(This article will be updated continuously. It was originally published May 1, 2020. For all coronavirus updates in China between January 27 to April 30, 2020 as well as our related business advisory content, see here.)

Latest coronavirus updates

China’s state news agency Xinhua is reporting that the country’s central province of Hubei, where the first COVID-19 cases were reported, will “lower its emergency response from the highest to the second-highest level – starting May 2, after months of strict lockdown.”

The National Health Commission reported 12 newly diagnosed cases, of which 6 were imported cases (5 in Shanghai and 1 in Fujian) and 6 were locally transmitted (5 cases in Heilongjiang and 1 case in Inner Mongolia). There were 25 cases of asymptomatic infections and no new deaths reported as of midnight, April 30 (see daily official bulletin in Chinese here.). According to state media, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland stood at 82,874, including 1,670 imported cases and 981 asymptomatic patients under medical observation. China’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 4,643 with no new deaths reported for about two weeks now.

According to the health commission, as of 24:00, April 30, a total of 1,037 cases were confirmed in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (846 cases discharged, 4 deaths) and 45 cases in the Macau Special Administrative Region (35 cases discharged).

May 1 – China begins its five-day Labor Day holiday. The Forbidden City in Beijing has been opened to visitors, starting today, although the visitor limit has been reduced to 5,000. Social distancing norms and health precautions will be observed. Visitors will need to wear masks, show their health codes on their smartphone apps, accept temperature checks, and maintain a one-meter distance from each other.

Managing the impact on your China business

Since March 28, 2020, China has suspended the entry of most foreign nationals, citing the temporary measure as a response to the rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world. Due to these new travel restrictions, which so far have presented no expiration date, many foreign nationals who hold a residence permit in China for working purposes are stuck outside of China during this time.

In addition, while most businesses in China have restarted since March – many employers, especially small business owners, remain under big pressure to manage operating costs and maintain cash flow due to the impact of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the now global spread of COVID-19 has necessitated the world’s biggest ever technology experiments in establishing new work arrangements as businesses seek to effectively utilize their employees while also minimizing physical contact and navigating the temporary international travel bans in place.

As companies continue to grapple with the new HR, legal, technology, operational, and tax concerns due to the unprecedented implications of the pandemic, we address how to manage these uncertainties through our rolling coverage of the latest COVID-19 developments and practical advisory on China Briefing. Some of our latest resources are mentioned below for your easy reference:

Now is an ideal time to conduct a health check on your business and its exposure to the outbreak both in China and across the world. Businesses in China should be prepared to revisit their 2020 budgets and downgrade their sales forecasts as the scale of the outbreak will impact local consumption behavior as well as production and supply. Global businesses should also check on the viability of receiving shipments on time and make contingency plans if in doubt.

Finally, it may not all be bad news. There are always winners and losers during difficult times. Well prepared and managed businesses will survive and ultimately gain market share in the longer term. A Q3 or Q4 bounce back is also entirely feasible – and it makes sense to bear in mind the need to cater for that eventuality as well.

Meanwhile, if your business needs advice on operational, tax, legal, HR, or technology solutions, please contact our China offices at china@dezshira.com.