Manufacturing in India, Relocating to Vietnam – China Outbound

Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.

As the US-China trade war escalates, hundreds of American companies are looking to shift their supply chains away from China to avoid any tariff backlash – with India as a potential benefactor.

But long before the trade war started in 2018, several top global brands such as Nokia, Adidas, Delta Electronics Inc., and Samsung had already begun shifting their manufacturing base from China to reduce costs and diversify their supply chain.

The Comprehensive Double Taxation Agreement (CDTA) between Hong Kong and Russia entered into force on January 1, 2017 in Russia, with Hong Kong following on April 1 the same year.

Signed at the beginning of 2016, the CDTA aims to provide greater certainty on taxing rights between Hong Kong and Russia, incentivizes foreign investment with reduced income tax and withholding tax rates, and helps investors to better assess their potential tax liabilities on business transactions.

The pace of change in Uzbekistan has been speeding up as the country has its eyes on a coveted place between Europe and China along the Belt and Road Initiative.

Since the death of long term, Soviet era Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov in 2016, his successor, Shavkat Mirziyoyev has almost single handedly dragged the country out of its torpor and into the international business community.

