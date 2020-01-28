The China Sourcing Alternatives in ASEAN – Complimentary Country Guides

The US-China trade war has made many US companies look at alternatives to China sourcing, both due to the impact of tariffs in addition to the increasingly expensive Chinese labor market. At Dezan Shira & Associates, the publishers of China Briefing, we have expanded our business over the years to establish offices advising foreign investors throughout Asia. Our first Vietnam office, for example, was established back in 2007. Since then we have expanded throughout the region.

ASEAN, which comprises the ten southeast Asian countries of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam enjoys free trade among its members and, additionally, has an FTA with China, India, Australia, and New Zealand. The US also has double tax avoidance treaties with ASEAN members Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand; these can be useful when looking to increase operational profitability.

Complimentary magazines about alternative ASEAN markets:

Relocating Your China Business to ASEAN

ASEAN countries have become an alluring destination for Chinese-based businesses looking to benefit from the cost-savings of relocating all or part of their production facilities to Southeast Asia amid the brewing US-China trade war. In this issue of the ASEAN Briefing magazine, we begin by introducing the different incentives issued by ASEAN countries to attract investments from the spillover of the trade war. We then analyze productivity levels in ASEAN and what impact this has on businesses relocating to the region. Finally, we focus on special economic zones (SEZs) in ASEAN and their increasing importance in garnering foreign investments at a time of global economic uncertainty.

Export-Import Procedures in ASEAN: Best Practices

In this issue of ASEAN Briefing magazine, we highlight the region’s export and import procedures for the benefit of trading businesses. We begin by outlining the export procedures in each ASEAN member state. Next, we focus on import procedures in each ASEAN country. Finally, we discuss the importance of meeting the region’s Rules of Origin (RoO) criteria for exporters and importers looking to take advantage of the individual ASEAN member states’ FTAs as well as the bloc’s regional FTAs.

An Introduction to Doing Business in Singapore

An Introduction to Doing Business in Singapore provides readers with an overview of the fundamentals of investing and conducting business in Singapore and outlines the city-state’s role as a trading hub within ASEAN. The guide explains the basics of company establishment, annual compliance, taxation, human resources, and social insurance in the city-state. A detailed examination of the role of Singapore’s many double tax treaties and its position within the ASEAN free trade area as well as its relationship with China and India are also covered.

How to Set Up in Vietnam

Vietnam’s economy continues to perform well, sustained by ongoing domestic reforms, a stable government, and the diversification of foreign direct investment in the country. With such growth, it makes sense that new market entrants see Vietnam as a good opportunity to establish in Asia or diversify their regional presence. In this issue of Vietnam Briefing magazine, we detail company structures in Vietnam and outline the most efficient structure for foreign businesses that seek to take advantage of the country’s investment climate.

Import and Export in Vietnam

Vietnam has followed an export-led growth model, combining trade liberalization and policies to attract foreign direct investment to spur exports. This has allowed Vietnam to accelerate growth in recent years, emerging as a clear leader in low-cost manufacturing and sourcing. In this issue of Vietnam Briefing magazine, we examine Vietnam’s import and export landscape and the top sectors for trade. We then look at import and export procedures, including business models, duties, exemptions, and tax rates that traders need to be aware of.

Setting Up in Indonesia

After overcoming the Asian financial crisis in 1998, Indonesia developed into a vibrant democracy with the largest and most dynamic economy in Southeast Asia. The country’s GDP has grown at a consistent pace at just above five percent in the past year. In this issue of the ASEAN Briefing magazine, we begin by introducing Indonesia’s business environment by highlighting its major industries as well as its tax and visa regulations. We then analyze the various tax incentives offered to foreign investors, in addition to the incentives provided in special economic zones (SEZ). Finally, we focus on corporate establishments and the set-up process investors need to follow if they are looking to establish a legal presence in the country.

How to Set Up in the Philippines

In this issue of ASEAN Briefing magazine, we provide an introduction to the Philippines as well as analyze the various market entry options available for investors interested in expanding to the island nation. We also discuss the step-by-step process for setting up a business entity in the Philippines, highlighting the various statutory requirements for overseas investors. Finally, we explore the potential for Singapore to serve as a viable base to administer investors’ Philippine operations.

How to Set Up in Thailand

In this issue of ASEAN Briefing magazine, we analyze the various market entry options available for investors interested in expanding to Thailand. We also discuss the various tax and non-tax incentives on offer for foreign investors in the kingdom. Finally, we discuss the salient features of Thailand’s EEC development plan and highlight the key incentives on offer for overseas investors.



