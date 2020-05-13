On May 12, 2020, the Tariff Commission of the State Council of China released the Notice on the Second-time Exclusion of the Second Batch of Goods Subject to Tariffs Imposed on the US Imports (Tariff Commission Announcement [2020] No.4).

According to the Notice, a list of 79 US imports will be eligible for waivers from China’s retaliatory tariffs, including products like medical disinfectants, rare earth ores, silver and gold ores, concentrates, some nickel, aluminum alloy products etc. The tariff waiver will take effect from May 19, 2020 to May 20, 2021.

For the refund of the tariffs already paid, the relevant import enterprises will need to apply to Customs for refund processing within six months from the date of the promulgation of the exclusion list.

The exclusion list is the second-time exclusion for the second batch of US imports worth US$60 billion that have been subject to China’s additional tariffs since September 2018 (see Tariff Commission Announcement [2018] No.6). Previously, on February 21, 2020, the Tariff Commission announced the first-time exclusion for this batch of US products, which included two lists (see Tariff Commission Announcement [2020] No.3, list 1 and list 2). Other goods of the second batch of US imports that are not covered by the above-mentioned exclusion lists – will still be subject to tariff rates of 5, 10, 20, and 25 percent.