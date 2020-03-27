China Business Continuity Issues That Need to Be Put in Place Now

China’s closing of its borders causes legal, financial, and administrative problems for foreign investors that need to be dealt with immediately.

Op/Ed by Chris Devonshire-Ellis

Most of the foreign companies operating in China have been taken by surprise at the new travel restrictions just announced that effectively prevent any foreign-based executives from visiting the country for the foreseeable future. This coupled with on-going health, currency, and oil crises are having a massive impact on business and many companies face major challenges that were not considered in most business continuity plans. However, there are ways out with various backup solutions, such as issuing powers of attorney, interim management, business continuity plans, scenario analysis, or hedging. With these approaches, companies could plan and reduce negative effects on their business even in times of border closings.

Second General Manager / Legally Responsible Person

The physical presence of the general manager and key management at the workplace is necessary, so travel bans, quarantine, or illnesses can have a massive impact on these employees and thus on the business. For example, contracts cannot be signed or payments to suppliers or the authorities cannot be approved. The use of two or more general managers (GMs) or legally responsible persons reduces this risk enormously. It is possible to authorize and temporarily appoint more than one general manager via a power of attorney and the practice is very positive.

The two GMs are authorized to act either together or independently. One can, for example, take over the administration and entire document flow that can be transferred to a company specializing in this. Other areas of activity can also be delegated on the basis of a power of attorney to internal or independent external persons. This eliminates the problem of local physical presence. Many of our clients report that their foreign workers have either left China temporarily or even have been unable to return to their jobs in the wake of the crisis. In such cases, Dezan Shira & Associates can step in quickly and perform these important functions. Please contact us at china@dezshira.com for legal administrative assistance in China if your own executives are unable to be in China at this time.

FX and Budget Management

Besides the border closure, the Chinese economy is also coming under pressure due to the current oil dispute and the devaluation of related currencies. The Chinese RMB Yuan has strengthened against the US Dollar and Euro within the past few days. In order to be able to determine any existing risk and increasing costs, we suggest evaluating the checklist below:

Are any exchange rate differences due to the RMB/USD/Euro position realized immediately or only at the end of the business year? What is the cash outflow if any losses must be realized immediately? Are there any contracts with fixed exchange rates, and if so, are the conditions negotiable? Is there a bankruptcy problem at the end of the year due to under capitalization, and if so, which instruments are available to increase the equity? What are the implications for the 2020 budget? What are the effects on the tax base in general, and what effects does the current situation have on tax advance payments?

By working through the list, you can quickly determine whether your company has a problem, how extensive it is, and whether it will impact now or can be left to consolidation at the financial year end.

Remote Infrastructure

One of the problems for many companies is the arrangement of the “home-office” for employees. IT systems are often not designed for a large number of telephone or video conferences. Normally, when planning the IT system, it is not assumed that all office employees would work from home.

Dezan Shira & Associates IT team can offer virtual infrastructure for remote desktop services and for software, check your current software and infrastructure status to find out if it is ready for remote access and/or configure current infrastructure for remote access, and advise what software/hardware should be purchased for configuring remote desktop services. We can also help you to implement EDI for document exchange between clients and suppliers, which can be very useful in the current situation. We have written about this in the article COVID-19: How Companies Can Leverage IT Solutions. Alternatively, please contact our IT Solutions Team.

HR Crisis Management

From the legal side when switching to home office, there are often unknown pitfalls that have to be considered in HR crisis management. Companies should ask themselves the following questions:

Does the employee’s employment contract provide for work from home, and under what conditions? How can we reduce labor costs? What rights does the employer have if the employee no longer travels on business due to reluctance to travel? Can working hours in the home office be measured reliably and what are the effects on pay? What are the reasons for terminating an employment agreement in the current situation?

The adaptation of human resources to the underlying economic situation of the company is a logical conclusion. Due to the employee-protective policy of the Chinese legislation, the outcome is often related with labor law issues. The government warns employers that any breach of employees’ rights in this situation will be treated harshly by authorities. We have written about this in the article HR Compliance in China During the Coronavirus.

We can guide you through the icebergs and offer possible solutions for your case. Please contact our China HR specialists at HR@dezshira.com for assistance.

Our firm has twelve offices currently operating in mainland China, and one in Hong Kong. Elsewhere, we have offices in Singapore, India, and most of the ASEAN nations, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia. We have 27 years of experience in the region and several hundred qualified legal, tax, financial, and accounting staff on the ground.

If you require hands on, professional, and experienced assistance in China or elsewhere in Asia to assist you with handling your business managerial, administrative, and financial issues, please contact us in full confidence at china@dezshira.com.

Related Reading