Webinar Alert: Reconfiguring Your China Business After COVID-19

Join our webinar on “Reconfiguring Your China Business to Deal with HR, Financial, Supply Chain, Disaster Recovery, and Business Continuity After COVID-19”.

This Friday, March 27, Shanghai

Riccardo Benussi, Dezan Shira & Associates Deputy Regional Manager in Shanghai will be speaking at the EU Chamber of Commerce General Members meeting to discuss the current situation of the COVID-19 outbreak and how foreign enterprises have been affected.

Since the novel coronavirus outbreak in January, major companies across different sectors of the world economy — from chemicals to logistics to automotive — have seen their operations in China suffer. While it’s still too early to assess the full financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak, in this webinar, European Chamber members will share how it has impacted their business so far. They will also discuss the measures they have taken and their outlook for the future.

What will be discussed

Riccardo will open the meeting with a presentation on how FIEs (foreign invested enterprises) have been affected so far, going over strategies and best practices for businesses to follow during this trying time.

Quick outbreak coverage of COVID-19

Impact on foreign businesses and confidence assessments Government support for FIEs

Emerging opportunities for FIEs

Reconfiguring the pillars of a business to deal with today’s and future outbreaks HR, financial, supply chain, disaster recovery & business continuity, and best practices in a new normal



Agenda

14:30-14:45 Registration through ZOOM

14:45-15:00 Presentation on “How foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) have been affected by COVID-19” by Mr. Riccardo Benussi, Deputy Regional Manager, Dezan Shira & Associates

15:00-15:25 Experience sharing by EUCCC Nanjing board members

15:25- 15:45 Free discussion

15:45 End of webinar

Registration details

This webinar is hosted by EUCham NJ and is only open to Chamber Members at the General Managerial level.

