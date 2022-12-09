The State Council released the official China public holiday 2023 schedule through its Circular of the General Office of the State Council on the Arrangement of Public Holidays in 2023 (see here for the official source) on December 9, 2022.
As is traditional, the holiday schedule features two major week-long holidays (often referred to as ‘Golden Week’): Spring Festival (also known as Chinese New Year) and the National Day holiday.
In 2023, Spring Festival falls between January 21 and January 27, and the National Day holiday falls between September 29 and October 6, with the Mid-Autumn Festival happening during the same period.
Foreign human resource managers should note that Saturdays and Sundays are often marked as additional official workdays in China to compensate for long holiday breaks.
For example, in 2023, Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29, are designated as official workdays to partially offset the seven days off for Spring Festival, and Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, are designated as official workdays to partially offset the seven days off for the National Day holiday, resulting two 7-day working days weeks.
Private companies in China, however, have the right to determine their own schedules – that is, allow for additional days off – so long as the official holiday calendar is maintained.
Official China public holiday 2023 schedule
New Year
- December 31, 2022 to January 2, 2023 (three days in total; Saturday to Monday)
Spring Festival (Chinese New Year)
- January 21 to 27, 2023 (seven days in total; Saturday to Friday)
- Adjusted working days: January 28, 2023 (Saturday) and January 29, 2023 (Sunday)
Tomb Sweeping Festival (Ching Ming Festival)
- April 5, 2023 (one day in total; Wednesday)
Labor Day
- April 29 to May 3, 2023 (five days in total; Saturday to Wednesday)
- Adjusted working days: April 23, 2023 (Sunday) and May 6, 2023 (Saturday)
Dragon Boat Festival
- June 22 to 24, 2023 (three days in total; Thursday to Saturday)
- Adjusted working days: June 25, 2023 (Sunday)
Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day
- September 29 to October 6, 2023 (eight days in total; Friday to Friday)
- Adjusted working days: October 7, 2023 (Saturday) and October 8, 2023 (Sunday)
|
China Public Holiday 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Name
|Type
|December 31, 2022
|Saturday
|New Year’s Holiday
|National holiday
|January 1, 2023
|Sunday
|New Year’s Holiday
|National holiday
|January 2, 2023
|Monday
|New Year’s Holiday
|National holiday
|January 21, 2023
|Saturday
|Spring Festival Holiday
|National holiday
|January 22, 2023
|Sunday
|Spring Festival Holiday
|National holiday
|January 23, 2023
|Monday
|Spring Festival Holiday
|National holiday
|January 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|Spring Festival Holiday
|National holiday
|January 25, 2023
|Wednesday
|Spring Festival Holiday
|National holiday
|January 26, 2023
|Thursday
|Spring Festival Holiday
|National holiday
|January 27, 2023
|Friday
|Spring Festival Holiday
|National holiday
|January 28, 2023
|Saturday
|Adjusted working day
|Working day on weekend
|January 29, 2023
|Sunday
|Adjusted working day
|Working day on weekend
|March 8, 2023
|Wednesday
|International Women’s Day
|Half-day holiday for female employee
|April 5, 2023
|Wednesday
|Tomb Sweeping Festival
|National holiday
|April 23, 2023
|Sunday
|Adjusted working day
|Working day on weekend
|April 29, 2023
|Saturday
|Labor Day Holiday
|National holiday
|April 30, 2023
|Sunday
|Labor Day Holiday
|National holiday
|May 1, 2023
|Monday
|Labor Day Holiday
|National holiday
|May 2, 2023
|Tuesday
|Labor Day Holiday
|National holiday
|May 3, 2023
|Wednesday
|Labor Day Holiday
|National holiday
|May 6, 2023
|Saturday
|Adjusted working day
|Working day on weekend
|June 22, 2023
|Thursday
|Dragon Boat Festival
|National holiday
|June 23, 2023
|Friday
|Dragon Boat Festival
|National holiday
|June 24, 2023
|Saturday
|Dragon Boat Festival
|National holiday
|June 25, 2023
|Sunday
|Adjusted working day
|Working day on weekend
|September 29, 2023
|Friday
|Mid-Autumn Festival
|National holiday
|September 30, 2023
|Saturday
|Mid-Autumn Festival
|National holiday
|October 1, 2023
|Sunday
|National Day Holiday
|National holiday
|October 2, 2023
|Monday
|National Day Holiday
|National holiday
|October 3, 2023
|Tuesday
|National Day Holiday
|National holiday
|October 4, 2023
|Wednesday
|National Day Holiday
|National holiday
|October 5, 2023
|Thursday
|National Day Holiday
|National holiday
|October 6, 2023
|Friday
|National Day Holiday
|National holiday
|October 7, 2023
|Saturday
|Adjusted working day
|Working day on weekend
|October 8, 2023
|Sunday
|Adjusted working day
|Working day on weekend
Related Reading:
China Public Holiday 2022 Schedule
About Us
China Briefing is written and produced by Dezan Shira & Associates. The practice assists foreign investors into China and has done so since 1992 through offices in Beijing, Tianjin, Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Please contact the firm for assistance in China at china@dezshira.com.
Dezan Shira & Associates has offices in Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, United States, Germany, Italy, India, and Russia, in addition to our trade research facilities along the Belt & Road Initiative. We also have partner firms assisting foreign investors in The Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh.