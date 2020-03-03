China’s Support Policies for Businesses under COVID-19: A Comprehensive List
To cushion the economic hit caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, China’s central and local governments have been rolling out a series of supporting policies to shore up the confidence of businesses and ease some of their compliance burdens, besides ensuring steady medical supplies and daily necessities.
Here we provide a consolidated and updated list of all these policies, which include policies guiding businesses to resume production, measures to facilitate foreign trade, provision of tax and fee reductions and exemptions, financial support, social security benefits, energy cost reduction, and incentives for medical supply donations.
Businesses in China, including foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs), can leverage these special policies to overcome the difficulties caused by COVID-19.
Work resumption
- February 21, 2020
State Council: Notice to Take Measures on Epidemic Prevention and Control during Work and Production Resumption (CN/EN) (Guo Fa Ming Dian [2020] No.4)
Related China Briefing Publication: China Factory and Offices Reopening Schedules after Lunar New Year
- February 19, 2020
MIIT: Circular on Supporting the Work Resumption by Applying Information Technology Service (CN) (Gong Xin Ting Xin Fa [2020] No.4)
- February 18, 2020
SAMR: Policy Interpretation: 10 Measures to Support Work Resumption (CN)
- February 15, 2020
SAMR: Ten Measures to Support Work Resumption (CN) (Guo Shi Jian Zong [2020] No.30)
- February 9, 2020
State Council: Strengthening Epidemic Prevention and Control and Proper Organization of Work Resumption (CN)
FIE support
- February 7, 2020
MOFCOM: Circular about Strengthening Services to Foreign Enterprises and Attracting Investments During the Coronavirus Epidemic (CN/EN)
Related China Briefing Publication: China’s Support for Foreign-Invested Enterprises to Cope with the Covid-19 Outbreak
SME support
- March 1, 2020
CBIRC: Circular about Implementing Provisional Postponement in Principal and Interest Repayment for Loans to SMEs and Micro Enterprises (CN/EN) (Yin Bao Jian Fa [2020] No.6)
Epidemic-hit SMEs and micro firms, including small business owners and individual household businesses, can make applications with banks to defer repayment of principal and interest expenses payable from January 25 to June 30, 2020. Overdue loan repayments in the period will not be subject to penalties.
- February 28, 2020
STA: Announcement about Value-added Tax (VAT) Policies to Support Resumption of Production and Operation of Individual Household Businesses (CN/EN) (MOFCOM STA Announcement [2020] No.13)
From March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020, small taxpayers in Hubei province will be exempted from VAT if their tax rate is set at 3 percent. Small taxpayers in other regions will pay a lower tax rate of 1 percent on taxable sales revenue if their VAT rate is set at 3 percent.
- February 28, 2020
MOFCOM: Guidelines about Increasing Support to Individual Household Businesses (CN/EN) (Guo Shi Jian Zhu [2020] No.38)
The guidelines introduced 12 measures to mitigate the epidemic’s impact on small household business owners. Small household business owners who have employees can also enjoy the policy of reducing and postponing social security contributions that was intended to benefit corporate employees. Besides, if the business owners are unable to make registrations for participating in the social insurance plans, they can register after the end of the epidemic and their insurance benefits will not be affected.
- February 25, 2020
State Council: Introducing Strong Financial Measures to Help Smaller Firms Resume Production and Operation (CN/EN)
The State Council executive meeting on February 25, 2020 unveiled a string of measures to support SMEs. For eligible SMEs, financial institutions will be encouraged to provisionally defer their principal loan repayments. Their interest payments can be deferred to June 30, with penalty interest payments exempted.
In order to support individual businesses to resume production and operation, the meeting proposed to exempt value-added tax for small-scale taxpayers in Hubei province and cut the tax from 3 percent to 1 percent for those outside Hubei from March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020, reduce their contributions for endowment insurance, unemployment insurance and work injury insurance, guide banks to issue low-cost loans to individual business operators, trim electricity charges by five percent for industrial and commercial companies not from high energy-consuming industries, and encourage local governments to cut or waive land use tax as an incentive for property owners to cut rents for individual business tenants.
- February 9, 2020
MIIT: Notice on 20 Non-Financial Measures on Assisting SMEs Work Resumption during Epidemic (CN) (Gong Xin Ming Dian [2020] No.14)
- February 1, 2020
MOF: Five Authorities to Increase Credit Support to Manufacturing Sector and Small & Micro Firms (CN) (Yin Fa [2020] No.29)
Tax and fee reduction
- February 27, 2020
STA: Opinions about Launching Convenient Tax Services in 2020 (CN/EN) (Shui Zong Fa [2020] No.11)
The document rolled out 24 measures from such aspects as providing relief to epidemic-hit enterprises, promoting enterprises to resume production and operation, serving national development strategies, and optimizing tax business climate.
- February 20, 2020
STA: Circular about Export Tax Refund (Exemption) During the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus (CN/EN) (Shui Zong Han [2020] No.28)
During the epidemic period, taxpayers can handle tax affairs like making registrations for tax refund and exemption, issuing tax certificates and making tax refund (exemption) declarations through “non-contact” means. After receiving applications, tax agencies will only examine electronic documents and grant tax refund (exemption) status if there is no suspicion of tax fraud.
- February 18, 2020
STA: Postponing of Tax Filing to February 28 (CN/EN) (Shui Zong Han [2020] No.27)
Related China Briefing Publication: China Extends February Tax Filing Deadline to February 28
- February 10, 2020
STA: Guidance on Tax Incentives for Prevention and Control of Covid-19 (CN)
- February 10, 2020
STA: Announcement on Matters Concerning the Administration of Tax Levy in Support of Prevention and Control of Novel Coronavirus-infected Pneumonia Epidemic (CN/EN) (STA Announcement [2020] No.4)
- February 10, 2020
MOF: List of Online Taxation Service (CN)
- February 7, 2020
STA: Notice on Financial Support on Individual Income Tax (CN/EN) (STA Announcement [2020] No.10)
Related China Briefing Publication: China’s Preferential Tax Policies to Help Businesses Overcome Coronavirus Stress
- February 6, 2020
STA: Announcement on Tax Policies for Donations to Support Prevention and Control of the Novel Coronavirus Epidemic (CN/EN) (STA Announcement [2020] No.9)
Related China Briefing Publication: China’s Preferential Tax Policies to Help Businesses Overcome Coronavirus Stress
- February 6, 2020
STA: Announcement on Tax Policies to Support Prevention and Control of Pneumonia Caused by Novel Coronavirus Infection (CN/EN) (STA Announcement [2020] No.8)
Related China Briefing Publication: China’s Preferential Tax Policies to Help Businesses Overcome Coronavirus Stress
- January 30, 2020
STA: Notice on Changes in Tax Payment (CN)
Financial support
- February 7, 2020
MOF: Urgent Circular about Strengthening Capital Support to Key Enterprises in the Fight against Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (CN/EN) (Cai Jin [2020] No.5)
The circular urged stronger financial support to and better capital management at a list of key companies. For companies on the list, the central bank will provide re-lending facilities so that they can borrow money from banks at preferential lending rates, and the central government will offer subsidies equivalent to 50% of their interest expenses.
- January 31, 2020
MOF: Notice on urging financial institutions not to withdraw loans while enhancing financial services (CN/EN) (Yin Fa [2020] No.29)
Social security
- February 25, 2020
STA: Circular about Implementing the Policy of Provisional Reduction and Exemption of Social Security Contributions (CN/EN) (Shui Zong Han [2020] No.33)
According to the circular, provincial tax bureaus should classify social security contributions that have been collected in February 2020 and determine the amount to be returned or deducted to enterprises.
- February 21, 2020
MHRSS: Guiding Opinions on the Phased Reduction of Basic Medical Insurance Contributions for Employees (CN/EN) (Yi Bao Fa [2020] No.6)
- February 21, 2020
Enterprises Can Negotiate with Employees to Suspend Contributions to Housing Provident Fund (CN/EN)
- February 20, 2020
MHRSS: Notice on phased reduction of social insurance premiums for enterprises (CN/EN) (Ren She Bu Fa [2020] No.11)
Related China Briefing Publication: China to Reduce Corporate Social Insurance Premiums, Defer Housing Provident Fund Payment
- February 19, 2020
State Council Offers Provisional Respite to Corporate Employers in Social Security Expenses and Housing Provident Funds (CN/EN)
- February 12, 2020
MHRSS: Local Platforms for Unemployment Insurance Refunding Applications (CN)
- February 7, 2020
MHRSS: Notice on Stabilizing Employment and Supporting Operation Resumption (CN/EN) (Ren She Bu Fa [2020] No.8)
- February 5, 2020
MHRSS: Notice on Employment Work During the Epidemic (CN) (Ren She Bu Ming Dian [2020] No.2)
- January 30, 2020
MHRSS: Notice on Deferring Social Insurance Payment and Promoting Online Services (CN) (Ren She Ting Ming Dian [2020] No.7)
- January 24, 2020
MHRSS: Notice on Properly Handling Labor Relation Issues during the Period for Prevention and Control of the Novel Coronavirus-infected Pneumonia Epidemic (CN/EN) (Ren She Ting Ming Dian [2020] No.5)
Foreign trade
- February 18, 2020
MOFCOM: Circular on Stabilizing Foreign Trade and Investment and Stimulating Consumption in Response to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (CN) (Shang Zong Fa [2020] No.30)
Related China Briefing Publication: China’s Support for Foreign-Invested Enterprises to Cope with the Covid-19 Outbreak
- February 5, 2020
MOFCOM: Circular about Helping Trade Companies to Overcome Difficulties and Reduce Losses During Epidemic (CN)
Related China Briefing Publication: China’s Support for Foreign Investors, Trading Companies as Coronavirus Impacts Supply Chains
Customs, import, and export
- February 18, 2020
GAC: Policy Interpretation: Guide on Classifying Epidemic Prevention and Control Materials (Medical Equipment and Disinfection Products) (CN)
- February 18, 2020
GAC: Policy Interpretation: US Epidemic Prevention Products Will Be Exempted from the Additional Tariffs (CN)
- February 11, 2020
GAC: Notice on Non-Physical Presence of Sender/Receiver of Customs Cargo Examination during Epidemic (CN)
- February 6, 2020
MOFCOM: Streamlining Application of China Import-Export Licenses (CN)
Related China Briefing Publication: China’s Support for Foreign Investors, Trading Companies as Coronavirus Impacts Supply Chains
- February 3, 2020
GAC: Prolongation of Tax Payment, Delayed Payment and Declaration Fee (CN/EN) (GACC Announcement [2020] No.18)
Consolidated filing of import and export taxes corresponding to January 2020 can be paid before February 24, 2020. Import and export taxes due between February 3 and the work resumption date announced by the local government can be settled within 15 days after the work resumption date.
Energy cost reduction
- February 24, 2020
NDRC: Notice on Phased Reduction of Electricity Cost of Enterprises to Support the Work Resumption (CN) (Fa Gai Jia Ge [2020] No.258)
- February 24, 2020
NDRC: Notice on Phased Reduction of Non-residential Gas Cost to Support the Work Resumption (CN) (Fa Gai Jia Ge [2020] No.257)
- February 7, 2020
NDRC: Announcement of Measures to Help Reducing Electricity Costs of Companies (CN) (Fa Gai Ban Jia Ge [2020] No.110)
Intellectual property rights (IPR) services
- February 28, 2020
CNIPA: Circular about Promoting Intellectual Property Application and Supporting the Epidemic Fight (CN/EN) (Guo Zhi Ban Fa Yun Zi [2020] No.7)
The document proposed nine measures in three perspectives, including using IPRs as collateral for financing, expediting IPR commercialization, and optimizing IPR services.
Incentives for import-export of essential supplies
- February 5, 2020
State Council: Ensuring Key Medical Supplies and Daily Necessities for Epidemic Prevention and Control (CN)
Related China Briefing Publication: China’s Support for Foreign Investors, Trading Companies as Coronavirus Impacts Supply Chains
- February 1, 2020
STA: Announcement about Tax-free Policies on Imported Products Used to Prevent and Control Novel Coronavirus (CN/EN)
Regional polices (Regions: A-Z)
In response to the central government, the provincial and municipal governments also released a string of policies, such as proving tax and fee break, fiscal subsidies, financing incentives, social security refund or reduction, and rental relief, to support the local businesses.
Beijing
SME support
- February 8, 2020
10 Measures for Facilitating the Sustainable Development of SMEs (CN)
- February 8, 2020
Measures on Facilitating the Development of Cloud Office for SMEs (CN)
- February 8, 2020
Notice on Partially or Totally Waiving Rent for SMEs (CN)
- February 7, 2020, valid until December 31, 2020
Measures on Extending Government Procurement to Support SEMs (CN)
- February 5, 2020
16 Measures Supporting SMEs (CN/Related Reading)
- February 3, 2020
Notice on the Release of 19 Measures to Support Businesses (CN)
HR and social security
- February 14, 2020
Notice on Refund of Social Insurance Premium of January 2020 (CN)
- February 12, 2020
Notice on Issues of Wages and Benefits for Parents who Stay at Home due to Delayed Schools Reopening (CN)
- February 1, 2020
Notice on Handling of Social Insurance Payments during the Epidemic Prevention and Control Period (CN)
- January 31, 2020
Notice on Flexible Work Arrangement of Enterprises during the Epidemic Prevention (CN)
- January 31, 2020
Notice on Improving Human Resources and Social Security Management (CN)
Finance and tax
- February 11, 2020
Notice on Subsidy Application Procedure for Key Enterprises of COVID-19 Prevention and Control (CN)
- February 7, 2020
Notice on Tax Measures for Fighting Against the Novel Coronavirus (CN)
- February 6, 2020
Beijing to Refund RMB 3 Billion in Social Insurance Premiums to Benefit 1.2 million Employees (CN)
Customs
- February 19, 2020
Beijing Customs: Extending Tax Payment Period to Support Enterprises to Resume Production (CN)
Changchun City
- February 6, 2020
Measures to Support SMEs to Overcome Difficulties (CN)
Chongqing
- February 25, 2020
43 Measures to Support Enterprises on Work Resumption (CN)
- February 4, 2020
20 Measures to Support SMEs on Response to New Coronavirus Epidemic (CN)
Dalian City
- February 14, 2020
Notice from Dalian Customs on Optimizing Checking of Deliveries with the Assistance of Deliverers During the Epidemics (CN)
- February 6, 2020
Support Policies for Operation and Development of SMEs (CN)
Fujian Province
- February 7, 2020
24 Measures to Support Enterprises in Resuming Production and Operation (CN)
Guangdong Province
- February 20, 2020
22 Measures to Support Enterprises to Resume Operation (CN)
- February 6, 2020
20 Measures to Support All Enterprises in Resuming Production and Operation (CN/Related Reading)
Hainan Province
- February 14, 2020
Accelerating Refunding of Unemployment Insurance (CN)
- February 5, 2020
Notice on Extending the Deadline of Social Insurance Payment (CN)
- February 4, 2020
Ten Tax Policies to Support Combating Coronavirus Outbreak (CN)
Hebei Province
- February 15, 2020
11 Measures to Support Work Resumption and Ensure Medical Supplies in Hebei (CN)
Hunan Province
- February 18, 2020
30 Measures to Support Enterprises to Overcome difficulties Involving Finance, Social Security and Tax (CN)
- February 5, 2020
Ten Measures to Support Enterprises in Resuming Production (CN)
Jiangsu Province
- February 10, 2020
Notice on Effectively Improving the Prevention and Control of Covid-19 and
Financial Services for Enterprise to Resume Operation (CN)
Jilin Province
- February 7, 2020
Policies and measures to support the operation and development of enterprises (CN)
- February 5, 2020
Notice on Prevention and Control of Epidemic Situation and Resumption of Work of Industrial Enterprises (CN)
Liaoning Province
- February 13, 2020
Notice on Improving Business Environment and Supporting Enterprises to Resume Work During the Battle Against NCP (CN)
- February 6, 2020
25 Measures to Support SMEs During Coronavirus Outbreak (CN)
Nanjing City
- February 16, 2020
Notice on Implementation of Policy on Unemployment Insurance Refund (CN)
Ningxia
- February 18, 2020
Ningxia Allows SMEs and Micro Firms to Postpone Social Security Contributions During Epidemic (CN)
Shandong Province
- February 4, 2020
20 Measures to Support the Stable Development of SMEs on Response to New Coronavirus Epidemic (CN)
Shanghai
- February 10, 2020
16 Measures on Supporting the Stable Development of Science and Technology Enterprises in Fighting Against the Epidemic (CN)
- February 9, 2020
28 Measures to Support Enterprises Fight Against the Coronavirus (CN/EN/Related Reading)
- February 3, 2020
Four Measures to Reduce Financial Burden on Enterprises Affected by Coronavirus Epidemic (CN/EN)
Shenyang City
- February 17, 2020
Notice on Release of 30 Measures to Support Business Resumption (CN)
- February 7, 2020
Policy Measures of Shenyang Municipal Government to Support Operation and Development of Enterprises amid Fight against NCP (CN)
Shenzhen City
- February 10, 2020
Notice on Extending the Application Period for Non-profit Organizations’ Tax Exemption Qualifications and Changing the Application Methods (CN)
Sichuan Province
- February 5, 2020
13 Measures to Ease Financial Burdens on SMEs (CN)
Suzhou City
- February 2, 2020
Ten Measures to Shore Up Confidence of SMEs (CN)
Tianjin
- February 17, 2020
Notice on Release of Ten Measures Supporting Business Resumption from Tianjin Public Security Bureau (CN)
- February 12, 2020
Foreign Affairs Office of Tianjin Municipal Government: Delivery companies resume operation (EN)
Xiamen City
- February 7, 2020
18 Preferential Policies to Support Enterprises during the Epidemic (CN)
Zhejiang Province
- February 18, 2020
Notice on Supporting Enterprises to Carry Out Online Vocational Skills Training (CN)
- February 17, 2020
Zhejiang Provincial Department of Finance Issues the Notice on Matters Relating to Measures for Reducing and Exempting Enterprise Rents During the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Period (CN)
- February 4, 2020
17 Measures to Support Enterprises to Resume Operation (CN)
