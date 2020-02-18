China Extends February Tax Filing Deadline to February 28

China’s State Tax Administration (STA) has announced a further extension for the deadline for tax filing in February. February tax filing in China will be extended to February 28, 2020, nationwide, except for Hubei province. (Previously, the deadline had been delayed from February 17, 2020 to February 24, 2020.)

The SAT also urged tax authorities at all levels to further focus on the implementation of preferential tax policies, increase efforts on the “non-contact” tax administration, and strengthen epidemic prevention and control work, to create a safe, efficient, and convenient tax environment for businesses to resume work.

This is in response to the acknowledged difficulties faced by businesses having to deal with the extended Chinese New Year holiday period followed by advisory for staff to work from home.

