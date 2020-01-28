China’s State Council announced Monday that the Lunar New Year / Spring Festival holiday will be extended to February 2 across the country; the holiday week was originally from January 24 to January 30. (The official notification can be accessed here.)

Meanwhile, Shanghai has just announced that all enterprises will remain closed till February 9. (See official notification from the Shanghai municipal government here.) Similarly, Zhejiang Province announced it is delaying return to work and school to February 9. (See official announcement here.)

Guangdong Province also announced Tuesday evening that it will delay resumption of work and school to after February 9 and February 17-24, respectively. (See official announcement here.)

The move to extend the New Year break has been expected as government and healthcare authorities double down on efforts to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak by restricting public movement and large gatherings.

Postponing the end of the holiday from Friday to Sunday means people are expected to resume work starting Monday, February 3.

However, various businesses have directed their employees to work from home if they show signs of feeling unwell, or if they are returning from cities that are subject to transport restrictions or lock-down, or if they have had interaction with friends / family / relatives traveling from affected areas.

HR departments are advised to monitor for notifications from local governments regarding the implementation of city-wise policies or if any areas have to be quarantined. Open communication with all employees is also crucial to avoid any situation that promotes confusion or panic. Hygiene measures should ideally be stepped up.

Employees will be able to seek compensatory leave as per the country’s labor law if they have lost vacation days due to the prevention of the epidemic and performing other control duties.

Similarly, wages and salaries for lapsed or unused holidays will be guaranteed as per respective labor policies.

Finally, the start of the spring semester for colleges, schools, and kindergartens has been suspended. Separate notices will be issued by the Education Department on when institutions will reopen.

This article will be amended as new updates follow. It was last published on January 28, 2020.