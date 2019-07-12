India’s Trade War Plan, Business Etiquette in Vietnam – China Outbound

Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.

INDIA BRIEFING

India’s Trade War Plan: Target Tariffed Product Exports, Offer Incentives for Set Up

Indian exporters can provide China with at least 203 of the items tariffed by the US, according to a study led by India’s Ministry of Commerce. Similarly, the study notes that India can export 151 of the 774 American products tariffed by China.

RUSSIA BRIEFING

Customs Procedures for the Import of Goods into Russia

The demand for foreign products into Russia has been significantly increasing over the past 12 months as Russia both recovers its economy from the drop in global oil prices and sanctions, and is moving into positive GDP growth rates. This article explains the import and customs duties procedures.

SILK ROAD BRIEFING

US$1 Billion Belt and Road Africa Fund Launched

The South African businessman Iqbal Surve is to head up a new Belt and Road Africa Fund, financed by China. The fund was officially launched at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) Summer Davos Meeting in early July in Dalian.

VIETNAM BRIEFING

Business Etiquette in Vietnam – Customs and Tips

For those planning to do business in Vietnam for the first time, it is important to learn about the country’s vibrant culture and traditions. Those that do will find it easier to work in the country.

