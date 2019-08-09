Our weekly round up of other news affecting foreign investors throughout Asia.

Maharashtra is among the most industrialized states in India and a popular destination for foreign investors.

The state has a strong presence of automobile and auto-component, pharmaceutical, information technology (IT), and textile companies, but has introduced industry-specific investments schemes and incentives to retain its status as the most favored investment destination in the country.

The members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) – Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia – are expected to reach final agreements on tariffs at Friday’s meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan.

The New Development Bank, commonly referred to as the “BRICS Bank” as it is co-owned equally by the 5 BRICS nations of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is to scale back its use of the US dollar and concentrate instead of loans designated in national currencies, it has been reported in the Financial Times.

VIETNAM BRIEFING

With the high number of supply chain shifts to Vietnam, it makes sense that shipping demand is increasing in the country. And Vietnam’s long-term economic trajectory is likely to see this demand continue for years to come.

Investors that need ports for imports or exports should consider the regional variation in the quality of port infrastructure before setting up.