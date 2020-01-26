This is a brief summary of the emergency measures implemented by China’s central government in response to the coronavirus outbreak (as of January 26, 2020).

China’s central government has made an announcement concerning measures designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which has already been identified across many Chinese cities. The key points are as follows:

The Chinese New Year holiday period will be extended “as appropriate”. This is designed to reduce the motivation for people to travel back from their home towns to where they work during this critical period.

The start of the upcoming semester at schools and colleges around the country will also be delayed.

Detailed implementation rules will be announced by governments on a city-by-city basis in response to the particular set of circumstances they are facing.

The first formal announcement has come from the Suzhou government, Jiangxi Province (see official link here). The Suzhou announcement is summarized below as an example of the degree of seriousness with which local governments are treating the current situation: