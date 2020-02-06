China’s Finance Ministry has said this afternoon it will halve tariffs on 1,717 US goods from February 14, lowering some to 5 percent from 10 percent, and others to 2.5 percent from 5 percent. We will advise details of the products this impacts upon, on this article tomorrow.

The announcement reciprocates the US commitment under the deal, it is also seen as a reaction to boost confidence amid the n-Cov outbreak that has disrupted businesses and impacted investor sentiment. The tariff reductions are in line with the Phase One Trade Deal.

Related Reading