Managing Your China Business During the Coronavirus Outbreak: Continuing Updates
(This article will be updated continuously. It was originally published May 1, 2020. For all coronavirus updates in China between January 27 to April 30, 2020 as well as our related business advisory content, see here.)
Latest coronavirus updates
- China’s state news agency Xinhua is reporting that the country’s central province of Hubei, where the first COVID-19 cases were reported, will “lower its emergency response from the highest to the second-highest level – starting May 2, after months of strict lockdown.”
- The National Health Commission reported 12 newly diagnosed cases, of which 6 were imported cases (5 in Shanghai and 1 in Fujian) and 6 were locally transmitted (5 cases in Heilongjiang and 1 case in Inner Mongolia). There were 25 cases of asymptomatic infections and no new deaths reported as of midnight, April 30 (see daily official bulletin in Chinese here.). According to state media, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland stood at 82,874, including 1,670 imported cases and 981 asymptomatic patients under medical observation. China’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 4,643 with no new deaths reported for about two weeks now.
- According to the health commission, as of 24:00, April 30, a total of 1,037 cases were confirmed in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (846 cases discharged, 4 deaths) and 45 cases in the Macau Special Administrative Region (35 cases discharged).
- May 1 – China begins its five-day Labor Day holiday. The Forbidden City in Beijing has been opened to visitors, starting today, although the visitor limit has been reduced to 5,000. Social distancing norms and health precautions will be observed. Visitors will need to wear masks, show their health codes on their smartphone apps, accept temperature checks, and maintain a one-meter distance from each other.
Managing the impact on your China business
Since March 28, 2020, China has suspended the entry of most foreign nationals, citing the temporary measure as a response to the rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world. Due to these new travel restrictions, which so far have presented no expiration date, many foreign nationals who hold a residence permit in China for working purposes are stuck outside of China during this time.
In addition, while most businesses in China have restarted since March – many employers, especially small business owners, remain under big pressure to manage operating costs and maintain cash flow due to the impact of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, the now global spread of COVID-19 has necessitated the world’s biggest ever technology experiments in establishing new work arrangements as businesses seek to effectively utilize their employees while also minimizing physical contact and navigating the temporary international travel bans in place.
As companies continue to grapple with the new HR, legal, technology, operational, and tax concerns due to the unprecedented implications of the pandemic, we address how to manage these uncertainties through our rolling coverage of the latest COVID-19 developments and practical advisory on China Briefing. Some of our latest resources are mentioned below for your easy reference:
- China’s COVID-19 Travel Ban: How to Handle Your Foreign Employee’s Work and Residence Permit
- How to Legally Reduce Labor Costs in China During the Coronavirus Outbreak
- China’s Travel Restrictions due to COVID-19: An Explainer
- Firefighting, Cash Flow Management, and Digitization – Short Term Solutions for CFOs
- China After COVID-19: How Foreign Companies Can Leverage Key IT Solutions
- China’s Support Policies for Businesses Under COVID-19: A Comprehensive List
- How to Use China’s Preferential Policies Rolled Out amid COVID-19
- Jinqiao CBZ: Shanghai’s Latest Comprehensive Bonded Zone Opened, Key Projects Settled
- Hong Kong’s New SME Financing Guarantee Scheme: An Explainer
- Hong Kong Unveils Anti-Epidemic Fund 2.0: Support for Businesses, Job Retention
- China Issues Consumption Coupons to Boost Retail Recovery After Coronavirus Shutdown Ends
- New Business Opportunities Emerging in China Under COVID-19 Outbreak
- COVID-19’s Grim Milestones: Impact on Business is Real but Opens Up New Growth Areas
- China’s Social Credit System: COVID-19 Triggers Some Exemptions, Obligations for Businesses
- Coronavirus in China: Applicability of Force Majeure in Contract Disputes
- China Business Continuity Issues That Need to Be Addressed Now
- The Social and Economic Impact of COVID-19 on China and its Recovery Potential
Now is an ideal time to conduct a health check on your business and its exposure to the outbreak both in China and across the world. Businesses in China should be prepared to revisit their 2020 budgets and downgrade their sales forecasts as the scale of the outbreak will impact local consumption behavior as well as production and supply. Global businesses should also check on the viability of receiving shipments on time and make contingency plans if in doubt.
Finally, it may not all be bad news. There are always winners and losers during difficult times. Well prepared and managed businesses will survive and ultimately gain market share in the longer term. A Q3 or Q4 bounce back is also entirely feasible – and it makes sense to bear in mind the need to cater for that eventuality as well.
Meanwhile, if your business needs advice on operational, tax, legal, HR, or technology solutions, please contact our China offices at china@dezshira.com.
About Us
China Briefing is written and produced by Dezan Shira & Associates. The practice assists foreign investors into China and has done since 1992 through offices in Beijing, Tianjin, Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. Please contact the firm for assistance in China at china@dezshira.com.
We also maintain offices assisting foreign investors in Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, The Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand in addition to our practices in India and Russia and our trade research facilities along the Belt & Road Initiative.