Corporate Sustainability in China – New Issue of China Briefing Magazine

The Business Case for Sustainability in China

Corporate Lessons from Three Sustainability Leaders

Sustainability Reporting: Monitoring Your Progress

Creating a Culture of Sustainability in the Workplace

China has experienced breakneck growth over the last four decades, resulting in it becoming the world’s leading manufacturing hub and second largest economy. But this growth has come at a cost.

Despite concerted efforts to clean up its environment, the country continues to be one of the world’s largest polluters and producers of waste.

Faced with the new reality of a slowing economy and ongoing environmental issues, China now sees sustainability as essential to ensuring long-term viability for both its economy and its citizens’ quality of life.

As the issue of sustainability gains traction in China and around the world, businesses are entering into a new era of accountability. Customers, clients, stakeholders, and the government now demand businesses be accountable for polluting behavior.

While the environmental, social, and economic benefits of sustainability to the wider community are well known and established, the added value that sustainability can bring to your business is often less explored.

In this issue of China Briefing we explain how a sustainability strategy benefits your business and take a closer look at how businesses have already started shifting towards sustainability. Next, we take you through the importance of monitoring your progress under China’s regulatory framework. Lastly, we look at how you can bring these sustainable practices inside your workplace.