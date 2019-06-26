The Top Ten 2019 Business Websites About China, As Read By Foreign Investors In China

Op/Ed by Chris Devonshire-Ellis

China’s Best Business Blogs & Websites – Identified By Their Alexa Rankings & Keywords

The number of China-focused, English language business blogs and websites has fallen off considerably over the past few years, mainly because not many had much staying power, let alone the time and financial investment required to maintain them and keep them current and relevant. Many authors have left China, their commitment to writing about it either fleeting or unsustainable. A few hardy survivors remain however. But how relevant are they? Which are the best? And which are the pretenders?

We have run a series of articles each year for the past few years on who has the best material out there. You can see the results for each previous year as follows:

Determining China Blog & Website Ranking & Quality Criteria

In other years, we have used Google’s Alexa facility to determine the popularity of blogs and websites. However, in order to drill down even more, this year we have added an extra caveat – the use of key words and the percentage of those contributing to a particular website. This has real quality value as a wide variety of good business keywords with low percentages means a website has quality content and lots of it. If that isn’t the case, it means that either the content isn’t very good, or systematic ranking manipulation has been taking place.

These are the results this year:

China Briefing

www.china-briefing.com

Alexa Ranking: 108,527

Top Three Keywords: Company Chop (2.79%), US China Trade War (2.21%), Made in China 2025 (1.44%)

Well we don’t want to blow our own trumpet too much, but them’s the stats. We’ve regained pole position after three years. We’ll leave it like that. SupChina

www.supchina.com

Alexa Ranking: 120,377

Top Three Keywords: Love And Producer (3%), Zhou Qi (2.97%), Saturday Night Live (2.32%)

Sup China is a popular aggregator but has a definite bias towards celebrity and TV, and far less business content than it used too. Still, it gets good rankings. Marketing To China

www.marketingtochina.com

Alexa Ranking: 204,622

Top Three Keywords: Social Media Apps (1.69%), French Luxury Brands (1.68%), Gentlemen Marketing (1.65%)

The website to view with an angle on selling to China. China Internet Watch

www.chinainternetwatch.com

Alexa Ranking: 245,451

Top Three Keywords: Tabao (23.37%), Jingdong (5.2%), Tmall (4.06%)

A well focused website as the keywords illustrate. Down from 1st position last year, and a valuable resource for examining the China internet and its consumers. Quality Inspection

www.qualityinspection.org

Alexa Ranking: 288,476

Top Three Keywords: AQL (7.38%), T/T (5.55%), AQL Table (3.35%)

China’s best technical blog for QC engineers getting deserved high marks. China Check Up

www.chinacheckup.com

Alexa Ranking: 331,048

Top Three Keywords: Aliexpress (8.57%) China Company Check (2.91%), DHgate (2.22%)

Good all-round due diligence resource, gained in popularity the past year. China File

www.chinafile.com

Alexa Ranking: 345,863

Top Three Keywords: David Moser (2.6%) How Many People..(2.41%), Why Did George H. W…(1.46%)

Another aggregator, run more along the lines of Quora. Business content has declined. China Law Blog

www.chinalawblog.com

Alexa Ranking: 466,011

Top Three Keywords: China Self Driving Cars (30.99%), China Movie Stars Pay (15.04%), Uncle Martian (1%)

The keywords seriously don’t match the content, suggesting something is very amiss with the folk over at China Law Blog. Somewhat hysterical US-China trade posts probably haven’t helped much recently, neither has a diminishing presence in China and huge client exposure to the US-China trade war. Losing the influence it once had. If the US-China trade war doesn’t end soon, it could be terminal. China Business Review

www.chinabusinessreview.com

Alexa Ranking: 609,540

Top Three Keywords: US Exports to China (3.63%), What Does The US Expect From China (2.95%) Corporate Consulting (2.08%)

Another long standing blog, with oft-useful advise. Perhaps a bit too self promotional at times but nonetheless well written. Sinocism

www.sinocism.com

Alexa Ranking: 733,809

Top Three Keywords: Bill Bishop, (52.48%) Sinocism (12.22%), Bill Bishop China (7.78%)

Hopefully Bill made some money when he sold this, but its now behind a paywall and losing market, even for the price of a cup of coffee a day. Might want to re-think those overly self promotional keywords too.

Honorary Mention:

Silk Road Briefing

www.silkroadbriefing.com

Alexa Ranking: 915,003

Top Three Keywords: Sri Lanka Belt & Road (5.33%), New Development Bank (4.77%), Caspian Pacific Tax (3.04%)

A relatively new player, but China related and the only major site dealing with the Belt & Road Initiative. Has broken into the top 1 million sites globally this past year. We predict a continued rise if content can be maintained.

There are over 1.94 billion websites globally, meaning that for any site to reach rankings in the top million is quite an achievement. All of the above sites do, and respect must be given to each of them for achieving this. Some need to rethink their strategies, others perhaps need to widen their topic horizons. Aggregators need to reach out for newer China content.

But congratulations to all those who made it! Will any of the above websites break into the global 100,000 next year? We’ll wait and see…

