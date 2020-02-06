China to Cut 50% Off Tariffs on 1,717 US Imported Goods from February 14
China’s Finance Ministry has said this afternoon it will halve tariffs on 1,717 US goods from February 14, lowering some to 5 percent from 10 percent, and others to 2.5 percent from 5 percent. We will advise details of the products this impacts upon, on this article tomorrow.
The announcement reciprocates the US commitment under the deal, it is also seen as a reaction to boost confidence amid the n-Cov outbreak that has disrupted businesses and impacted investor sentiment. The tariff reductions are in line with the Phase One Trade Deal.
