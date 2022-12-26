China has finally decided to remove some of its most stringent travel restriction measures, a long-awaited move by business groups. Starting from January 8, 2023, China will no longer conduct nucleic acid tests and centralized quarantine for all inbound travelers, and measures to control the number of international passenger flights will be lifted, among others.
What are the changes?
On December 26, 2022, China’s National Health Commission (NHC), a cabinet-level executive department of the State Council that is responsible for formulating national health policies, announced that the official name for COVID-19, the “novel coronavirus pneumonia”, will be changed to the “novel coronavirus infection” (COVID-19 infections), and preventive and control measures for a Class B infectious disease will be applied to COVID-19 infections. Previously, novel coronavirus pneumonia was classified as a Class B infectious disease, but subject to the preventive and control measures for a Class A infectious disease, considering it’s highly contagious and harmful to human beings.
Moreover, COVID-19 infection shall no longer be included in the administration of quarantinable infectious diseases as stipulated in the Border Health and Quarantine Law of the People’s Republic of China.
Another circular released by the NHC on the same day, the Overall Plan for Implementing Class B Infectious Disease Management for COVID-19 Infections (the Overall Plan), further clarifies that starting January 8, 2023, China will:
- No longer impose quarantine measures on COVID-19 infections;
- No longer identify close contacts of COVID-19 infections;
- No longer delineate high and low-risk areas;
- Provide classified treatment for COVID-19 patients and adjust medical insurance policies;
- Adjust PCR tests to voluntary testing;
- Adjust the frequency and content of epidemic information release; and
- Take NO quarantinable infectious disease control measures against entry persons and goods.
To be more specific, the Overall Plan mentions that China will “improve management of personnel exchanges between China and foreign countries” and implement the following measures:
- Inbound travelers to China will no longer need to apply for a health code from Chinese embassies or consulates, though a negative nucleic acid test from the last 48 hours will still be required.
- Nucleic acid tests and centralized quarantine for all inbound travelers will be canceled. If the health declaration is normal and the customs port routine quarantine check is normal, they can be released into the community without further requirements.
- Measures to control the number of international passenger flights, including the “five-one” policy (Every foreign airline will be required to maintain only one air route to China and operate no more than one flight a week) and the passenger load factor limit, will be lifted. Nevertheless, airlines will continue to need to prevent disease on board, and passengers shall be required to wear masks when flying.
- China will further optimize arrangements for foreigners returning to China for work resumption, business, study, family visits, and reunions, and provide visa facilities accordingly.
- The entry and exit of passenger transport by water and land ports will be gradually resumed.
- China will resume outbound tourism in an orderly manner in light of the international epidemic situation and the service support capacity of all sectors.
How to understand the changes?
The measures introduced above mean that some of China’s most stringent travel restrictions will finally be removed—the onerous nucleic acid test requirements and the lengthy centralized quarantine policy have long been complained about by inbound travelers.
However, given that no specific visa policy is introduced for inbound travelers and no clear timeline is provided for the resumption of outbound tourism in the Overall Plan, the comparatively free flow of people between China and the rest of the world is yet to be seen.
That said, with China endeavoring to pivot to “living with COVID” and China’s top leaders starting to put more emphasis on economic growth once again, as revealed by the readout of the Central Economic Work Conference, it won’t be long for China to completely reopen its border.
Background
Almost three years after the first COVID-19 case was reported, China has taken decisive steps toward “living with the virus”. On December 7, 2022, the National Health Commission released a set of 10 measures that effectively abolished China’s zero-COVID strategy, removing requirements such as mandatory centralized quarantine, compulsory testing, and sweeping lockdowns.
This sudden pivot in COVID-19 policy has been welcomed by many businesses that have struggled under almost three years of strict lockdowns and travel restrictions, which have slowed economic growth.
Read more in our China Briefing Article: From Zero-COVID to Living with COVID – What the Pivot Means for Businesses in China and China Coronavirus Updates: Latest Developments and Business Advisory.
About Us
China Briefing is written and produced by Dezan Shira & Associates. The practice assists foreign investors into China and has done so since 1992 through offices in Beijing, Tianjin, Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Please contact the firm for assistance in China at china@dezshira.com.
Dezan Shira & Associates has offices in Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, United States, Germany, Italy, India, and Russia, in addition to our trade research facilities along the Belt & Road Initiative. We also have partner firms assisting foreign investors in The Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh.