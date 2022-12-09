The State Council released the official China public holiday 2023 schedule through its Circular of the General Office of the State Council on the Arrangement of Public Holidays in 2023 (see here for the official source) on December 9, 2022.

As is traditional, the holiday schedule features two major week-long holidays (often referred to as ‘Golden Week’): Spring Festival (also known as Chinese New Year) and the National Day holiday.

In 2023, Spring Festival falls between January 21 and January 27, and the National Day holiday falls between September 29 and October 6, with the Mid-Autumn Festival happening during the same period.

Foreign human resource managers should note that Saturdays and Sundays are often marked as additional official workdays in China to compensate for long holiday breaks.

For example, in 2023, Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29, are designated as official workdays to partially offset the seven days off for Spring Festival, and Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, are designated as official workdays to partially offset the seven days off for the National Day holiday, resulting two 7-day working days weeks.

Private companies in China, however, have the right to determine their own schedules – that is, allow for additional days off – so long as the official holiday calendar is maintained.

Official China public holiday 2023 schedule

New Year

December 31, 2022 to January 2, 2023 (three days in total; Saturday to Monday)

Spring Festival (Chinese New Year)

January 21 to 27, 2023 (seven days in total; Saturday to Friday)

Adjusted working days: January 28, 2023 (Saturday) and January 29, 2023 (Sunday)

Tomb Sweeping Festival (Ching Ming Festival)

April 5, 2023 (one day in total; Wednesday)

Labor Day

April 29 to May 3, 2023 (five days in total; Saturday to Wednesday)

Adjusted working days: April 23, 2023 (Sunday) and May 6, 2023 (Saturday)

Dragon Boat Festival

June 22 to 24, 2023 (three days in total; Thursday to Saturday)

Adjusted working days: June 25, 2023 (Sunday)

Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day

September 29 to October 6, 2023 (eight days in total; Friday to Friday)

Adjusted working days: October 7, 2023 (Saturday) and October 8, 2023 (Sunday)

China Public Holiday 2023 Schedule Date Name Type December 31, 2022 Saturday New Year’s Holiday National holiday January 1, 2023 Sunday New Year’s Holiday National holiday January 2, 2023 Monday New Year’s Holiday National holiday January 21, 2023 Saturday Spring Festival Holiday National holiday January 22, 2023 Sunday Spring Festival Holiday National holiday January 23, 2023 Monday Spring Festival Holiday National holiday January 24, 2023 Tuesday Spring Festival Holiday National holiday January 25, 2023 Wednesday Spring Festival Holiday National holiday January 26, 2023 Thursday Spring Festival Holiday National holiday January 27, 2023 Friday Spring Festival Holiday National holiday January 28, 2023 Saturday Adjusted working day Working day on weekend January 29, 2023 Sunday Adjusted working day Working day on weekend March 8, 2023 Wednesday International Women’s Day Half-day holiday for female employee April 5, 2023 Wednesday Tomb Sweeping Festival National holiday April 23, 2023 Sunday Adjusted working day Working day on weekend April 29, 2023 Saturday Labor Day Holiday National holiday April 30, 2023 Sunday Labor Day Holiday National holiday May 1, 2023 Monday Labor Day Holiday National holiday May 2, 2023 Tuesday Labor Day Holiday National holiday May 3, 2023 Wednesday Labor Day Holiday National holiday May 6, 2023 Saturday Adjusted working day Working day on weekend June 22, 2023 Thursday Dragon Boat Festival National holiday June 23, 2023 Friday Dragon Boat Festival National holiday June 24, 2023 Saturday Dragon Boat Festival National holiday June 25, 2023 Sunday Adjusted working day Working day on weekend September 29, 2023 Friday Mid-Autumn Festival National holiday September 30, 2023 Saturday Mid-Autumn Festival National holiday October 1, 2023 Sunday National Day Holiday National holiday October 2, 2023 Monday National Day Holiday National holiday October 3, 2023 Tuesday National Day Holiday National holiday October 4, 2023 Wednesday National Day Holiday National holiday October 5, 2023 Thursday National Day Holiday National holiday October 6, 2023 Friday National Day Holiday National holiday October 7, 2023 Saturday Adjusted working day Working day on weekend October 8, 2023 Sunday Adjusted working day Working day on weekend

