granting transit visa exemptions to travelers with Turkish stamps in their passports. However, we are aware that this issue has occasionally arisen, so it is possible that you may encounter difficulties. We recommend contacting your local Chinese embassy or consulate as well as your port of arrival before your trip to confirm your eligibility.
Hello,
I am an Australian citizen and am planning travelling from Australia to Hong Kong for 3 days then to Shanghai for 4 days before boarding a ship for South Korea.Can I claim a visa exemption under the 144 visa?
Hello,
If your trip goes directly from Hong Kong to Shanghai to South Korea, you should qualify for a 144 hour transit visa exemption. Nevertheless, we recommend that you contact the relevant authorities in Shanghai to confirm your eligibility before your trip.
Hello,
If you and your wife are passport holders from a qualified country and are arriving in Beijing from a country other than Japan (because Japan-China-Japan would be considered a round trip), you should qualify for a transit visa exemption. Holders of an exemption can travel freely within the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area during the validity period. Still, we recommend that you contact the relevant authorities to confirm your eligibility before your trip.
Hello,
For transit visa purposes, it should be considered two separate trips: Toronto > Beijing > Singapore, and Singapore > Beijing > Toronto. Therefore you should qualify for a transit visa exemption on both legs. Nevertheless, you may wish to contact relevant authorities before your trip to confirm your eligibility.
Hello,
From our knowledge, there is no formal rule about not granting transit visa exemptions to travelers with Turkish stamps in their passports. However, we have heard reports of some travelers being rejected for this reason. We therefore advise that you contact your local embassy and the airport authorities prior to your trip to confirm your eligibility.
Good morning, my family of 4 planning to travel to Japan in April, we all are us citizens, NY to Shanghai( 3. 1/2 hs) layover. Shanghai to Nanjing(8hs) layover, leaving 8am to Tokyo Japan.
On the back Leaving Tokyo 1pm to nanjing (16hs) layover. Leaving to Shanghai at 8am, layover for 10hs, leaving to NY at 7pm. We need a,visa for those hours?? Thank you.
Hello,
The itinerary you presented should qualify for a transit visa exemption, as transit visa holders can freely travel within the Shanghai-Jiangsu-Zhejiang region, of which Nanjing is a part. Nevertheless, we recommend that you contact airport authorities prior to your departure to confirm your eligibility.
Hello,
my husband and I (german) plan to visit Shanghai Hong Kong and Taipeh. Is this possible with the 144 hour visum. Germany -> Shanghai (2 Days) -> Hong Kong (4 Days) -> Taipeh (3Days) -> Shanghai (3 Days) -> Germany.
I thank you for your answern.
Best Regards
Barbara
Hello
I am a UK passport holder and will be travelling to Sydney in April. My outbound route will be London>Amsterdam>Guangzhou> Sydney and inbound is Sydney>Guangzhou>Wuhan>London. All flights are with China Southern airlines. My outbound layover in Guangzhou is 2.5 hours and return layovers in Guangzhou and Wuhan are about 3 hours each so in total will spend no more than 15 hours transiting through China. My question is if on my return journey I can still obtain the 24 hour visa exemption in Guangzhou given that my next flight will be to Wuhan? I am not planning to leave the airports and will have my flight ticket to London with me but not sure if 2 layovers in China will mean i have to get a transit visa.
Thanks so much for your advice and help,
Shirin
We are planning to visit Beijing, China for 3 to 4 days this summer and was wondering if our itinerary qualifies for 144- hour transit visa exemption. Flying on Emirates airlines. Dallas to Beijing (via Dubai). Stay in Beijing for 3-4 days. Fly out Beijing to Hyderabad, India (via Dubai). Would we be able to get 144- hour transit visa exemption?
Thank you
Hello,
Because you are connecting in Dubai both ways, it is possible that the authorities would consider your itinerary a round-trip (Dubai > Beijing > Dubai). Round-trips are not eligible for transit exemptions. We therefore recommend that you contact the airport authorities to confirm your eligibility before your trip.
Hello,
Assuming that you hold a passport from a qualified country, your proposed itinerary should work for a transit visa exemption. Hong Kong and Taiwan have separate immigration rules, so the transit visa would only apply for the stops in Shanghai. Nevertheless, we recommend that you contact relevant authorities before your trip to confirm your eligibility.
Hi,
Where can we get the list of the cities where we can apply a 72Hours visa ?
I will be arriving in Taiyuan, Shanxi and travel within the province.
On your article above of December 2018, Taiyuan is not listed for the 72Hours visa, so I would like to check if it’s possible now or not yet.
Many thanks in advance,
Am I disqualified from the Beijing 144 hour Visa-free program under the following circumstances:
My inbound flight is Rome — Beijing direct. My outbound flight is Beijing — Sydney but the flight stops for 2 hours in Shanghai and continues as the same flight. In other words, to qualify for the Beijing Visa-free program must the outbound flight be Beijing to a foreign country non-stop?
I am a Indian passport holder with a NZ resident Visa. I am travelling through Beijing and have a stop over for 15 hours. Am I required to apply for a transit visa. I am booked on a transit hotel near the airport and also on my return. I am travelling to India with Air China. Please advise.
Sir,
I am Indian citizen alongwith my wife and daughter travelling to San Francisco, USA by Chinasouthern Airlines during June – July 2019 as per following itinerary :
Outbound: Delhi – Guangzhou – San Francisco
(with 15 hours layover at Guangzhou)
Inbound: San Francisco-Wuhan-Guangzhou-Delhi
(with 2h35m layover at Wuhan and 7h45m layover at Guangzhou)
Please confirm whether I am eligible for 24-hour visa-free transit without Visa in China during Outbound & Inbound journey (24-hour TWOV) facility provided to air passengers. Under this rule, I understand that no prior Visa is required from China embassy in India and I will not allow going outside airport in China. My total layover is less than 24 hours on each occasion.
My second question is that whether I can visit Guangzhou city during Outbound: Delhi – Guangzhou – San Francisco journey on 24-hour visa-free transit permit.
Please conform
Hi, need advice.
I’m holding Sri Lankan passport.
I will fly from Sri Lanka to Mongolia through Korean Airport in this April 2019.
When I back to Sri Lanka I have a transits through Hong Kong international terminal 1 to arrive Colombo Bandaranayaka Airport. It will take less than 24 hour
Do I eligible for 24 hours?
Do I need to get transit visa for Hong Kong?
Thank you so much.
Hello,
Hong Kong has separate immigration procedures and visa requirements than mainland China. Please refer to Hong Kong authorities for information on the requirements there.
Hi!
I am travelling with Australian passport , going to Sydney – Shanghai- Dhaka (Bangladesh), I am elizable for 144 house transit visa, jsut checking can i go to other part of China like Guangzhau, Shenzhen, Hong kong by train?
Hello,
You should qualify for a transit visa with the itinerary you presented. With transit visas, however, travelers are only permitted to travel within certain areas. If you are transiting in Shanghai, you can also travel to neighboring Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, but not to cities like Guangzhou or Shenzhen. As well, Hong Kong is a separate jurisdiction from mainland China for immigration and visa purposes.
I’m a UK citizen considering a cruise but I’m unsure if I am eligible for either the 72 or 144 visa or maybe neither . The cruise goes from the following ports, Singapore to Nansha to Hong Kong (overnight) and then on to Keelung, Taiwan. I’d appreciate some advice.
Hello,
According to a Guangdong government Q&A, Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, Shenzhen Airport, and Jieyang Chaoshan Airport are the only listed ports of entry that are eligible to issue 144 hour transit visas. We therefore recommend you contact local authorities to confirm whether or not you would be able to receive one if you entered at Nansha port.
Hello,
Because travelers go through immigration at their first port of entry when arriving in China, you may encounter difficulties when applying for a transit visa that would allow you to leave the airport. We recommend that you contact the relevant airport authorities to confirm your status.
Hello,
We are not aware of 72 hour transit visas issued in Taiyuan at this time. We recommend that you contact the relevant port of entry to confirm whether they can issue such visas.
Hello,
It is possible that you might encounter difficulties because you are not directly transiting to a third country. Transit visa holders can travel within the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, of which Shanghai is not a part of. We recommend that you contact the airport authorities to confirm your status.
Hello,
It is the passport rather than residency that is used for Chinese immigration purposes. As India is not one of the countries eligible for a transit visa that would allow you to leave the airport, you may not be able to do so. We recommend that you contact the airport authorities to confirm your eligibility.
Hello,
As an Indian passport holder, you should be eligible for a 24 hour transit visa, but will not be able to leave the airport. We recommend that you contact the airport authorities to confirm your status.
Hello,
I am trying to see if you could help with regards to my situation. I was under the impression that I could travel with my partner as part of the 144 Visa Exemption from Beijing through to Ulaan Bator via the Trans Mongolian Railway. I am a US passport holder and my partner is an Australian passport holder. We are planning to fly into Beijing from Sri Lanka, and then wanted to board the train to Ulaan Bator from Beijing after we spent 4 days in Beijing sight-seeing. I thought this was do-able, but now I’m reading that Train does not qualify and that in order to be eligible for Visa Exemption it is only available by plane (flight), not by train. Then again, I am also seeing other information that says it is ok.
Would you have any information that might be able to clarify this?
Thanks!
Hi,
I am a US Passport holder flying to Japan->Shanghai->USA. I plan to stay in Japan for 3 days. My ticket from Japan to Shanghai is from a different carrier than the one from Shanghai to USA. Would that pose a problem for qualifying for the 144 hour transit visa? Thanks!
Eddy
Hello,
The itinerary you described should qualify for a transit visa. The flights being from different carriers should not be a factor. Nevertheless, we recommend you contact relevant authorities in advance of your trip to confirm your eligibility.
Hello,
Unfortunately, your itinerary may not qualify for a transit visa. In Beijing, Beijing West Railway Station is the only railway station that issues transit visas, and these cannot be obtained for all journeys. Further, the train from Ulaan Bator usually connects with Beijing Railway Station.
Accordingly, you may need to apply for a tourist visa in advance of your trip. You may wish to contact relevant authorities to confirm your eligibility.
Hello,
I am a US-passport holder who is going to travel to Beijing this summer.
I am going to acquire an F-Visa because I am going to do Volunteering teaching. The thing is, I wanted to book a round trip LAX – Beijing – LAX (from July 2 to July 28). The volunteering program ends on July 21 and I was planning to book another round trip Beijing-Seoul-Beijing from July 22 to July 27. I am guessing my F-visa is going to be invalid once I leave to Seoul.
Schedule:
LA – Beijing (July 2)
Beijing -Seoul (July 22)
Seoul – Beijing (July 27)
Beijing – LAX (July 28)
My question is since I am going to return to Beijing (after spending a week in Seoul and my F-visa is going to be already invalid) to take my flight back to LAX, Am I eligible for a 24-hour Visa Free entry? My flight from Seoul to Beijing arrives at 4:30 pm (July 27) and my flight from Beijing to LAX departs at 1:30 am (July 28). I am not planning on leaving the airport.
The schedule Seoul – Beijing – LAX are two separate flights.
Hello,
Buying a round-trip ticket is not an issue to acquire a transit visa if you are visiting a third country. Based on the itinerary you provided, you should qualify for a transit visa, including one that would allow you to leave the airport if you wish. Nevertheless, you may want to contact the relevant authorities prior to your trip to confirm your eligibility.
Hello,
I would be interested on how this is being handled in Guangdong province. Let’s say I purchase a ticket from London to Shenzhen, stay in Guandong province for two days and take the high-speed rail to Hong Kong before flying directly from Hong Kong back to London. Would this qualify for a visa-on-arrival?
Hello Sebastian,
The itinerary you provided should qualify for a transit visa, as Hong Kong counts as a separate jurisdiction for immigration purposes (and therefore a “third” destination. Please note, however, that you must provide proof of onward travel to obtain the transit visa exemption, which means that you would need to purchase the train ticket before arriving. We recommend that you contact the relevant authorities to confirm your eligibility for any trip you may take.
Hello Everyone,
I am an Indian Student and I will be travelling to Canada through Shanghai Airport this August..My flight layover is 2 hours there..I Wana ask will I need a transit visa for the layover ?
Thanks everyone !
Hello,
If you are not leaving the airport, you should not have any problems transiting to your next flight. Please note that Shanghai has two international airports, however, and that the situation may be more complicated if you need to transfer between airports.
Thank you SO MUCH for this helpful article and for continuing to help answer people’s questions.
Apparently there is now a tool to pre-register/apply online for Shanghai: https://gaj.sh.gov.cn/crj/144zy.jsp
Hi there.
I’m holding Iranian passport and I have a return ticket from Norway to New Zealand. I have 18 hours layover in Guangzhou airport and in return from New Zealand to Norway for 7 hours layover. I couldn’t find anywhere to ask if I need a transit visa.
Hello I have a question, I’m looking for booking a flight from SAL to BKK but it’s including 2 stops the first in LAX and second one in CAN, my question is do I have to get a transit visa for China? My passport is from El Salvador, I have US visa, the first connection on LAX is around 2 hours 20 minutes, and secon connection in CAN is around 6 hours (travelling with Avianca and China southern Airlines) do I have to get transit visa? Thanks in advance
Hello,
If you are not planning on leaving the airport and staying for under 24 hours, you should not have an issue connecting. However, because Iran is not an eligible country for a transit visa, you will not be able to obtain one that allows you to leave the airport. We recommend that you contact relevant authorities in advance of your trip to confirm your status.
Hello,
It is your passport rather than visa that determines eligibility for a transit visa. If you are not planning on leaving an airport in China and are staying for less than 24 hours, you should not need a transit visa.
Hello, I am a US citizen and plan to travel from New York to Shanghai airport and staying in Shanghai for 5 nights then fly to Thailand for 9 days then fly back to New York (via Shanghai again no overnight), will the 144-hour exemption visa help me here? If so, where do I get it? Upon arrival at the airport?
Hi,
I have got very fuzzy answers from the ambassy and the consular. I just wanna double check.
I’m gonna buy coherent tickets.
Gothenburg (Sweden) – Ho Chi Minh (Viet Nam) – Shanghai – Gothenburg
The stay in Shanghai will not be longer than 6days, 144 hours. Do I need to apply for Visa?
Hi,
Is this 144hr TWOV still valid for Shanghai? I plan to travel to Japan next month from London, and would like to leverage the opportunity to visit Shanghai for 2/3 days, but unsure if it’s worth taking the risk of TWOV as I haven’t booked the air tickets yet.
Thanks
Hello,
Yes. The 144hr transit visa policy is still valid in Shanghai. Please also make sure you are a citizen from the applicable countries.
Hello,
Based on our experience, your situation, i.e. Ho Chi Minh (Viet Nam) – Shanghai – Gothenburg, is qualified to apply for the 144hrs transit visa. Please also make sure you are citizen from the applicable countries.
Hello,
Based on our experience, you are eligible for the 144 hours transit visa policy. You will need to apply for the 144 hours visa-free transit at the airport, by showing the immigration officer certain documents, including a valid passport or other international travel document, an onward ticket to a third country (region) with confirmed date and seat within 144 hours upon arrival, as well as arrival/departure cards filled out in detail. And you should get ready to answer questions raised by immigration officers.
Please be noted, after the immigration officer confirms your qualifications for the 144 hour visa-free transit, they will issue you a temporary entry permit, then from 00:00 the next day upon your arrival in China, you can stay for another 144 hours.
Hello !!
I am planning to travel from Munich to Mumbai via layour of 14 hours at Beijing.
My question do i need a visa at all?
Hi,
I am an Indian Citizen travelling from Singapore to Los Angeles via Bejing (to and fro) this sept 2019. Do I need a transit Visa for my travel?
Hello,
I plan to travel:
Hong Kong —–(ferry)—–> Shenzhen (stay 2 nights) —–(fly)—-> Japan
I have a UK passport and will bring documents confirming my flight to Japan from Shenzhen airport. I have a valid passport with 7 years remaining, many blank pages, and a hotel reservation in Shenzhen for 2 nights. Will I be eligible to use a 72-hour or 144-hour visa?
Thank you,
James
Hi
Karachi to Beijing, 3days in Beijing
then one night in Hong Kong (Idont need a visa with UK pp0.
then back to Karachi/
is this Okay for transit ?
thanks
Hi there,
Pertaining to the special note of when the visa free issue will start, can we 100% confirm that it starts 00:00 the next day upon arrival in China? I heard from another source that it is when the flight land is when the clock starts for 144HR.
We have a flight on November 9th from Toronto, landing on the the 10th at 4PM. and we depart Shanghai on the 16th at 6PM. Which will put us at exactly 146 Hours if we calculate based on flight arrivals and departures… However based on the special note you have stated above, we should okay since it starts the count down the next day?
thank you!!
Hello!
Are there any restrictions on the amount of times you can use this 144hr visa per year?
I used it last year and would like to visit again this year.
Hope you can help.
Chelsi
Hello,
There is no such limits to our knowledge.
Hello,
Our special note is based on the information released by the official website of the State Council. We suggest that you contact the arrival port for confirmation.
Hello,
Based on our experience, Karachi-Beijing-Hongkong is qualified to apply for the visa-free transit.
Hello,
Based on our understanding, the acceptable entering port for enjoying the visa-free transit in Shenzhen is Shenzhen Baoan Airport. Since you mentioned you will enter Shenzhen by ferry, we think you are not eligible for the 144-hour visa-free transit.
Hello,
India is not in the list of countries that can enjoy 72/144 visa-free transit in specified cities. However, if you will just transfer your flight in Beijing, you can still enjoy the 24-hour visa-free transit, as long as you don’t leave the airport.
Hello,
Based on our understanding, you don’t need a visa as long as you don’t leave the airport.
Hi, I am an Indian passport holder and have a 15-hour transit in Shanghai Pu Dong airport going from Auckland AKL to New Delhi DEL.
Would I be eligible for 24-hour visa exemption to stay in a hotel near the airport during the layover
?
Hello
My son will be coming back from Vancouver Canada to Delhi India via Shanghai with 21 hours lay over
Can he enjoy 24 hours Visa free transit
Thanks Rajeev
I travel from Taipei to Shanghai to Amsterdam. In Shanghai i want to stay 5 days for business meetings in the Chinese office of my company. Can i get the transit visa for this? What do i have to do before arrival?
Hi
we are traveling from Sydney to Tokyo then catch a cruise stopping over at Xiamen on Oct 19, 2019 (arriving 10:00Hr departing at 17:00Hr)
Can we use the 24, 72, 144 Hrs transit visa to visit Xiamen?
Hello,
I am flying from Da Nang (Vietnam) to Hong Kong where I will be staying for 24h before I have a flight from Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport to London. Do I need to get a transit Visa in Hong Kong to reach Shenzhen airport, and if so, where do I get it from? I have a Swedish passport.
Many thanks,
Lisa
For the transit chinese VISA, is it enough to show to immigration office that I have a separate flight ticket ? Because I will use one way ticket to arrive in China and I will have a separate ticket to exit from China within 72 hours.
Thank you
Hello,
Based on our knowledge, the 144-hour visa-free transit is available at the following three ports of Xiamen: Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport, Xiamen Wutong Passenger Terminal, Xiamen International Cruise Center.
If you are a passport hold of the 53 applicable countries, and you will enter and exit Xiamen from one of the three applicable ports, then you are qualified to apply for the 144-hour visa-free transit. However, you are suggested to confirm with the entry-exit bureau of Xiamen.
Hello,
Theoretically you will be eligible for the 144-hour visa-free transit if you fulfill the following three requirements: 1) You are a citizen from the 53 applicable countries; 2) You hold valid international traveling documents (valid period longer than three months)and tickets with confirmed date and seat for a third country (region) traveling within 144 hours; 3) You enter and exit from one of the following ports: Shanghai Pudong Airport, Shanghai Hongqiao Airport, Shanghai Railway Station, Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal, and Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal.
In addition, you need to show the arrival/departure card filled out in detail and get ready to answer questions raised by immigration officer on site.
To be noted, under the following circumstances, you may not be issued the temporary stay permit by entry-exit authorities: 1) Circumstances in which entry is not allowed in accordance with laws and regulation; 2) Valid period of passport is less than three months, or there is a rejection stamp from China’s visa-issuing authorities; 3) Have record of illegal entry into or exit from China, illegal residence or illegal employment in the past five years; 4) Have violated regulations on accommodation registration under serious circumstances over the past two years.
Hello,
Based on our knowledge, your son can still enjoy the 24-hour visa-free transit as long as he doesn’t leave the airport.
Hello,
India is not in the list of countries that can enjoy 72/144 visa-free transit in specified cities. And one of the conditions to enjoy the 24-hour visa free transit is that you have to stay at the airport. As a result, we don’t think you can stay in a hotel near the airport during the layover.
Hi! My sisters and I have a flight from Los Angeles to Seoul. We have 3 hour layover on the way and a 6 hour one on the way back in Xiamen. We still have Philippine passports, I was wondering if we still need a transit visa even if we’re not planning to leave the airport?
We are travelling on a cruise from Japan in November 2019. Stopping for 14 hours in Shanghai.
We are US citizens with US passports.
Our last port in Japan before passing to Shanghai is Kagoshima.
Arriving Shanghai 06:00 am and departing 22 pm.
The ship then travels to JeJu South Korea for technical stop before going to Keelung City Taiwan.
We have been informed by the cruise company that we will most likely need a China Visa, because the 72/144 Hours Travel Exemption policy just recently changed .
Reading –> https://www.china-briefing.com/news/transit-visa-exemptions-china-24-hour-72-hour-144-hour-options/
We would like to confirm if this policy has not changed recently ?
Hello,
my family and i will visiting india in the near future. we are a total of 7 passengers. 6 of us are us citizens and carry us passports. one of us holds a green card(permenant resident) in the U.S but is traveling with a afghanistan passport. will she need a visa to enter Shanghai Pudong International Airport for the connecting flight to india?
I am a Canadian traveling through Shanghai with a 24 hour layover and then on to Bali. We would like to check out Shanghai while we are there, would we be able to get the 24 hour visa free transit? All the information I’ve found on line contradicts what other sites say,
Hello
I am booked on a cruise ship leaving Hong Kong, staying at Xiamen in China for approx 12 hours and then sailing to Shanghi and staying there for approx 36 hours before sailing on toJapan. Am I eligible for a 72/144 visa exemption bearing in mind that Xiamen and Shanghai are in different provinces?
I have researched this topic for some weeks now. It’s not possible find any strong sources confirming whether or not you may travel by train from Russia using this Transit Visa Free scheme.
I am guessing you need to fly in regardless
Hello,
I will be flying flying from Canada to Guangzhou (with a 2 hrs layover in Beijing) – spend 3 days in Guangzhou then take the train to HK and fly out of HK to Canada. Am i eligible for the 72hr visa exempt?
Hello
If you and your family will just transfer your flight in Shanghai Pudong International Airport, and you won’t leave the airport, you can enjoy the 24-hour visa-free transit policy. If you will stay at the airport for more than 24 hours, then you need to apply for the proper visa.
Hello
We haven’t gotten official confirmation that the policy has been changed. But to be cautious, you are recommended to confirm with the Shanghai entry-exit bureau: 021-28951900.
Hello
If you will transfer flights twice in China, then you do need to apply for the proper visa.
Hello,
I‘m a Swiss citizen currently residing in Taipei, Taiwan. Is it possible for me to obtain the 72-hour Visa when flying Taipei-Guangzhou-Hong Kong-Taipei? Does HK count as a third country? And do I have to fly in from Switzerland or is it irrelevant from where I fly in, as long as my country participates in this transit visa program.
Thank you very much for your help.
Kind regards,
Hi,
I am an Indian Passport holder, but working in Austria. My austrian work visa is valid until Feb 2020, but cannot apply for CN visa as it is 6 month validity is lesser than 6 months. But I have to visit for 2 days to CHina. Can I visit by transit visa?
thanks
Hi
We plan to fly to Beijing from hong kong for 5 days then fly back to Manchester – but our flight changes at hong kong. Would this make us not eligible for the 144 hr visa? If so – if we entered Beijing from Macau would we be ok to leave on the manchetsr (via HK) flight
Hello,
This article is talking about the visa requirements in mainland China. For Hong Kong, it usually doesn’t require visa for connected flights. However, you are suggested to contact the airport for confirmation.
Hello,
Beyond the ticket to a third country (region) with confirmed date and seat within 72/144 hours, you also need to provide the immigration officer with your valid passport or other international travel document, as well as arrival/departure cards filled out in detail. And you should be ready to answer questions raised by the immigration officer.
Hello,
According to the newest policy, you can enjoy the 144-hour visa free transit when flying Taipei-Guangzhou-Hong Kong. Hong Kong is not regarded as a third country, but a third region. You don’t need to fly in from Switzerland.
Hello,
Based on our understanding of the policy, you won’t be able to enjoy the visa-free transit in Guangzhou considering you will first arrive in Beijing.
Hello,
Based on what we know, the train from Moscow to Beijing stops at Beijing Railway Station. However, the applicable entry/exit ports in Beijing to enjoy the 144-hour visa-free transit are Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing West Railway Station. So, in this case, you will not be able to travel by train from Russia and use the transit visa free scheme.
Hello,
Based on our understanding of the policy, you won’t be able to enjoy the visa-free transit in Shanghai considering you will first arrive in Xiamen.
Hello,
For the 24-hour visa-free transit, you are not supposed to leave the airport. However, you can try to apply for the 144-hour visa-free transit, under which you may take the chance to explore Shanghai.
Hello.
my boyfriend and I (both from Slovenia) are travelling to the Philippines from Vienna via China this December. We have two stops on the way – first is a technical stop in Urumqi for two hours and 10 minutes (at least it says so on the tickets) and the second is a transfer at Guangzhou airport.
I’ve found info online that for our stop in Guangzhou 24-hour visa-free transit applies, but for our first stop the info is conflicting, so I would rather be sure if we need a visa or not.
Our flight is as follows:
VIENNA-URUMQI (tehnical stop) URUMQI-GUANGZHOU, GUANGZHOU-MANILA, and we fly back home the same route. Our stops in China are all shorter than 24-hours.
I’ve read the if the stop in Urumqi would be 10 minutes shorter we would not need to apply for a visa, but since the China Southern have changed their schedule and added those 10 minutes to the technical stop we need to apply for a visa.
I’ve already contacted the Chinese embassy in Slovenia, and the airline, but neither gave me any information.
So if anyone has traveled this route since the changed their schedule and has any information or if anyone knows where I can turn to to get some reliable info I would be really grateful.
Hello,
You are recommended to call the local entry-exit bureau for more information. The official line is: 0991-4184116. The working time is: 10 am CST-18:30 CST. You are also welcomed to share your experience here later.
Hello,
If we understand it correctly, your first route would be Hong Kong-Beijing-Hongkong-Manchester. In this case, you are not eligible for the 144-hour visa free transit. For the second route you suggested, i.e Macau-Beijing-Hong Kong-Manchester, it’s possible to enjoy the 144-hour visa free transit, if you also satisfy other qualifications.
Hello,
To be eligible for the 72/144-hour visa free transit in China, one requirement is that the applicant should be citizens from the countries that can enjoy the visa free transit. Based on our information, India is not yet in the list. So we don’t think you can visit by utilizing the visa-free transit policy.