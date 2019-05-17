Top Investment Destinations in India, Outsourcing Trends in Vietnam – China Outbound

Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.

Indonesia signed a Free Trade Agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states on December 16, 2018. The EFTA comprises of some of the world’s wealthiest nations – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Named the Indonesia-EFTA Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the trade pact will come into force after it has been ratified by the parliaments of the signatory countries.

Every state in India has a unique economic profile that presents challenges and opportunities to any foreign investor examining the country for expansion.

In this article, we provide a bird’s eye view of the economic features of the country’s top five investment destinations.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has confirming an economic overhaul plan to propel Russia into one of the world’s top five economies in PPP (purchasing power parity), by 2023. Currently the country is in 6th position, just behind Germany.



Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have stated they are to jointly develop a border trading center, aimed at easing immigration, customs and warehousing volumes at the border crossing between Shymkent on the Kazakh side and Tashkent on the Uzbek side. These are the region’s most populous countries; however, poor relations until recently have hindered trade for decades.

Vietnam recently issued new updates on labor outsourcing regulations under Decree 29/2019/ND-CP (Decree 29). The new regulation came into effect on May 5 and details guidelines on Clause 3 of Article 54 of the Labor Code regarding outsourcing services, deposit payment and the list of permissible outsourced jobs.

We look at five main highlights of the decree and what changes foreign businesses operating in Vietnam should be aware of.