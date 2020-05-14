China’s Tariff Exclusions for US Imports: A Timeline

Since September 2019, China has issued seven exclusion lists (in five batches) for US goods subject to China’s retaliatory tariffs.

Here we have presented a timeline and provided links to all the exclusion lists released by the Tariff Commission of the State Council of China for relevant enterprises to check which products can be exempted from China’s additional tariffs.

The timeline shows the most recent developments at the top.

May 12, 2020

Second-time tariff exclusion for US$60 billion worth US imports

Notice on the Second-time Exclusion of the Second Batch of Goods Subject to Tariffs Imposed on the US Imports (Tariff Commission Announcement [2020] No.4).

A list of 79 US imports, including products like medical disinfectants, rare earth ores, silver and gold ores, concentrates, some nickel, aluminum alloy products etc. will be eligible for waivers from Chinese retaliatory tariffs from May 19, 2020 to May 20, 2021.

Exclusion List (CN)

February 21, 2020

First-time tariff exclusion for US$60 billion worth US imports

Notice on the First-time Exclusion of the Second Batch of Goods Subject to Tariffs Imposed on the US Imports (Tariff Commission Announcement [2020] No.3) (EN)

The two Exclusion Lists in this announcement respectively exempt 55 and 10 types of US products from paying additional Chinese tariffs. The lists are effective February 28, 2020 to February 27, 2021.

List 1 covers timber, presswork, hydraulic motor, laser, magnetic resonance imaging device, microscope and the diffraction equipment, among 55 other items.

List 2 covers non-invasive ventilators, temperature sensors, infrared spectrometers, and gene sequencers, among other 10 items.

Exclusion List 1 (CN)

Exclusion List 2 (CN)

February 17, 2020

Tariff exclusion of US goods under market-oriented procurement

Notice on Exclusion of Goods under Market-Oriented Procurement from Additional Tariff against US (Tariff Commission Announcement [2020] No.2) (EN)

The tariff exclusion decision doesn’t target a specific batch of US imports that are subject to China’s additional tariffs.

It was rolled out for China to fulfill its commitments made in the phase one trade deal with the US, including purchasing a minimum of US$200 billion worth of additional US goods and services over the next two years.

A total of 696 American products, including pork, beef, soybeans, wheat, corn, sorghum, ethanol, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, steel rails, and some medical equipment can be excluded from the China’s additional counter-tariff.

But enterprises within the territory of China that intend to sign a contract to purchase relevant goods from the US must apply via the declaration system for exclusion: https://gszx.mof.gov.cn.

Within one year from the date of the successful approval, goods within the approved amount will not be subject to China’s retaliatory tariffs.

Exclusion List (CN)

December 19, 2019

Second-time tariff exclusion for US$34+16 bn of US imports

Notice on the Second-time Exclusion of the First Batch of Goods Subject to Tariffs Imposed on the US Imports (Tariff Commission Announcement [2019] No.8)

Six types of US imports, including white oil, microcrystalline wax, metallocene high density polyethylene, etc. will be excluded from additional tariffs from December 26, 2019 to December 25, 2020.

Exclusion List (CN)

September 11, 2019

First-time tariff exclusion for US$34+16 bn of US imports

Notice on the First-time Exclusion of the First Batch of Goods Subject to Tariffs Imposed on the US Imports (Tariff Commission Announcement [2019] No.6)

A list of 16 US imports, which include products like pesticides, animal feeds, lubricants, and cancer drugs, are exempted from paying additional tariffs from September 17, 2019 to September 16, 2020.

Exclusion List 1 cover US products, such as shrimp and prawn seedlings, lubricants, and alfalfa meal and Exclusion List 2 covers products, such as release agent, whey for fodder, Iso-alkane solvent, and lubricating base oil.

Exclusion List 1 (CN/EN)

Exclusion List 2 (CN/EN)

