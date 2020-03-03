This article will be updated continuously. It was originally published on March 3, 2020.

To cushion the economic hit caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, China’s central and local governments have been rolling out a series of supporting policies to shore up the confidence of businesses and ease some of their compliance burdens, besides ensuring steady medical supplies and daily necessities.

Here we provide a consolidated and updated list of all these policies, which include policies guiding businesses to resume production, measures to facilitate foreign trade, provision of tax and fee reductions and exemptions, financial support, social security benefits, energy cost reduction, and incentives for medical supply donations.

Businesses in China, including foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs), can leverage these special policies to overcome the difficulties caused by COVID-19.

Work resumption

February 21, 2020

State Council: Notice to Take Measures on Epidemic Prevention and Control during Work and Production Resumption (CN/EN) (Guo Fa Ming Dian [2020] No.4)

February 19, 2020

MIIT: Circular on Supporting the Work Resumption by Applying Information Technology Service (CN) (Gong Xin Ting Xin Fa [2020] No.4)

February 18, 2020

SAMR: Policy Interpretation: 10 Measures to Support Work Resumption (CN)

February 15, 2020

SAMR: Ten Measures to Support Work Resumption (CN) (Guo Shi Jian Zong [2020] No.30)

February 9, 2020

State Council: Strengthening Epidemic Prevention and Control and Proper Organization of Work Resumption (CN)

FIE support

February 7, 2020

MOFCOM: Circular about Strengthening Services to Foreign Enterprises and Attracting Investments During the Coronavirus Epidemic (CN/EN)

SME support

March 1, 2020

CBIRC: Circular about Implementing Provisional Postponement in Principal and Interest Repayment for Loans to SMEs and Micro Enterprises (CN/EN) (Yin Bao Jian Fa [2020] No.6)

Epidemic-hit SMEs and micro firms, including small business owners and individual household businesses, can make applications with banks to defer repayment of principal and interest expenses payable from January 25 to June 30, 2020. Overdue loan repayments in the period will not be subject to penalties.

February 28, 2020

STA: Announcement about Value-added Tax (VAT) Policies to Support Resumption of Production and Operation of Individual Household Businesses (CN/EN) (MOFCOM STA Announcement [2020] No.13)

From March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020, small taxpayers in Hubei province will be exempted from VAT if their tax rate is set at 3 percent. Small taxpayers in other regions will pay a lower tax rate of 1 percent on taxable sales revenue if their VAT rate is set at 3 percent.

February 28, 2020

MOFCOM: Guidelines about Increasing Support to Individual Household Businesses (CN/EN) (Guo Shi Jian Zhu [2020] No.38)

The guidelines introduced 12 measures to mitigate the epidemic’s impact on small household business owners. Small household business owners who have employees can also enjoy the policy of reducing and postponing social security contributions that was intended to benefit corporate employees. Besides, if the business owners are unable to make registrations for participating in the social insurance plans, they can register after the end of the epidemic and their insurance benefits will not be affected.

February 25, 2020

State Council: Introducing Strong Financial Measures to Help Smaller Firms Resume Production and Operation (CN/EN)

The State Council executive meeting on February 25, 2020 unveiled a string of measures to support SMEs. For eligible SMEs, financial institutions will be encouraged to provisionally defer their principal loan repayments. Their interest payments can be deferred to June 30, with penalty interest payments exempted.

In order to support individual businesses to resume production and operation, the meeting proposed to exempt value-added tax for small-scale taxpayers in Hubei province and cut the tax from 3 percent to 1 percent for those outside Hubei from March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020, reduce their contributions for endowment insurance, unemployment insurance and work injury insurance, guide banks to issue low-cost loans to individual business operators, trim electricity charges by five percent for industrial and commercial companies not from high energy-consuming industries, and encourage local governments to cut or waive land use tax as an incentive for property owners to cut rents for individual business tenants.

February 9, 2020

MIIT: Notice on 20 Non-Financial Measures on Assisting SMEs Work Resumption during Epidemic (CN) (Gong Xin Ming Dian [2020] No.14)

February 1, 2020

MOF: Five Authorities to Increase Credit Support to Manufacturing Sector and Small & Micro Firms (CN) (Yin Fa [2020] No.29)

Tax and fee reduction

February 27, 2020

STA: Opinions about Launching Convenient Tax Services in 2020 (CN/EN) (Shui Zong Fa [2020] No.11)

The document rolled out 24 measures from such aspects as providing relief to epidemic-hit enterprises, promoting enterprises to resume production and operation, serving national development strategies, and optimizing tax business climate.

February 20, 2020

STA: Circular about Export Tax Refund (Exemption) During the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus (CN/EN) (Shui Zong Han [2020] No.28)

During the epidemic period, taxpayers can handle tax affairs like making registrations for tax refund and exemption, issuing tax certificates and making tax refund (exemption) declarations through “non-contact” means. After receiving applications, tax agencies will only examine electronic documents and grant tax refund (exemption) status if there is no suspicion of tax fraud.

February 18, 2020

STA: Postponing of Tax Filing to February 28 (CN/EN) (Shui Zong Han [2020] No.27)

February 10, 2020

STA: Guidance on Tax Incentives for Prevention and Control of Covid-19 (CN)

February 10, 2020

STA: Announcement on Matters Concerning the Administration of Tax Levy in Support of Prevention and Control of Novel Coronavirus-infected Pneumonia Epidemic (CN/EN) (STA Announcement [2020] No.4)

February 10, 2020

MOF: List of Online Taxation Service (CN)

February 7, 2020

STA: Notice on Financial Support on Individual Income Tax (CN/EN) (STA Announcement [2020] No.10)

February 6, 2020

STA: Announcement on Tax Policies for Donations to Support Prevention and Control of the Novel Coronavirus Epidemic (CN/EN) (STA Announcement [2020] No.9)

February 6, 2020

STA: Announcement on Tax Policies to Support Prevention and Control of Pneumonia Caused by Novel Coronavirus Infection (CN/EN) (STA Announcement [2020] No.8)

January 30, 2020

STA: Notice on Changes in Tax Payment (CN)

Financial support

February 7, 2020

MOF: Urgent Circular about Strengthening Capital Support to Key Enterprises in the Fight against Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (CN/EN) (Cai Jin [2020] No.5)

The circular urged stronger financial support to and better capital management at a list of key companies. For companies on the list, the central bank will provide re-lending facilities so that they can borrow money from banks at preferential lending rates, and the central government will offer subsidies equivalent to 50% of their interest expenses.

January 31, 2020

MOF: Notice on urging financial institutions not to withdraw loans while enhancing financial services (CN/EN) (Yin Fa [2020] No.29)

Social security

February 25, 2020

STA: Circular about Implementing the Policy of Provisional Reduction and Exemption of Social Security Contributions (CN/EN) (Shui Zong Han [2020] No.33)

According to the circular, provincial tax bureaus should classify social security contributions that have been collected in February 2020 and determine the amount to be returned or deducted to enterprises.

February 21, 2020

MHRSS: Guiding Opinions on the Phased Reduction of Basic Medical Insurance Contributions for Employees (CN/EN) (Yi Bao Fa [2020] No.6)

February 21, 2020

Enterprises Can Negotiate with Employees to Suspend Contributions to Housing Provident Fund (CN/EN)

February 20, 2020

MHRSS: Notice on phased reduction of social insurance premiums for enterprises (CN/EN) (Ren She Bu Fa [2020] No.11)

February 19, 2020

State Council Offers Provisional Respite to Corporate Employers in Social Security Expenses and Housing Provident Funds (CN/EN)

February 12, 2020

MHRSS: Local Platforms for Unemployment Insurance Refunding Applications (CN)

February 7, 2020

MHRSS: Notice on Stabilizing Employment and Supporting Operation Resumption (CN/EN) (Ren She Bu Fa [2020] No.8)

February 5, 2020

MHRSS: Notice on Employment Work During the Epidemic (CN) (Ren She Bu Ming Dian [2020] No.2)

January 30, 2020

MHRSS: Notice on Deferring Social Insurance Payment and Promoting Online Services (CN) (Ren She Ting Ming Dian [2020] No.7)

January 24, 2020

MHRSS: Notice on Properly Handling Labor Relation Issues during the Period for Prevention and Control of the Novel Coronavirus-infected Pneumonia Epidemic (CN/EN) (Ren She Ting Ming Dian [2020] No.5)

Foreign trade

February 18, 2020

MOFCOM: Circular on Stabilizing Foreign Trade and Investment and Stimulating Consumption in Response to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (CN) (Shang Zong Fa [2020] No.30)

February 5, 2020

MOFCOM: Circular about Helping Trade Companies to Overcome Difficulties and Reduce Losses During Epidemic (CN)

Customs, import, and export

February 18, 2020

GAC: Policy Interpretation: Guide on Classifying Epidemic Prevention and Control Materials (Medical Equipment and Disinfection Products) (CN)

February 18, 2020

GAC: Policy Interpretation: US Epidemic Prevention Products Will Be Exempted from the Additional Tariffs (CN)

February 11, 2020

GAC: Notice on Non-Physical Presence of Sender/Receiver of Customs Cargo Examination during Epidemic (CN)

February 6, 2020

MOFCOM: Streamlining Application of China Import-Export Licenses (CN)

February 3, 2020

GAC: Prolongation of Tax Payment, Delayed Payment and Declaration Fee (CN/EN) (GACC Announcement [2020] No.18)

Consolidated filing of import and export taxes corresponding to January 2020 can be paid before February 24, 2020. Import and export taxes due between February 3 and the work resumption date announced by the local government can be settled within 15 days after the work resumption date.

Energy cost reduction

February 24, 2020

NDRC: Notice on Phased Reduction of Electricity Cost of Enterprises to Support the Work Resumption (CN) (Fa Gai Jia Ge [2020] No.258)

February 24, 2020

NDRC: Notice on Phased Reduction of Non-residential Gas Cost to Support the Work Resumption (CN) (Fa Gai Jia Ge [2020] No.257)

February 7, 2020

NDRC: Announcement of Measures to Help Reducing Electricity Costs of Companies (CN) (Fa Gai Ban Jia Ge [2020] No.110)

Intellectual property rights (IPR) services

February 28, 2020

CNIPA: Circular about Promoting Intellectual Property Application and Supporting the Epidemic Fight (CN/EN) (Guo Zhi Ban Fa Yun Zi [2020] No.7)

The document proposed nine measures in three perspectives, including using IPRs as collateral for financing, expediting IPR commercialization, and optimizing IPR services.

Incentives for import-export of essential supplies

February 5, 2020

State Council: Ensuring Key Medical Supplies and Daily Necessities for Epidemic Prevention and Control (CN)

February 1, 2020

STA: Announcement about Tax-free Policies on Imported Products Used to Prevent and Control Novel Coronavirus (CN/EN)

Regional polices (Regions: A-Z)

In response to the central government, the provincial and municipal governments also released a string of policies, such as proving tax and fee break, fiscal subsidies, financing incentives, social security refund or reduction, and rental relief, to support the local businesses.

Beijing

SME support

February 8, 2020

10 Measures for Facilitating the Sustainable Development of SMEs (CN)

February 8, 2020

Measures on Facilitating the Development of Cloud Office for SMEs (CN)

February 8, 2020

Notice on Partially or Totally Waiving Rent for SMEs (CN)

February 7, 2020, valid until December 31, 2020

Measures on Extending Government Procurement to Support SEMs (CN)

February 5, 2020

16 Measures Supporting SMEs (CN/Related Reading)

February 3, 2020

Notice on the Release of 19 Measures to Support Businesses (CN)

HR and social security

February 14, 2020

Notice on Refund of Social Insurance Premium of January 2020 (CN)

February 12, 2020

Notice on Issues of Wages and Benefits for Parents who Stay at Home due to Delayed Schools Reopening (CN)

February 1, 2020

Notice on Handling of Social Insurance Payments during the Epidemic Prevention and Control Period (CN)

January 31, 2020

Notice on Flexible Work Arrangement of Enterprises during the Epidemic Prevention (CN)

January 31, 2020

Notice on Improving Human Resources and Social Security Management (CN)

Finance and tax

February 11, 2020

Notice on Subsidy Application Procedure for Key Enterprises of COVID-19 Prevention and Control (CN)

February 7, 2020

Notice on Tax Measures for Fighting Against the Novel Coronavirus (CN)

February 6, 2020

Beijing to Refund RMB 3 Billion in Social Insurance Premiums to Benefit 1.2 million Employees (CN)

Customs

February 19, 2020

Beijing Customs: Extending Tax Payment Period to Support Enterprises to Resume Production (CN)

Changchun City

February 6, 2020

Measures to Support SMEs to Overcome Difficulties (CN)

Chongqing

February 25, 2020

43 Measures to Support Enterprises on Work Resumption (CN)

February 4, 2020

20 Measures to Support SMEs on Response to New Coronavirus Epidemic (CN)

Dalian City

February 14, 2020

Notice from Dalian Customs on Optimizing Checking of Deliveries with the Assistance of Deliverers During the Epidemics (CN)

February 6, 2020

Support Policies for Operation and Development of SMEs (CN)

Fujian Province

February 7, 2020

24 Measures to Support Enterprises in Resuming Production and Operation (CN)

Guangdong Province

February 20, 2020

22 Measures to Support Enterprises to Resume Operation (CN)

February 6, 2020

20 Measures to Support All Enterprises in Resuming Production and Operation (CN/Related Reading)

Hainan Province

February 14, 2020

Accelerating Refunding of Unemployment Insurance (CN)

February 5, 2020

Notice on Extending the Deadline of Social Insurance Payment (CN)

February 4, 2020

Ten Tax Policies to Support Combating Coronavirus Outbreak (CN)

Hebei Province

February 15, 2020

11 Measures to Support Work Resumption and Ensure Medical Supplies in Hebei (CN)

Hunan Province

February 18, 2020

30 Measures to Support Enterprises to Overcome difficulties Involving Finance, Social Security and Tax (CN)

February 5, 2020

Ten Measures to Support Enterprises in Resuming Production (CN)

Jiangsu Province

February 10, 2020

Notice on Effectively Improving the Prevention and Control of Covid-19 and

Financial Services for Enterprise to Resume Operation (CN)

Jilin Province

February 7, 2020

Policies and measures to support the operation and development of enterprises (CN)

February 5, 2020

Notice on Prevention and Control of Epidemic Situation and Resumption of Work of Industrial Enterprises (CN)

Liaoning Province

February 13, 2020

Notice on Improving Business Environment and Supporting Enterprises to Resume Work During the Battle Against NCP (CN)

February 6, 2020

25 Measures to Support SMEs During Coronavirus Outbreak (CN)

Nanjing City

February 16, 2020

Notice on Implementation of Policy on Unemployment Insurance Refund (CN)

Ningxia

February 18, 2020

Ningxia Allows SMEs and Micro Firms to Postpone Social Security Contributions During Epidemic (CN)

Shandong Province

February 4, 2020

20 Measures to Support the Stable Development of SMEs on Response to New Coronavirus Epidemic (CN)

Shanghai

February 10, 2020

16 Measures on Supporting the Stable Development of Science and Technology Enterprises in Fighting Against the Epidemic (CN)

February 9, 2020

28 Measures to Support Enterprises Fight Against the Coronavirus (CN/EN/Related Reading)

February 3, 2020

Four Measures to Reduce Financial Burden on Enterprises Affected by Coronavirus Epidemic (CN/EN)

Shenyang City

February 17, 2020

Notice on Release of 30 Measures to Support Business Resumption (CN)

February 7, 2020

Policy Measures of Shenyang Municipal Government to Support Operation and Development of Enterprises amid Fight against NCP (CN)

Shenzhen City

February 10, 2020

Notice on Extending the Application Period for Non-profit Organizations’ Tax Exemption Qualifications and Changing the Application Methods (CN)

Sichuan Province

February 5, 2020

13 Measures to Ease Financial Burdens on SMEs (CN)

Suzhou City

February 2, 2020

Ten Measures to Shore Up Confidence of SMEs (CN)

Tianjin

February 17, 2020

Notice on Release of Ten Measures Supporting Business Resumption from Tianjin Public Security Bureau (CN)

February 12, 2020

Foreign Affairs Office of Tianjin Municipal Government: Delivery companies resume operation (EN)

Xiamen City

February 7, 2020

18 Preferential Policies to Support Enterprises during the Epidemic (CN)

Zhejiang Province

February 18, 2020

Notice on Supporting Enterprises to Carry Out Online Vocational Skills Training (CN)

February 17, 2020

Zhejiang Provincial Department of Finance Issues the Notice on Matters Relating to Measures for Reducing and Exempting Enterprise Rents During the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Period (CN)

February 4, 2020

17 Measures to Support Enterprises to Resume Operation (CN)