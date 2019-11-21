China’s 2020 Holiday Schedule Released

China released its official holiday schedule for 2020 through its “Circular of the General Office of the State Council about the Public Holiday Arrangement for 2020” on November 21, 2019.

As is traditional, the holiday schedule features two major week-long holidays: Spring Festival (also known as Chinese New Year) and Mid-Autumn Festival (which includes the National Day).

In 2020, the Spring Festival falls between January 24 and 30, and the National Day holiday between October 1 and 8.

Foreign human resource managers should note that Saturdays and Sundays are often marked as additional official work days in China to compensate for long holiday breaks.

For example, in 2020, Sunday, January 19 and Saturday, February 1 are designated as official work days to partially offset the seven days off for the Spring Festival.

Private companies in China, however, have the right to determine their own schedules – that is allow for additional days off – so long as the official holiday calendar is maintained.

China’s official public holiday schedule for 2020

New Year

January 1, 2020 (1 day in total; Wednesday)

Spring Festival

January 24 – 30, 2020 (7 days in total; Friday to Thursday)

Adjusted working days: January 19 (Sunday) and February 1, 2020 (Saturday)

Tomb Sweeping Festival

April 4 – 6, 2020 (3 days in total; Saturday to Monday)

Labor Day

May 1 – 5, 2020 (Friday to Tuesday)

Adjusted working days: April 26 (Sunday) and May 9, 2019 (Saturday)

Dragon Boat Festival

June 25 – 27, 2020 (3 days in total; Thursday to Saturday)

Adjusted working day: June 28, 2020 (Sunday)

National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival