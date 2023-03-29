The latest issue of China Briefing Magazine, titled “Investing in China’s Healthcare Sector”, is out now and available as a complimentary download on the Asia Briefing Publication Store.
In this issue:
- Understanding China’s Rapidly Growing Healthcare Market
- Tapping into China’s Healthcare Boom: Trends and Opportunities
- Key Considerations for Entering China’s Healthcare Market
China is a highly promising market for the global healthcare industry, boasting immense size, diversity, and growth potential.
In 2021, the healthcare market generated RMB 10 trillion (approx. US$1.5 trillion) in total revenue, making it the world’s second-largest.
This figure is expected to continue to grow in the coming decades, propelled by a combination of government support and China’s changing demographics.
As demand for high-quality healthcare and services rises, China’s healthcare industry has rapidly expanded in recent years. This is fueling opportunities across care services, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, digital and internet healthcare, and more. As a result, many investors are looking to capitalize on this trend by getting involved in the industry.
But with opportunities come challenges. In this webinar, International Business Advisory Manager at Dezan Shira & Associates Ines Liu will provide an overview of the current state of China’s healthcare industry and lead an in-depth look at the various investment opportunities. We will also discuss the pain points that investors may encounter and provide advice for navigating these challenges.
Facing a rapidly aging population and the surge in demand for superior healthcare and service, the government has made healthcare sector development a top priority.
Numerous opportunities will arise for players in different parts of the supply chain, including drug R&D, equipment production, caregiving, and niche areas such as biotech, digital healthcare, MedTech, and AI healthcare.
That said, China’s healthcare market is also heavily regulated, with strict compliance requirements and intense competition. To succeed in this booming sector, foreign investors must grasp the evolving needs of Chinese consumers and the pertinent industry policies and regulatory developments.
In this issue of China Briefing Magazine, we explore the opportunities and challenges present in China’s healthcare sector. We begin by providing an overview of the healthcare market and outlining growth factors. Next, we investigate leading healthcare trends and delve into niche sectors. Finally, we highlight key considerations for entering China’s healthcare market and summarize critical success factors.
Chapter 1: China’s healthcare industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising incomes, increasing health awareness, and an aging population. It is also a priority policy area for the government, which is eager to address healthcare gaps and meet rising demand. The industry thus presents a broad range of opportunities for businesses and investors looking to provide innovative and high-quality products and services.
Chapter 2: Investors with a better understanding of the leading trends in China’s healthcare sector can move quickly and capitalize on opportunities in niche markets. These trends include the prevalence of digital healthcare, a shift in focus from treatment to prevention, increased health awareness, a growing rehabilitation market, and rising demand for age-related healthcare services, reproductive technology, and chronic disease management.
Chapter 3: The healthcare market in China presents an alluring opportunity for global investors, but it is highly regulated and fiercely competitive. To achieve success, businesses must skillfully navigate the evolving regulatory and compliance landscape, strategically plan their approach, and remain proactive and adaptable to maintain their competitive advantage and respond effectively to market trends.
We hope this magazine can help your business prepare to thrive in this rapidly expanding market.
To know more about the implications of China's green and low-carbon transition on your businesses or new investment opportunities in associated industries in China, please feel free to contact our experts at china@dezshira.com.
