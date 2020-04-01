On March 30, 2020, China’s State Taxation Administration (STA) issued the Circular about Extending the Deadline of Tax Declaration for April 2020 (Shui Zong Han [2020] No.55) to extend the deadline for tax filing in April from April 20, 2020 to April 24, 2020, nationwide.

The deadline can be further extended in Hubei province, as determined by the provincial tax bureau. Besides, taxpayers who still have difficulty in meeting the new deadline due to the severe impact of the epidemic can apply to the relevant tax authorities for further extensions.

As April is the tax filing period for the first quarter since the COVID 19 outbreak, the circular will benefit both taxpayers who file monthly or quarterly tax returns.

Previously, the STA had extended the tax filing deadline in February and March, as a response to ease businesses’ tax compliance burden under the COVID-19 outbreak.

