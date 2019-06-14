China Plus One Model, Vietnam’s Foreign Contractor Tax – China Outbound
Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.
INDIA BRIEFING
Should India be Your China Plus One?
Many companies in China are looking to diversify their operations by adding another location in Asia. This strategy is known as the ‘China plus one’ model.
The article makes the case for why India should be your China plus one.
RUSSIA BRIEFING
The Eurasian Economic Union and ASEAN. How the Bloc’s Intra-Regional Trade is Developing
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is a trade bloc that includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) includes the countries of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The article discusses emerging Central Asian and South-East Asian supply chain developments.
SILK ROAD BRIEFING
Best Practices and Negotiating Issues When Handling China’s Belt and Road Initiative Projects
The best practices to adopt when investing in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects.
VIETNAM BRIEFING
Vietnam’s Foreign Contractor Tax – 3 Ways to Calculate FCT
Foreign contractors are subject to taxes on payments for work done in Vietnam based on the contracts signed with a Vietnamese partner in the form of the foreign contractor tax (FCT).
FCT is not a separate tax, but typically comprises a combination of value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT), or personal income tax (PIT) for the income of foreign individuals.
About Us
China Briefing is produced by Dezan Shira & Associates. The firm assists foreign investors throughout Asia from offices across the world, including in Dalian, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Readers may write to china@dezshira.com for more support on doing business in China.