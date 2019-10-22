Back Office Automation in China – New Issue of China Briefing Magazine

The latest issue of China Briefing Magazine, titled “Back Office Automation in China” is out now and currently available to subscribers as a complimentary download from the Asia Briefing Publication Store.

In this Issue:

What Automating Your Back Office Means for Your Business

Automated Human Resource Administration and Payroll

Finance and Accounting Automation Starts with Invoicing

Q + A: How to Prepare for Automation

The adoption of automated technology – like robotics and artificial intelligence – in the industrial sector is well established.

However, automation in the professional services segment – the use of information technology to automate basic business processes – has also made steady gains, increasing the ability of business leaders to transform their operations.

Business leaders seeking a competitive edge often start automation in their back office with integrated software solutions. Automating processes for human resource administration and payroll or accounting and finance can help businesses leverage their people.

Back offices that are able to focus on value added service provision help find greater cost savings and efficiency. This, in turn, allows businesses to invest more resources into growth, service delivery, and innovation.

In this issue of China Briefing, we examine how business leaders can prepare for automation and begin implementing simple, cost-effective solutions. We first explain the concept of services automation and how it can be used in administering back office functions.

Next, we focus on what this automation of back office departments looks like, specifically for HR administration and payroll processing and finance and accounting. Lastly, we answer some frequently asked questions.

If you and your company want to learn more about how automation can help, please get in contact with Dezan Shira & Associates.