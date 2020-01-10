Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.

Establishing a foreign investment company or PT PMA, is the preferred structure for companies looking to have a legal presence in Indonesia. Foreign investors will need to have an investment plan of a minimum of 10 billion Rupiah (US$750 thousand) and a minimum paid-up capital equivalent of 2.5 billion Rupiah (US$178 thousand).

Prior to setting up, applicants should study the Negative Investment List (NIL) to see which business sectors are unavailable or restricted for foreign ownership. For business sectors that are restricted, foreign investors will need to engage in a joint venture with a local company.

As India enters 2020 amid an ongoing economic slowdown, HR departments across its corporate landscape will be expected to ensure the most efficient utilization of resources through increasing reliance on technology for recruitment, onboarding, and performance management.

Here we highlight five big trends in India’s HR industry, which will see AI tools gain more visibility during recruitment, rising value given to data analytics while drafting HR strategies, an emphasis on diversified and safer work environments, and expansion of traditional HR functions as roles get integrated.

Russia’s Arctic Commission met in Murmansk to discuss ways to boost the extraction of natural resources in the country’s vast north.

Among them are offshore petroleum projects, production of LNG, the petrochemical industry and mineral extraction.

China has been making steady progress along the BRI and will continue to do so in 2020. This has not just been limited to infrastructure projects; much documentation and regulatory agreements have been put in place too.

To be more competitive in the global supply chain, many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) now require an on-the-ground presence in Vietnam either to gain better control of their suppliers and other intermediaries or to be able to continue servicing their international customers who have also entered the Vietnamese market.

However, to select the most suitable business model, it is important to carefully balance the capability of each option against the primary needs of the sourcing activities.