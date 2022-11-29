Belt And Road Weekly Investor Intelligence #109 

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Compiled by Chris Devonshire-Ellis

There’s a lot to discuss this week as Cuba’s President visits both Moscow and Beijing, while we also look at China and BRI trade and development with Qatar, and look at selling into China via its ecommerce platforms. China’s BRI is making inroads into Central Asia and impacting infrastructure and trade between and with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, we carry reports on developments in each of these countries. We provide a comprehensive trade breakdown for the Eurasian Economic Union countries, and complete with our weekly round-up of BRI global news.

To obtain a complimentary subscription to these briefings please click here.

CHINA

China-Cuba: Bilateral Trade and Investment Prospects

China is among Cuba’s major trade partners and is actively involved in its development, while Cuba is an active member of the Belt and Road Initiative. The two countries share close cooperation in infrastructure, technology, science, tourism, and energy.

China and Hong Kong’s Bilateral Trade and Investment Outlook with Qatar

Besides Qatar’s support for the Belt and Road projects, mainland China’s free trade negotiations with the GCC grouping (of which Qatar is a member) took a positive turn in 2022. Beijing is also seeking closer cooperation in strategic fields like remote medical care, online learning, 5G, and big data.

How to Sell to Chinese Consumers Through Cross-Border E-Commerce Platforms

China’s e-commerce market is booming, and demand for foreign imported products will continue to rise as China’s middle class grows. From a policy perspective, China is actively expanding cross-border e-commerce by establishing bonded areas and e-commerce pilot zones, which facilitate the import and export of goods.

CENTRAL ASIA

China SOE To Build Connectivity Highways In Northern Tajikistan

Bekabad is close to the border with Uzbekistan, while Kushkak is close to Kyrgyzstan. The highway is part of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan network of routes that will connect Western China to Central Asia.

Turkmenistan Is Booming: Why?

GDP growth at 6.2%, massive energy reserves, and a move to a digital economy are bringing Turkmenistan into the Central Asian future rather than its past.

Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Rail Freight Volumes Up 800% In 10M 2022

Much of this volume is products destined for markets in China, given that direct traffic to China overland from Russia has been curtailed due to sanctions. These volumes can be expected to develop further. Legal and diplomatic work is underway to establish a joint venture through the railway administrations of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan.

EURASIAN ECONOMIC UNION

2022-23 Eurasian Economic Union Trade & Investment Profile

The EAEU comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan and has Free Trade Partners with Iran, Serbia, Vietnam and China and more countries poised to join. We examine the current status of EAEU trade and investment.

MIDDLE EAST

China’s Belt & Road Initiative and Qatar

Qatar, the host of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Finals, has been a BRI member since 2014 and has aligned its Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030) national development project to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Chinese contractors built Qatar’s Lusail Stadium where the World Cup Final will be held, and Qatar’s largest Port.

RUSSIA

India Permits Opening of “Vostro” Rupee-Ruble Bank Accounts To Assist Russia Trade

India’s central bank has allowed HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS) and Canara Bank Ltd (CNBK.NS) to open a special “Vostro account” for trade in rupees with Russia. Vostro accounts are held by a bank on behalf of another, often foreign bank, and this forms a key part of correspondent banking.

Russia, Cuba, To Develop Trade & Investment Ties

Russia actively participates as a strategic partner for Cuba, financing prioritized projects for Cuban National Development and has linked these investments to Cuba’s 2030 Economic and Social Development Plan in various Cuban sectors, including energy, the bilateral agenda consolidates exchanges and contacts for the advancement of joint projects.

BRI GLOBAL

China’s Belt and Road & Beyond

A global media roundup of all the latest international news, analysis, and opinion from the BRI.