China Coronavirus Updates: Latest Developments and Business Advisory

(This article will be updated continuously. It was last updated on May 6, 2020.)

Latest coronavirus updates

To counter investor concerns and make doing business in China more competitive, Beijing is focusing on developing its Western Regions – Chongqing Municipality, Sichuan, Guizhou, Guangxi, Yunnan, Tibet, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia, and Xinjiang, as well as regions and cities in other provinces, such as Xiangxi, Enshi, Yanbian, and Ganzhou.

Starting January 1, 2021, enterprises will pay a lower CIT rate of 15 percent – if they make investments in encouraged industries in China’s western regions from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2030 . This includes foreign invested companies. (China’s standard corporate income tax rate is 25 percent. In comparison, CIT in Vietnam is 20 percent.) To learn more, read our latest article here: China Introduces 15% Profits Tax to Qualifying Investors in its Western Regions . We have provided a complimentary English language, PDF copy of the Catalogue of Industries Encouraged to Develop in the Western Region here: Catalogue of Industries Encouraged to Develop in the Western Region .

. May 6 – China reported 2 newly confirmed cases, both of which were imported cases (in Shaanxi); no new deaths. A total of 82,883 confirmed cases have thus far been reported. As of Wednesday morning, 20 new cases of asymptomatic infections (3 cases imported overseas) were reported; there have been a total of 903 cases of asymptomatic infection (88 cases imported) under medical observation. See official bulletin in Chinese here.

Under the Scheme, the Hong Kong government will subsidize 50 percent of the actual cost directly relevant to the deployment of 5G technology in an approved project, subject to a cap of HK$500,000 (approx. US$64,482). The Scheme is open for application from May 5, 2020 to November 30, 2020 or until the total amount of subsidy under the scheme is exhausted (whichever is earlier). Around 100 qualified projects will be subsidized. See here for details.

Under the Scheme, the Hong Kong government will subsidize 50 percent of the actual cost directly relevant to the deployment of 5G technology in an approved project, subject to a cap of HK$500,000 (approx. US$64,482). The Scheme is open for application from May 5, 2020 to November 30, 2020 or until the total amount of subsidy under the scheme is exhausted (whichever is earlier). Around 100 qualified projects will be subsidized. See here for details. The Hong Kong government has announced a new scheme that provides a HK$100,000 (approx. US$12,896) one-off subsidy to licensed billiard establishments, public bowling alleys, and skating rinks. This opened for applications today, May 5. Holders of a valid Places of Amusement Licence issued under the Places of Amusement Regulation on March 28, 2020 will be eligible to apply. The last date for applications is May 30, 2020.

Applications for The Catering Business (Social Distancing) Subsidy Scheme, under the second round of the Anti-epidemic Fund, will also start from May 5, according to the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department.

Applications for The Catering Business (Social Distancing) Subsidy Scheme, under the second round of the Anti-epidemic Fund, will also start from May 5, according to the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department. Hong Kong is easing restrictions on restaurants: up to 8 people can be allowed to a table, up from 4 earlier. 7 types of businesses can reopen, including game parlors and fitness centers but must implement health and safety guidelines, such as provision of hand sanitizers and temperature checks. There will still be restrictions on group gatherings for another 14 days from Thursday, May 7. Lam also signaled that schools may soon be allowed to reopen.

Hong Kong had closed its borders around a week since detecting its first case and immediately began observing social distancing, the memories of the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak still clear in public minds. In fact, community efforts and people’s compliance with health and safety guidelines have been key to Hong Kong’s fight to contain the epidemic spread.

Moreover, despite recording zero cases as early as April 20, Hong Kong extended restrictions in fears that any relaxation would set in a complacency that could result in a fresh wave of cases as seen in many countries. This has, however, meant a 3-month period of working from home, business closures, and suspension of services, resulting in the worst economic contraction at 8.9 percent since records began in 1974. Nevertheless, the stable public health situation in Hong Kong today offers a solid foundation upon which it can build a relatively quick economic recovery, unlike the case in many Western economies that continue to observe spikes in infections and deaths. Meanwhile, public health authorities in Hong Kong are keen to complete two incubation periods – 28 days – with zero infections, before declaring an end to local transmission.

May 5 – China has reported 1 newly confirmed case, which was imported overseas (in Shanghai); no new deaths (see official bulletin in Chinese here). The National Health Commission also reported 15 new cases of asymptomatic infections (no overseas imports).



China has reported 1 newly confirmed case, which was imported overseas (in Shanghai); no new deaths (see official bulletin in Chinese here). The National Health Commission also reported 15 new cases of asymptomatic infections (no overseas imports). May 4 – In its Monday bulletin (access in Chinese here), China reported 3 newly confirmed cases, all imported cases (2 cases in Shanghai and 1 case in Shandong); no new deaths.

13 new cases of asymptomatic infections were recorded; there are a total of 962 asymptomatic infections under medical observation (98 cases imported from abroad).

A total of 82,880 confirmed cases have so far been reported on the mainland. The death toll remains at 4,633, with no new fatality.

No coronavirus cases have been recorded in the epicenter, Wuhan (Hubei province), for 28 consecutive days since April 4, the local health commission reported on Saturday.

The National Health Commission reported 12 newly diagnosed cases, of which 6 were imported cases (5 in Shanghai and 1 in Fujian) and 6 were locally transmitted (5 cases in Heilongjiang and 1 case in Inner Mongolia). There were 25 cases of asymptomatic infections and no new deaths reported as of midnight, April 30 (see daily official bulletin in Chinese here.). According to state media, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland stood at 82,874, including 1,670 imported cases and 981 asymptomatic patients under medical observation. China’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 4,643 with no new deaths reported for about two weeks now.

According to the health commission, as of 24:00, April 30, a total of 1,037 cases were confirmed in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (846 cases discharged, 4 deaths) and 45 cases in the Macau Special Administrative Region (35 cases discharged).

May 1 – China begins its five-day Labor Day holiday. The Forbidden City in Beijing has been opened to visitors, starting today, although the visitor limit has been reduced to 5,000. Social distancing norms and health precautions will be observed. Visitors will need to wear masks, show their health codes on their smartphone apps, accept temperature checks, and maintain a one-meter distance from each other.

Managing the impact on your China business

Since March 28, 2020, China has suspended the entry of most foreign nationals, citing the temporary measure as a response to the rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world. Due to these new travel restrictions, which so far have presented no expiration date, many foreign nationals who hold a residence permit in China for working purposes are stuck outside of China during this time.

In addition, while most businesses in China have restarted since March – many employers, especially small business owners, remain under big pressure to manage operating costs and maintain cash flow due to the impact of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the now global spread of COVID-19 has necessitated the world’s biggest ever technology experiments in establishing new work arrangements as businesses seek to effectively utilize their employees while also minimizing physical contact and navigating the temporary international travel bans in place.

As companies continue to grapple with the new HR, legal, technology, operational, and tax concerns due to the unprecedented implications of the pandemic, we address how to manage these uncertainties through our rolling coverage of the latest COVID-19 developments and practical advisory on China Briefing. Some of our latest resources are mentioned below for your easy reference:

Now is an ideal time to conduct a health check on your business and its exposure to the outbreak both in China and across the world. Businesses in China should be prepared to revisit their 2020 budgets and downgrade their sales forecasts as the scale of the outbreak will impact local consumption behavior as well as production and supply. Global businesses should also check on the viability of receiving shipments on time and make contingency plans if in doubt.

Finally, it may not all be bad news. There are always winners and losers during difficult times. Well prepared and managed businesses will survive and ultimately gain market share in the longer term. A Q3 or Q4 bounce back is also entirely feasible – and it makes sense to bear in mind the need to cater for that eventuality as well.

Meanwhile, if your business needs advice on operational, tax, legal, HR, or technology solutions, please contact our China offices at china@dezshira.com.