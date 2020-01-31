China Extends January Tax Filing Deadline to February 24

China’s State Tax Administration has announced an extension for the deadline for tax filing in January. January tax filing in China will be extended, nationwide, from the originally planned deadline of February 17, 2020 to February 24, 2020.

This is in response to the acknowledged difficulties faced by businesses having to deal with the extended Chinese New Year holiday period followed by advisory for staff to work from home.

Additional local government measures have not yet been announced. Dezan Shira & Associates China will monitor and communicate any updates that may require attention as they become available.

For assistance with China tax filing or audit compliance at this time please email tax@dezshira.com.